Quick highlights
- Rewards rate: Unlimited 2X miles per dollar on all purchases, 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Welcome offer: 50,000 miles after spending $4,500 within the first three months
- Annual fee: $95 ($0 the first year)
- Purchase intro APR: N/A
- Balance transfer intro APR: N/A
- Regular APR: 26.24 percent variable
Current sign-up bonus
By spending $4,500 in combined purchases within your first three months, you can earn 50,000 miles. This bonus is worth $500 at a 1:1 rate when booking travel through Capital One, but finding a great deal through a Capital One transfer partner could bump your bonus even higher. Bankrate’s latest valuation gives Capital One miles a value of 2 cents apiece, which would make this bonus worth up to $1,000.
Granted, even $700 isn’t close to the highest sign-up bonus we’ve seen for business travel cards. For example, the competing Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card from Chase offers a sign-up bonus of 100,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 in purchases within the first three months, worth $1,250 when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠. However, flat-rate rewards spending is the Spark Miles card’s main appeal, so this solid welcome offer could be much more accessible to a wider range of cardholders.
Rewards
The Capital One Spark Miles card earns flat-rate rewards on everyday purchases, which means you’ll earn unlimited 2x miles on all purchases. In addition, you can earn 5x miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Although flat-rate cards typically don’t offer the highest reward rates out there, small business owners can rely on the Spark Miles card to consistently rake in miles on purchases that wouldn’t normally earn rewards without worrying about category spending limits. Plus, Capital One doesn’t impose blackout dates, seat restrictions or minimum redemptions.
Earning rewards
Earning rewards on your business expenses with the Capital One Spark Miles card couldn’t be easier. You’ll collect unlimited 2 miles per dollar spent on all purchases and 5 miles per dollar spent on hotel and car rentals booked through Capital One Travel.
Redeeming rewards
Capital One miles are best redeemed for travel. You can use them to book new travel or cover travel expenses you made in the past 90 days, including airline, hotel, car rental, ride-share, transit and other purchases.
One of the most valuable options could also be to transfer your miles to one of Capital One’s travel partner programs, including the following (all at a 1:1 transfer rate): Club Premier, Flying Blue, Aeroplan, Avios, Choice Privileges, Ehithad Guest, Infinity MileageLands, Finnair Plus, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Kris Flyer, Miles&Go, Miles&Smiles and Virgin Points.
You can also put your miles toward gift cards, purchases at Amazon.com’s online checkout or cold, hard cash back. However, your mileage may vary with these choices since most non-travel redemption options water down your miles’ value.