How the Capital One Spark Miles card compares to other business cards

Perhaps the biggest factors for you to weigh when choosing a travel card are how much you travel and how you prefer to travel, but finding a business travel card also requires considering how big and varied your expenses are.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases – with no limit to the amount you can earn

Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter.

Unlimited 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account.

Earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles – equal to $500 in travel – once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Capital One Spark Miles for Business Card vs. Chase Ink Business Preferred Card

If you spend up to $150,000 per year on your business and you’re looking for richer travel perks, the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card may be a good choice. The card provides sought-after benefits like trip cancellation, interruption insurance and cellphone protection (up to $600 per claim, up to three claims per 12 months with a $100 deductible per claim) on top of the basic protections Spark Miles card offers for the same price.

Although the Ink Business Preferred isn’t a flat-rate card, its categories cover a variety of business costs, including travel, advertising purchases made with social media and search engines, shipping costs, internet and phone. Chase Ultimate Rewards points also carry the same 2-cent-per-point value, according to Bankrate’s latest valuations.

Overall, the Chase Ink Business Preferred is a solid choice for people who want a generous welcome bonus and tiered rewards structure, whereas the Spark Miles for Business may be the better choice for business owners seeking a modest welcome bonus and flat-rate rewards. Although, it might be better to select the Capital One Spark Miles for Business if you do not regularly spend in the Ink Business Preferred’s rewards categories or you don’t believe you’ll be able to spend $8,000 to earn its welcome bonus. The Spark Miles for Business card has no variable rewards rates and has a more reasonable welcome bonus spending requirement for smaller-scale businesses.

Capital One Spark Miles for Business Card vs. Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express is another flat-rate option with a 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening (18.49 percent to 26.49 percent variable APR after that) for no annual fee. American Express Membership Rewards® points also carry a slightly higher 2.1-cent valuation than the Capital One miles, giving Amex a leg-up in the competition.

The Blue Business Plus Card may be more preferable for business owners seeking high flat-rate cash back rewards, no annual fee and introductory APR period on purchases, since the Spark Miles for Business doesn’t offer an intro APR period and has a $95 annual fee (See Rates & Fees). However, if you don’t want any restrictions when it comes to earning rewards, the Capital One Spark Miles for Business may be the better option, as the Blue Business Plus Card limits earnings from 2X points to 1X points after spending $50,000 in purchases each calendar year.

Best cards to pair the Capital One Spark Miles card with

One of the easiest ways to maximize your flat-rate rewards card is to pair it with another rewards card that offers a higher earning rate on your specialized expenses.

The Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card provides ample bonus category coverage with 3 percent cash back on choice categories including office supply stores, computer services and gas stations (on up to $50,000 in combined choice and dining category purchases per calendar year, then 1 percent). Plus, you can swap for another of the 3 percent categories once per month to maximize your rewards. For example, while you earn a flat rate on everyday purchases with the Spark Miles for Business card, your business can use the Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card for office supply runs or at gas stations (including EV charging stations) to elevate your cash back earning.