Which business credit card is best for your type of business?
Holly Johnson writes expert content on personal finance, credit cards, loyalty and insurance topics. In addition to writing for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Johnson does ongoing work for clients that include CNN, Forbes Advisor, LendingTree, Time Magazine and more.
The best business credit card for your business depends on your spending habits and the type of business you have.
When choosing a business credit card, it is important to compare cards based on rewards, fees and interest charges and choose one that fits your spending style and budget.
Some recommended credit cards for specific types of businesses include The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card.
There are many reasons to get a business credit card, the main one being they extend far beyond the standard offers of personal credit cards. For example, a business credit card can help you organize business-related purchases for accounting purposes and streamline your expenses to make filing business taxes a breeze.
Many business credit cards also let you earn points or miles on business purchases, all while enjoying various protections and travel-related perks. Some business credit cards even come with welcome offers when you hit a minimum spending requirement within the first few months of account opening.
But which type of card is best for your business? That typically depends on what you spend the most on and which cardholder benefits you use the most — but it also depends on the type of business you have. This guide breaks down our recommended credit card picks for the most common types of small businesses so you can decide which business credit card to get.
Freelance businesses
These businesses are among the most common in the country and can cover a wide range of pursuits, from freelance writers and designers to photographers and web developers. But they’re all built around self-employment. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Professionals in many self-employment fields often need a credit card for all their computer software, equipment and supplies. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express has a steep $695 annual fee, so it certainly won’t be worth it for freelancers who aren’t earning enough to justify it or won’t get much out of its additional travel benefits.
5X Membership Rewards points on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com
2X points on prepaid rental cars booked through AmexTravel.com
1.5X points (on up to $2 million per calendar year) on eligible purchases of U.S. construction material and at hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers, software and cloud system providers, and shipping providers.
1.5X points on purchases of $5,000 or more
1X points on all other purchases
Customers get up to $400 in credits toward Dell Technologies purchases each year, along with up to $360 in credits toward Indeed.com, up to $150 in credits toward Adobe purchases and up to $120 in credits toward wireless phone services with a U.S. wireless provider. Other major perks include airport lounge access, up to $200 in airline fee credits with a pre-selected airline, up to $199 toward CLEAR membership, 35 percent of your points back when you book an eligible flight with points through American Express Travel and more.
Capital One Venture X Business. For a lower annual fee of $395, you can enjoy some similar travel perks and simplified rewards earning. Earn 10 miles per dollar on rental cars and hotels booked through Capital One Travel, 5 miles per dollar on flights booked through the portal and 2 miles per dollar on your other eligible purchases.
Delivery or rideshare service businesses
These businesses are primarily run by gig workers who spend a lot of money on gas and vehicle maintenance. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
New cardholders can earn a $300 online statement credit after spending $3,000 on purchases within 90 days of account opening. They can also earn 3 percent cash back in a category of their choice.
Category options include:
Gas and EV charging stations
Travel
Office supply stores
Computer services
Telecom and wireless services
Business consulting services
Other rewards include 2 percent cash back on dining purchases (on the first $50,000 in combined choice category and dining purchases each calendar year, then 1 percent back) and 1 percent back on all other purchases.
This card doesn’t charge an annual fee, and new customers can benefit from an intro 0 percent annual percentage rate (APR) on purchases for the first nine billing cycles (followed by a variable APR of 17.99 percent to 27.99 percent).
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year and 2 percent back on up to $25,000 spent at restaurants and gas stations plus it has no annual fee.
Shops and retail businesses
While many shop and retail owners have dedicated storefronts, it’s becoming more and more common to have online-only stores. These businesses sell anything from clothing and accessories to art and books. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:
Despite the recent growth of remote and hybrid work, traditional office spaces are still in demand. Businesses with physical office spaces have many expenses to consider that may require a certain type of credit card reward strategy. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Business owners who run a traditional office should look for cards that reward them for the type of purchases they make the most. For many of these business owners, a card like the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is ideal.
