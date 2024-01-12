Best small-business credit cards of January 2024

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card 5% cash back on internet, cable, phone services and office supply stores (up to $25,000 a year in combined purchases) Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening Info Intro Offer: $900 Regular APR: 18.49% - 24.49% Variable 4.6 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Chase's secure site

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Unlimited 1.5% cash back on business purchases Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening Intro Offer: $900 Regular APR: 18.49% - 24.49% Variable 4.2 / 5

Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit 5% cash back on travel booked through the Capital One Travel portal |1.5% cash back on all other eligible purchases Earn a $750 bonus when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening Intro Offer: $750 Regular APR: 18.49% - 24.49% (Variable) 4.1 / 5

Capital One Venture X Business 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel 2X miles on other purchases 150,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months from account opening Intro Offer: Earn 150,000 miles Regular APR: N/A 4.9 / 5

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases with no annual spending caps Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. Intro Offer: $300 Regular APR: 18.49% - 28.49% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers 3.9 / 5

Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase travel portal 2.5% cash back on purchases over $5,000 2% cash back on all other eligible purchases Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Intro Offer: $1,000 Cash Back Regular APR: Flex for Business Variable APR: 19.49% - 27.49% 3.4 / 5

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express 2X points on everyday business purchases (up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1x) Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership. Intro Offer: 15,000 Membership Rewards® points Regular APR: 18.49% - 26.49% Variable 4.1 / 5

Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card 3% cash back on the category of your choice (from available list) 2% cash back on dining (on the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. Intro Offer: $300 Regular APR: 18.49% - 28.49% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers 3.8 / 5

American Express® Business Gold Card 4X points on up to $150,000 per year in two select categories (from 6 eligible categories) your business spends the most in each billing cycle, then 1X Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.* Intro Offer: Earn 70,000 points Regular APR: 19.49% - 27.49% Variable 5.0 / 5

Revenued Business Card 3% cash back on purchases Earn $500 cash back after you spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership and 3% cash back on every card swipe with no category restrictions. Intro Offer: $500 cash back Regular APR: N/A 3.9 / 5

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card 3X points on the first $150,000 annually in combined travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards® Intro Offer: 100,000 points Regular APR: 21.24% - 26.24% Variable 4.4 / 5

Capital One Spark Cash Plus Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase Earn a one-time cash bonus of $1,200 once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months. Intro Offer: $1,200 cash bonus Regular APR: N/A 4.6 / 5

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express 5X Membership Rewards points on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com 1.5X points on eligible purchases in key business categories and on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else (cap applies) 1X points on all other purchases Welcome Offer: Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with your Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Intro Offer: Earn 120,000 points Regular APR: 19.49% - 27.49% Variable 4.8 / 5

Capital One Spark Miles for Business 2X miles on every purchase Earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles – equal to $500 in travel – once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening Intro Offer: 50,000 miles Regular APR: 26.24% (Variable) 4.4 / 5

United℠ Business Card 2 miles for every dollar spent on United purchases, dining, at gas stations, office supply stores and on local transit 1 mile for all other purchases Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99. Intro Offer: Earn 50,000 bonus miles Regular APR: 21.99% - 28.99% Variable 4.4 / 5

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card 2% cash back on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1%, cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months. Intro Offer: $250 statement credit Regular APR: 18.49% - 26.49% Variable 4.3 / 5

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card 12X points directly with Hilton properties 6X points on select business (U.S. gas stations, U.S. cellphone service providers and U.S. shipping purchases) and travel purchases (U.S. restaurants, airfare booked through Amex Travel and select car rentals) 3X points on all other purchases Welcome Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card within the first three months of Card Membership. Intro Offer: Earn 130,000 Bonus Points Regular APR: 20.99% - 29.99% Variable 4.5 / 5

Capital on Tap Business Credit Card Unlimited 1.5% cash back Spend $15,000 in the first 3 months for $200 cashback Intro Offer: $200 Cashback Regular APR: 17.74% - 35.99% variable APR 3.5 / 5