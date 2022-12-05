Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card review: Best for unlimited 1.5% cash back on business purchases

This flat-rate cash back card is great for business spenders who want to explore card combinations.
India Davis
Courtney Mihocik
Aja McClanahan
4.2

Bankrate rating
Bottom line

The Ink Business Unlimited credit card is a great option for entrepreneurs who don’t want complicated bonus categories. The card also comes with an intro APR offer that makes it an ideal choice if you need to pay off new business purchases over time. However, if you want to maximize higher rewards earnings and you spend frequently in common business categories, you may be better off with a different business card.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
  • Rewards value
    4 / 5
    APR
    1 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    4 / 5
    Features
    3 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$750

Offer valuation

1.5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Overview

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card holds its own in Chase’s lineup of business credit cards. It has helpful benefits, a top-tier welcome bonus, unlimited flat-rate rewards, terrific redemption flexibility and more, all for no annual fee.

That said, it may not be the most rewarding option for your business if you frequently spend in specific categories. Cards with higher base reward rates in these categories could prove far more valuable even with an annual fee.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • Unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases
    • 5 percent cash back on Lyft rides through March 2025

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • $750 cash back when you spend $6,000 within three months of opening your account. 

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% APR offer

    • 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 12 months 
    • No intro APR on balance transfers 
    • 18.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable ongoing APR 

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee 
    • 3 percent foreign transaction fees 
    • 5 percent balance transfer fee (or $5, whichever is greater) 
    • Late/returned payment fee: $40

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Free employee cards 
    • Account alerts 
    • Travel and Purchase protections, including roadside emergency service and primary rental car insurance 

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Ink Business Unlimited pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card does not charge an annual fee, making it a solid choice for businesses with smaller budgets.

  • Checkmark

    Earned points can be combined with other Chase cards to unlock more value.

  • Checkmark

    It offers a solid intro APR on purchases and a relatively low ongoing APR afterward.

Cons

  • Other cards with bonus categories may earn more than the Ink Business Unlimited.

  • It doesn’t offer an intro APR on balance transfers, so it won’t help much if you need to pay off debt.

  • The welcome offer spending requirement may be tough to reach for some businesses.

Why you might want the Ink Business Unlimited

The Ink Business Unlimited is a good no-annual-fee option for business owners with varied expenses. Since it earns unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, you won’t have to track bonus categories or spending caps to maximize your rewards. It also comes with a solid welcome offer, a solid intro APR offer on purchases and flexible redemption options. While you may want to eventually upgrade to a card that offers higher rewards rates, this card is a great starting point.

Welcome offer: A great offer for a no-annual-fee card 

The Ink Business Unlimited card’s latest sign-up bonus offers $750 in cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases within your first three months. This can be a great payoff, especially if you have large upcoming purchases for your business.

Though the current bonus is a $150 drop from the card’s previous offer,  this is still a great value for a business card with no annual fee.

Intro APR for purchases: Rare for a business card 

This card comes with a 0 percent intro APR offer of 12 months on purchases. This is a great feature as most business cards typically lack intro APR offers. Business cards that do usually offer a short period of between six and nine months, which means the Ink Business Unlimited pulls ahead on all fronts.

Paired with the welcome offer, it gives business owners time to earn and fully pay off the $6,000 required for the welcome bonus with no interest. Plus, the ongoing variable APR rate of 18.49 percent to 24.49 percent is slightly lower than other business cards, which makes it more forgiving if you need to carry a balance. 

Redemption: Various ways to reap rewards

One of the key perks of the Ink Business Unlimited is it earns Chase Ultimate Rewards, which you can pool into other Ultimate Rewards cards you or your spouse may own, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® or the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. This can boost the value of your points by up to 25 or 50 percent, respectively, when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.

Other redemptions include travel, gift cards and purchases through Shop Through Chase and select online merchants (like Amazon.com and PayPal) using Shop with Points. 

If you opt for cash back, you can claim your rewards as a statement credit or have cash back directly deposited into your qualifying U.S. checking or savings account. There’s also no minimum threshold to redeem your rewards and your rewards won’t expire while your account is open and in good standing, so you can save your points until you need them. 

Why you might not want the Ink Business Unlimited

While earning rewards can be very easy with the Ink Business Unlimited card, it can hold a business owner back in other ways. The rewards rate is lower than most competing cards and the card has limited overall value due to the lack of additional perks. If you run an established business with recurring expenses or you’re looking for a card for a corporation, there may be better card options on the market. 

Cash back rate: Falls short of competing cards

This card earns a flat-rate cash back of 1.5 percent on all purchases. So, if you spend $12,000 in your first year, you will get a total of 18,000 points, worth up to $180. This card can be ideal for small-business owners who value simplicity and ease of use. 

However, people who spend heavily on common business categories like internet, phone services and travel may miss out on the opportunity for greater rewards rates available on competing cards. You may want to consider a business card based on the highest earnings you can get for your spending needs.

Perks: Limited to basic Visa benefits  

The Ink Business Unlimited features a solid lineup of benefits to help your business run smoothly. This card offers travel protections including 24/7 pay-per-use roadside emergency service and primary rental car insurance that reimburses you for up to the cost of the vehicle for theft or collision (if you decline the rental company’s insurance). There’s also purchase protections, account alerts and free employee cards with which you can set individual limits.

However, these features are standard on no-annual-fee business cards, and the Ink Business Unlimited doesn’t include any uniquely valuable perks to entice you towards applying. 

Bankrate staff experience

Bankrate credit cards writer Ryan Flanigan pairs his Ink Business Unlimited with other Chase cards as part of a larger rewards credit card strategy.

This card really helps me earn extra points on my business expenses. The sign-up bonus was very generous and I immediately had a high credit line. I use this for a lot of my ongoing business spending every year, which tends to get high at busier times of the year. Combining the points I earn with this card with my other Chase cards becomes a nice piece of the overall puzzle, and helps me keep my business transactions organized all in one place.

— Ryan Flanigan, Writer, Credit Cards

How the Ink Business Unlimited compares to other business cards

The Ink Business Unlimited is one of the best cards in Chase’s catalog for startups, side hustles and small businesses. The unlimited flat rewards rate with no spending limit means you could still use it as an everyday card even if your business expenses increase or you get a specialized rewards card.

However, a card with higher-rate bonus categories is more rewarding if your spending focuses on specific business expenses.

Image of Ink Business Unlimited&reg; Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.2
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Earn $750 bonus cash back
Rewards rate

1.5%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Ink Business Cash&reg; Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.3
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Earn up to $750 bonus cash back
Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit
Bankrate Score
4.1
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$750
Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%
Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Best cards to pair with this card

The best card to pair with the Ink Business Unlimited depends on your business spending since maximizing your flat-rate cash back card relies on pairing it with a Chase bonus category credit card.

Who is the Ink Business Unlimited right for?

The Ink Business Unlimited could be a strong pick for you if you fall into one of the following categories: 

Bankrate's take — Is the Ink Business Unlimited worth it?

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited credit card is an all-around good card for business owners. It offers decent rewards, benefits and first-year offers, especially for a card with no annual fee. The 1.5 percent flat-rate cash back isn’t the highest reward rate, but its versatile redemption options, compatibility with Chase travel cards and intro APR on purchases make it an especially handy card for startups, side hustles and other small businesses.

However, if you want to earn more on your purchases, you may be able to get a higher rewards rate with another card. The best business rewards card will depend on your business spending needs, especially if you spend more in certain commonly-bonused categories.

How we rated this card

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring business credit cards, including each card’s rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up compared to those of other cards in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best business credit cards
