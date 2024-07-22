Best credit card bonuses for July 2024

Written by
Brendan Dyer
and
Garrett Yarbrough
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Erica Sandberg
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Erica Sandberg
Updated July 22, 2024

The listings that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which Bankrate receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Here's an explanation for

A welcome bonus is one of the best perks you can get on a new credit card, allowing you to earn a lump sum of cash back, points or miles after spending a certain amount in a set timeframe. On average, Americans have three or four credit cards in their wallets, so a bonus on each of them could be worth hundreds in cash back or travel value.

That said, there’s more to a great credit card bonus than its redemption value. Consider also whether the spending required to earn the bonus fits your budget and whether the card will offer value for years to come, not just in your first year.

To make your decision easier, we’ve analyzed credit card bonus offers and provided our top picks, along with tips to help you choose.

Filter by:

Best for travel bonus

Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.9
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

Earn 75,000 miles

$1,275 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Why you’ll like this card: Its new sign-up bonus is easily one of the most valuable you can get on a general travel card at this cost.
Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Info

Earn 80,000 points

$1,600 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

5X - 5X

Annual fee

$695

APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Why you’ll like this card: It boasts perhaps the most valuable perks and intro bonus you can get on a travel rewards card.

Best for flexible redemption

Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

4.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Intro offer

Info

60,000 bonus points

$1,200 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1x - 5x

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

21.49% - 28.49% Variable

Why you’ll like this card: Chase points hold an especially high value whether you use for travel or cash back, making it ideal for beginners and occasional travelers.

Best for practical travel perks

Image of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

75,000 miles

$1,275 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Annual fee

$395

Regular APR

19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Why you’ll like this card: Its streamlined rewards rates, sign-up bonus value and travel perks could make it a better bang for your buck than other premium travel cards.

Best cash back bonus

Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.4
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Info

Earn $250

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 6%

Annual fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

APR

19.24% - 29.99% Variable

Why you’ll like this card: It boasts an exceptional intro bonus and a top rewards rate in key everyday categories.

Best for flat-rate rewards

Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$200 cash rewards

Rewards rate

Info

2%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR

Why you’ll like this card: It offers a great combo of value and simplicity with its solid intro bonus and leading flat rewards rate.

Best for foodies

Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info

$200

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 8%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Why you’ll like this card: Its platter of rewards categories features some of the best rates you can get on grocery and restaurant purchases at a low cost.

Best for choice of cash back category

Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.3
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site

Intro offer

Info

$200

Rewards rate

Info

1% - 3%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Why you’ll like this card: Its bonus carries a low spend requirement and the card offers the flexibility to pick your top-rate bonus category, so it’s easy to maximize rewards.

Best airline bonus

Image of Southwest Rapid Rewards&#174; Plus Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Intro offer

Info

Earn 50,000 points

$750 value
Info

Rewards rate

Info

1X - 2X

Annual fee

$69

Regular APR

21.49% - 28.49% Variable

Why you’ll like this card: Its intro bonus offers a terrific return on spend and a nice boost toward the Companion Pass, which could save you thousands on Southwest flights.

Best hotel bonus

Image of Hilton Honors American Express Surpass&reg; Card

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Bankrate score

4.7
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply