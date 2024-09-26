Chase paid for the creation and placement of the content on this page. It does not necessarily reflect the editorial views of Bankrate or any of its affiliated entities. Read more about our editorial integrity .

Key takeaways This card could be worth it for small-business owners who want to earn flat rewards on all purchases and redeem rewards in multiple ways — all for no annual fee.

This card is not worth it for frequent travelers or business owners who want to earn higher rewards in specific spending categories.

The best business credit card for you depends on your spending habits and how you plan to redeem your rewards.

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card from Chase is a solid choice for a business credit card. With an unlimited 1.5 percent cash back rewards rate, this card is particularly well-suited for business owners who prefer flat-rate rewards over bonus-category rewards.

As a business card with no annual fee, the Ink Business Unlimited stands out thanks to a generous welcome bonus and intro APR offer on purchases. These benefits (among others) make this card worth considering. But is the Ink Business Unlimited worth it over other business card options?

Here’s how to determine if the Ink Business Unlimited is the best option for your needs and how it stacks up against a couple other top business credit cards.

When is the Ink Business Unlimited worth it?

To decide whether the Ink Business Unlimited is a card worth applying for, consider each of the card’s main benefits and how they will apply to your business and spending needs. Here are the best reasons to consider the Ink Business Unlimited:

You want to earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases

The Ink Business Unlimited offers 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases. It’s a great fit for small-business owners who want to earn a consistent, flat rate on purchases rather than memorize and track spending categories.

So if you’re looking for an above-average flat-rate business card, the Ink Business Unlimited is worth it. Plus, there’s no limit on the rewards you can earn.

You want multiple redemption options

The Ink Business Unlimited gives you plenty of options when it’s time to redeem your rewards. Even though this is a cash back card, your purchases earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points. So for every $1 you spend, you’ll earn 1.5X points.

Ultimate Rewards points are some of the most versatile rewards around. You can redeem your points for cash back via statement credits or direct deposits, travel and gift cards. You can also pay with points when making eligible purchases through the rewards program or at eligible third-party merchants.

Points are worth 1 cent each when redeemed for cash, gift cards and travel. So 100 points will be worth $1. However, the value can vary for other redemption options.

The Ink Business Unlimited offers a solid bonus of $900 in cash back when you spend $6,000 within the first three months of account opening. This is one of the highest welcome bonuses available for a no-annual-fee business card. If you know you’ll spend at least $6,000 on your card within the first three months (or $2,000 per month), this bonus is certainly worth pursuing.

You want a 0% intro APR offer on purchases

The Ink Business Unlimited is also worth it if you’re planning on making purchases in the near future and won’t be able to pay your balance in full before the next billing cycle. The card comes with a 0 percent intro APR offer on purchases for 12 months (18.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable APR thereafter).

This can be especially helpful if you’re just starting your business and plan on racking up a lot of upfront expenses. Just make sure you have a plan to pay off your credit card debt.

You don’t want to pay an annual fee

Some of the best business credit cards available today with this many features charge an annual fee. But the Ink Business Unlimited packs in exceptional value while not charging an annual fee. This is especially helpful if you want to pair it with another Chase business credit card to maximize your rewards-earning potential or take advantage of perks not found with the Business Unlimited.

When is the Ink Business Unlimited not worth it?

While the Ink Business Unlimited offers great benefits, it may not be the best choice for every type of business. Here’s a look at when the Ink Business Unlimited isn’t worth it.

You want to maximize your credit card rewards

The Ink Business Unlimited’s flat rate of 1.5 percent cash back will work well for business owners who spend widely across categories. But if most of your business expenses go toward other areas, such as dining, office supplies or another defined category — you could earn higher rewards with a business card that offers rewards for spending in specific categories.

For example, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card*, which also has no annual fee, offers 3 percent cash back in the category of your choice, as well as 2 percent back on dining purchases and 1 percent back on everything else. For the 3 percent category, you can choose from travel, office supply stores, gas stations, computer services, telecom and wireless services and business consulting services. Note that the 3 percent and 2 percent categories are limited to $50,000 in combined purchases each calendar year, after which you’ll earn 1 percent cash back.

Or you might want to consider the Capital One Spark Cash Plus, which offers an unlimited 2 percent cash back on all purchases and an unlimited 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. However, that higher rewards rate is only worth it if you spend enough each year to make up for the $150 annual fee.

You’re a frequent traveler

If you spend a lot on business travel, a cash back credit card like the Ink Business Unlimited won’t be your best option. Not only can you earn more travel rewards with another card, but you could also redeem your rewards for more than 1 cent per point or mile.

Several of the best business credit cards for travel have rewards programs that allow you to get more value out of your rewards.

For example, The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express earns 2X points on up to $50,000 in purchases per year (then 1X points thereafter), 2X points on prepaid rental cars booked through AmexTravel.com and 1X points on all other purchases. While that’s not much more than the Ink Business Unlimited’s 1.5 percent cash back, the Blue Business Plus card earns American Express Membership Rewards, which are extremely valuable and flexible.

Based on Bankrate’s latest valuation, redeeming your points with the right Amex transfer partner could increase the value of your points to around 2.0 cents per point. If you’re able to squeeze that much value out of the Amex card, here’s what it might look like compared to the Ink Business Unlimited:

Credit card Ink Business Unlimited The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Rewards 1.5 percent cash back 2X points (on up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1X) Annual travel costs $2,500 $2,500 Total points earned 3,750 5,000 Redemption value 1.0 cent 2.0 cents Total rewards value $37.50 $100

However, if you pair the Ink Business Unlimited with a card like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, then you could pool your Ultimate Rewards points in one account. With the Ink Business Preferred, your points could be worth around 2.0 cents each, depending on how you redeem or transfer them.

You only want to earn the welcome bonus

A sign-up bonus shouldn’t be your only reason for signing up for a business credit card. The $900 welcome bonus after spending $6,000 in the first three months with the card is indeed one of the highest out there for a no-annual-fee business card. But it only makes sense to get the card if you can get value beyond the welcome offer.

You’ll also want to make sure you can meet the welcome offer’s spend requirement without going into debt. If you don’t normally spend an average of $2,000 per month and don’t have any large necessary purchases coming up, the sign-up bonus likely isn’t worth the debt you could get stuck with.

Should you get the Ink Business Unlimited?

On top of the 1.5 percent cash back rate on all spending, the Ink Business Unlimited comes with both a competitive welcome offer and no annual fee. You’ll receive a welcome bonus of $900 in cash back when you spend $6,000 within the first three months of opening your account.

Plus, you can take advantage of a competitive intro APR offer, which is helpful if you have a large business purchase that you’d like to pay off over time without paying interest. And if you have another Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards points, pooling your rewards could make it easier to rack up cash back or high-value travel redemptions.

Ultimately, the best business card for you will depend on how much you plan to spend each year, what you typically spend money on and whether you want to tailor your rewards to specific categories.

The bottom line

The Ink Business Unlimited is a no-annual-fee Chase business credit card with a high, flat cash back rewards rate and a generous welcome bonus. It’s a great option if you’re looking for a business card with no annual fee and aren’t interested in navigating specific spending categories in order to earn rewards.

However, if your spending falls within a few specific categories, you may want to consider a business card that will reward you a higher rate of rewards for that type of spending. Ultimately, you should compare all of your options — as they relate to your business and spending style — before making a decision.

