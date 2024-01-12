Best small-business credit cards of January 2024

Robert Thorpe
Tracy Stewart
Jason Steele
Tracy Stewart
Jason Steele
Updated January 12, 2024

Business credit cards are a popular option for entrepreneurs who need short-term financing to help start or grow their businesses.

The best business credit cards provide a revolving line of credit you can use for any business-related need. Use them for working capital, inventory or to cover your business travel costs. These cards also come with additional features, such as generous rewards programs, expense tracking and money-saving perks.

Our experts have reviewed hundreds of options and compared their features to determine the best small-business credit cards of 2024 available from our partners.

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Best for earning rewards on office expenses
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

4.6
4.6
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$900

Offer valuation

1% - 5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for large welcome offer
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

4.2
4.2
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$900

Offer valuation

1.5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for no balance transfer fee
Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit

4.1
4.1
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$750

Offer valuation

1.5% - 5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for travel perks and credits
Capital One Venture X Business

4.9
4.9
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$2550

Offer valuation

2X miles - 10X miles

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for Bank of America customers
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

3.9
3.9
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$300

Offer valuation

1.5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for large purchases
Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card

3.4
3.4
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$1000

Offer valuation

2% - 5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best business card for flat-rate cash back
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

4.3
4.3
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$250

Offer valuation

1% - 2%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for customizable cash back category
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

3.8
3.8
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$300

Offer valuation

1% - 3%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for reward category flexibility
American Express® Business Gold Card

5.0
5.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$1400

Offer valuation

1X - 4X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for fair credit
Revenued Business Card

3.9
3.9
Bad to Fair (300 – 670)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$500

Offer valuation

3%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

N/A

Regular APR

Best for flexible travel redemption
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

4.4
4.4
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$2000

Offer valuation

1X - 3X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for annual cash bonus
Capital One Spark Cash Plus

4.6
4.6
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

2% - 5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for luxury travel perks
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

4.8
4.8
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$2400

Offer valuation

1X - 5X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for easy rewards redemption
Capital One Spark Miles for Business

4.4
4.4
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$850

Offer valuation

2X - 5x

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for United Airline benefits
United℠ Business Card
4.4
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$450

Offer valuation

1X - 2X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best no-annual-fee business card
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
4.1
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$300

Offer valuation

1X - 2X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for Hilton benefits
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
4.5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$780

Offer valuation

3X - 12X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for potentially high credit limit
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
3.5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$200

Offer valuation

1.5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Comparing Bankrate’s top small-business credit cards

Business Credit Card Rewards & Highlights APR Bankrate Review Score
5% cash back on internet, cable, phone services and office supply stores (up to $25,000 a year in combined purchases)
 
Intro Offer: $900
Regular APR: 18.49% - 24.49% Variable

4.6 / 5
(Read card review)
Unlimited 1.5% cash back on business purchases
Intro Offer: $900
Regular APR: 18.49% - 24.49% Variable

4.2 / 5
(Read card review)
5% cash back on travel booked through the Capital One Travel portal |1.5% cash back on all other eligible purchases
Intro Offer: $750
Regular APR: 18.49% - 24.49% (Variable)

4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on other purchases

 
Intro Offer: Earn 150,000 miles
Regular APR: N/A

4.9 / 5
(Read card review)
Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases with no annual spending caps
Intro Offer: $300
Regular APR: 18.49% - 28.49% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

3.9 / 5
(Read card review)
5% cash back on travel booked through Chase travel portal

2.5% cash back on purchases over $5,000

2% cash back on all other eligible purchases
Intro Offer: $1,000 Cash Back
Regular APR: Flex for Business Variable APR: 19.49% - 27.49%

3.4 / 5
(Read card review)
2X points on everyday business purchases (up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1x)
Intro Offer: 15,000 Membership Rewards® points
Regular APR: 18.49% - 26.49% Variable

4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
3% cash back on the category of your choice (from available list)

