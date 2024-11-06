Which business credit card is best for your type of business?

Key takeaways The best business credit card for your business depends on your spending habits and the type of business you have.

When choosing a business credit card, it is important to compare cards based on rewards, fees and interest charges and choose one that fits your spending style and budget.

Some recommended credit cards for specific types of businesses include The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card.

There are many reasons to get a business credit card, the main one being they extend far beyond the standard offers of personal credit cards. For example, a business credit card can help you organize business-related purchases for accounting purposes and streamline your expenses to make filing business taxes a breeze.

Many business credit cards also let you earn points or miles on business purchases, all while enjoying various protections and travel-related perks. Some business credit cards even come with welcome offers when you hit a minimum spending requirement within the first few months of account opening.

But which type of card is best for your business? That typically depends on what you spend the most on and which cardholder benefits you use the most — but it also depends on the type of business you have. This guide breaks down our recommended credit card picks for the most common types of small businesses so you can decide which business credit card to get.

Freelance businesses

These businesses are among the most common in the country and can cover a wide range of pursuits, from freelance writers and designers to photographers and web developers. But they’re all built around self-employment. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:

Delivery or rideshare service businesses

These businesses are primarily run by gig workers who spend a lot of money on gas and vehicle maintenance. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:

Shops and retail businesses

While many shop and retail owners have dedicated storefronts, it’s becoming more and more common to have online-only stores. These businesses sell anything from clothing and accessories to art and books. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:

Businesses with traditional offices

Despite the recent growth of remote and hybrid work, traditional office spaces are still in demand. Businesses with physical office spaces have many expenses to consider that may require a certain type of credit card reward strategy. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:

Hospitality businesses

Hospitality businesses come in many forms, including hotel and lodging businesses, tour companies, travel agents and travel vendors. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:

Digital marketing businesses

The popularity of social media and e-commerce platforms has made digital marketing a lucrative business. These businesses can operate on a large, national scale, but they can also be run as small businesses with a single team. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:

Restaurant and food service businesses

Restaurant and food service businesses can range from franchises to a small kitchen running out of the owner’s home. But those who own eateries or work in food services like catering don’t always see consistent spending levels month to month. Depending on the type of business and its location, margins can vary quite drastically. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:

The bottom line

When it comes to what business credit card to get for your venture, you have a lot of factors to consider. The right card for your business depends on the type of business you have and the cardholder perks you want the most.

Ultimately, that’s why it always makes sense to compare the best business credit cards to see how they stack up in terms of rewards, sign-up bonus offers and other perks. Be sure to also compare cards based on their fees and interest charges, looking into cards that fit your spending style and your budget.

From there, you can think about which card would leave you — and your business — better off.

*Information about the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi and the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

The Bank of America content on this page was last updated on Nov. 6, 2024.