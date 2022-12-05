The Ink Business Unlimited is a good no-annual-fee option for business owners with varied expenses. Since it earns unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, you won’t have to track bonus categories or spending caps to maximize your rewards. It also comes with a solid welcome offer, a solid intro APR offer on purchases and flexible redemption options. While you may want to eventually upgrade to a card that offers higher rewards rates, this card is a great starting point.

Welcome offer: A great offer for a no-annual-fee card

The Ink Business Unlimited card’s latest sign-up bonus offers $750 in cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases within your first three months. This can be a great payoff, especially if you have large upcoming purchases for your business.

Though the current bonus is a $150 drop from the card’s previous offer, this is still a great value for a business card with no annual fee.

Intro APR for purchases: Rare for a business card

This card comes with a 0 percent intro APR offer of 12 months on purchases. This is a great feature as most business cards typically lack intro APR offers. Business cards that do usually offer a short period of between six and nine months, which means the Ink Business Unlimited pulls ahead on all fronts.

Paired with the welcome offer, it gives business owners time to earn and fully pay off the $6,000 required for the welcome bonus with no interest. Plus, the ongoing variable APR rate of 18.49 percent to 24.49 percent is slightly lower than other business cards, which makes it more forgiving if you need to carry a balance.

Redemption: Various ways to reap rewards

One of the key perks of the Ink Business Unlimited is it earns Chase Ultimate Rewards, which you can pool into other Ultimate Rewards cards you or your spouse may own, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® or the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. This can boost the value of your points by up to 25 or 50 percent, respectively, when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.

Other redemptions include travel, gift cards and purchases through Shop Through Chase and select online merchants (like Amazon.com and PayPal) using Shop with Points.

If you opt for cash back, you can claim your rewards as a statement credit or have cash back directly deposited into your qualifying U.S. checking or savings account. There’s also no minimum threshold to redeem your rewards and your rewards won’t expire while your account is open and in good standing, so you can save your points until you need them.