The Ink Business Cash Credit Card is a no-annual-fee card that offers bonus points at office supply stores. Specifically, this card gives you:
5 percent cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
2 percent cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each year
1 percent back on all other purchases
New cardholders can also earn $900 in bonus cash back after spending $6,000 on purchases within six months of account opening. There’s also a 0 percent introductory APR offer for purchases that lasts for 12 months. After that, the regular APR of 17.99 percent to 23.99 percent (variable) kicks in.
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card: You can earn 3 percent cash back in the category of your choice up to $50,000 spent annually, including office supply stores, computer services, telecom and wireless services, business consulting services and gas station purchases. The card also comes with no annual fee.
Hospitality businesses
Hospitality businesses come in many forms, including hotel and lodging businesses, tour companies, travel agents and travel vendors. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card
Owners of these types of businesses need a credit card that earns a generous amount of rewards on all their purchases, which may fall into many different categories. With that in mind, The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card can work well.
This card offers 2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases for the first $50,000 spent each year, then 1 percent cash back thereafter.
This business credit card also doesn’t charge an annual fee. The American Express Blue Business Cash Card even comes with intro 0 percent APR on purchases for 12 months, followed by a variable APR of 17.99 percent to 25.99 percent.
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card: This card offers 3X points on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year, then 1X points, but it comes with a $95 annual fee.
Digital marketing businesses
The popularity of social media and e-commerce platforms has made digital marketing a lucrative business. These businesses can operate on a large, national scale, but they can also be run as small businesses with a single team. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
While it does have a $95 annual fee, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is perfect for digital marketing specialists, as well as bloggers and individuals who run affiliate websites. This is mainly due to the rewards program this card offers, as well as the categories in which cardholders earn bonus points in.
Cardholders earn 3X points on the first $150,000 in total spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year (then 1X points), plus 1X points on all other purchases. The 3X points categories include:
Shipping purchases
Online advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines
Travel
Internet, cable and phone services
New cardholders can also earn 90,000 bonus points as a welcome after spending $8,000 on purchases within three months of account opening. Rewards earned with this card fall within the Chase Ultimate Rewards program, so they can be used for merchandise, gift cards, travel through Chase and can even transfer to airline and hotel partners.
American Express® Business Gold Card: Earn 4X points on up to $150,000 per year in two select categories your business spends the most in each billing cycle, then 1X after. Categories include advertising (purchased in the U.S. to promote your business online, on TV or radio); U.S. shipping costs; U.S. computer software, hardware and cloud data purchases made directly from select providers; U.S. restaurants; and U.S. gas stations.
Restaurant and food service businesses
Restaurant and food service businesses can range from franchises to a small kitchen running out of the owner’s home. But those who own eateries or work in food services like catering don’t always see consistent spending levels month to month. Depending on the type of business and its location, margins can vary quite drastically. Here’s our credit card pick for this type of business:
Capital One Spark Cash Plus
The Capital One Spark Cash Plus is ideal for restaurant owners for a few reasons, including that it’s a charge card with no preset spending limit. This makes it a good option for restaurant owners who have fluctuating expenses, as well as those who need to invest in pricey furniture or equipment and want a chance to earn rewards along the way.
While a $150 annual fee applies for those who choose this card, the fee is refunded each year that the cardholder spends at least $150,000.
Plus, cardholders can earn:
5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
2 percent back on all other purchases with no exclusions or limitations
New cardholders can also earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after spending $30,000 within the first three months of account opening.
The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi*: You’ll earn 4 percent cash back on eligible gas and EV charging purchases (for the first $7,000 per year, then 1 percent), 3 percent on restaurant and eligible travel purchases, 2 percent cash back on all Costco and Costco.com purchases, and 1 percent on all other purchases.
The bottom line
When it comes to what business credit card to get for your venture, you have a lot of factors to consider. The right card for your business depends on the type of business you have and the cardholder perks you want the most.
Ultimately, that’s why it always makes sense to compare the best business credit cards to see how they stack up in terms of rewards, sign-up bonus offers and other perks. Be sure to also compare cards based on their fees and interest charges, looking into cards that fit your spending style and your budget.
From there, you can think about which card would leave you — and your business — better off.
*Information about the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi and the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
The Bank of America content on this page was last updated on Nov. 6, 2024.