2% cash back on dining (on the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter)
Intro Offer: $300
Regular APR: 18.49% - 28.49% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

3.8 / 5
(Read card review)
4X points on up to $150,000 per year in two select categories (from 6 eligible categories) your business spends the most in each billing cycle, then 1X
Intro Offer: Earn 70,000 points
Regular APR: 19.49% - 27.49% Variable

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
3% cash back on purchases
Intro Offer: $500 cash back
Regular APR: N/A

3.9 / 5
(Read card review)
3X points on the first $150,000 annually in combined travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services
Intro Offer: 100,000 points
Regular APR: 21.24% - 26.24% Variable

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase
Intro Offer: $1,200 cash bonus
Regular APR: N/A

4.6 / 5
(Read card review)
5X Membership Rewards points on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com

1.5X points on eligible purchases in key business categories and on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else (cap applies)

1X points on all other purchases
Intro Offer: Earn 120,000 points
Regular APR: 19.49% - 27.49% Variable

4.8 / 5
(Read card review)
2X miles on every purchase
Intro Offer: 50,000 miles
Regular APR: 26.24% (Variable)

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
2 miles for every dollar spent on United purchases, dining, at gas stations, office supply stores and on local transit

1 mile for all other purchases
Intro Offer: Earn 50,000 bonus miles
Regular APR: 21.99% - 28.99% Variable

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
2% cash back on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1%, cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement
Intro Offer: $250 statement credit
Regular APR: 18.49% - 26.49% Variable

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
12X points directly with Hilton properties

6X points on select business (U.S. gas stations, U.S. cellphone service providers and U.S. shipping purchases) and travel purchases (U.S. restaurants, airfare booked through Amex Travel and select car rentals)

3X points on all other purchases
Intro Offer: Earn 130,000 Bonus Points
Regular APR: 20.99% - 29.99% Variable

4.5 / 5
(Read card review)
Unlimited 1.5% cash back
Intro Offer: $200 Cashback
Regular APR: 17.74% - 35.99% variable APR

3.5 / 5
(Read card review)
U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard®

5X points on prepaid hotels and rental cars when directly booked in the U.S. Bank Rewards Center

4X points on travel such as airfare, hotels, gas and EV charging stations (up to $150,000 in combined spend annually)

2X points on dining, takeout or restaurant delivery
Intro Offer: 60,000 Bonus Points
Regular APR: 20.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

A closer look at our best small business credit cards

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Best for earning rewards on office expenses

One of Chase’s best business cards, it packs a punch if you spend up to $25,000 per year at office supply stores and on cable, internet and phone services.

Small-business owners, e-retailers and Etsy store owners who want exceptional value without having to pay an annual fee and who can take advantage of the card’s bonus categories.

If most of your monthly business expenses go beyond routine office supplies, you may find that a flat-rate card like the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card offers more value.
Read our full Ink Business Cash Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Best for large welcome offer

The Ink Business Unlimited is a simplified, no-annual-fee option for business owners who don’t want to be bothered with ever-changing bonus categories. You earn unlimited cash back on all purchases and get the rare benefit of an intro APR offer on purchases. Plus, it provides employee cards for no extra cost.

Small-business owners who don’t travel often and prefer to earn straightforward cash back rewards on business expenses.

The Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit offers the same rewards rate, but its sign-up bonus comes with a much lower spending requirement.
Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit

Best for no balance transfer fee

The Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit is a great no-annual-fee card (See Rates and Fees) for those looking for solid flat-rate rewards with boosted rewards on travel rewards. Also, compared to its sibling card — the Capital One Spark Cash Plus — the welcome bonus is an upgrade over most at this tier. 
Small-business owners who prefer simple rewards programs and only travel occasionally.
If the credit score requirement for the Spark Select is a bit too high, the Brex 30 Card could be a good alternative. Not only does it not require a credit score history, it also doesn’t require a personal guarantee.

