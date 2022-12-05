Why you might want the Ink Business Cash card

The Ink Business Cash can be a great option for businesses that require a central point of operation, whether it’s a warehouse for inventory, offices, or in-house manufacturing. This card provides great perks that can help business owners stay afloat with a solid welcome offer, no annual fee and useful perks for employees.

Welcome offer: Holds up against the competition

The Ink Business Cash currently offers $900 bonus cash back when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months. This is a $150 boost to the card’s last sign-up bonus and matches its highest to date with the same spend requirement. This puts it in a great spot compared to bonus value you'll find on other small business credit cards, especially those with no annual fee. You could also meet the spending requirement relatively easily if you plan your card application around a large purchase. 6.

Intro APR: A pretty good offer on new purchases

Particularly useful for startups with unpredictable cash flows, the 0 percent intro APR on new purchases for 12 months (18.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable APR thereafter) can offer a necessary reprieve during a time when your business may be spending more than earning.

This perk is available on many rewards cards but not so much on business cards, much less for this long, providing a nice break from interest charges. Also, the ongoing variable rate can be below the current average interest rate depending on your creditworthiness.

But don’t keep this benefit in the back of your mind for long because when your first account anniversary comes around, you’ll owe your full balance if you want to avoid interest charges.

Perks: Free employee cards and extra protections

To give you and your employees a convenient, fast way of accessing business funds, you can request employee cards at no additional cost. For extra security, the account holder can set individual spending limits on employee cards, and you can subscribe to account alerts to monitor spending. You’ll also earn rewards on all employee spending with these additional cards.

Other useful benefits include purchase protection for up to 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account) and a 12-month extended warranty when you make an eligible purchase with your card. The extended warranty only applies to qualifying warranties of up to three years and begins once the manufacturer’s warranty ends.