Learn more: Why expert Holly Johnson loves the Capital One Spark Cash Plus credit card.

Capital One Venture X Business

Best for travel perks and credits

It comes with a terrific set of perks at a relatively low cost. You’ll enjoy valuable, practical benefits like an annual travel credit, anniversary bonus miles and airport lounge access, all of which should be easy for frequent travelers to make the most of. In fact, these perks may offer enough value to offset the annual fee on their own, so the card could make sense even if you only travel occasionally.

Business travelers looking for practical travel perks and a streamlined rewards program will get the most value out of this card.

If you want the flexibility to redeem rewards at a decent value for both travel and cash back, consider the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. While that card’s points are worth 25 percent more when you redeem for Chase travel, you can still get a solid 1-cent-per-point in redemption value if you opt for cash back. 

Learn more: Capital One launches a new luxury business card

Read our full Venture X Business card review or jump back to offer details.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

Best for Bank of America customers

You get flat-rate cash back on all purchases, without having to think about spending caps or having to tailor your spending toward specific categories. You can also boost those rewards significantly if you qualify for a Bank of America Preferred Rewards, earning up to 2.62% cash back on all purchases. 

Business owners whose purchases cover various spending categories and prefer banking with Bank of America. 
Big spenders willing to look outside of Bank of America may find more value with the Capital One Spark Cash Plus card and its higher unlimited cash back rate on all eligible purchases.
Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card

Best for large purchases

Big spenders will get the most value, earning unlimited cash back at a solid flat rate for general purchases with a slight boost for larger purchases. 

Independent contractors, freelancers or business owners with a high cash flow. For maximum value (and to easily offset the high annual fee), make sure to take advantage of Chase’s Ultimate Rewards Travel portal and the generous 2.5 percent flat rate on purchases of $5,000 or more.

A rewards card with tiered categories may be better if your business spending is more aligned with specific business purchases. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card charges no annual fee and offers a high cash back rate on office supply store, internet, cable and phone service purchases. If those categories fit your business’ spending habits, this is an excellent opportunity to earn twice as much (or more) on purchases as you would with the Ink Business Premier card. 

Learn more: Chase Ink Business Premier benefits guide

Read our full Ink Business Premier review or jump back to offer details.
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Best no-annual-fee business card

This Amex business card has an impressive flat rate on up to $50,000 in purchases each year. This is made even more valuable thanks to Amex’s Membership Rewards program, which provides exceptional value for travel redemptions. Plus, it comes with an introductory APR offer to make it easier to keep your balance paid off. 

Small-business owners with limited revenue. This includes sole proprietorships and startups who want to redeem rewards for travel purchases and take advantage of perks like free employee cards and expanded buying power without worrying about paying an annual fee. 

Business owners with high monthly expenses may get more value from the Capital One Spark Cash Plus, which also offers flat-rate rewards on purchases but does not put a cap on earnings. 

Learn more: Amex Blue Business Cash vs Amex Blue Business Plus

Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

Best for customizable cash back category

Cardholders can choose where they can earn the most cash back in select categories for their spending, which is a rarity in business rewards cards. But the best way to maximize your cash back with this card is to have an eligible Bank of America business checking account and qualify for a Preferred Rewards program, allowing you to earn up to 75 percent more cash back on every purchase.

Business owners who can benefit from boosted rewards rates on purchases in select business categories.

Businesses with consistent monthly spending categories may prefer the U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect World Elite Mastercard, as you can also earn a higher rewards rate on travel-related expenses. Also, you may want to consider other Bank of America Business credit card options.

Learn more: How the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card’s category selection works

American Express® Business Gold Card

Best for reward category flexibility

American Express offers a high rewards rate on six valuable, business-oriented categories, making it easy for businesses to rack up earnings with this card.
Small-business owners with ever-changing spending habits. Adding employee cards can also help you earn more rewards and offset the $295 annual fee.
Though the Business Platinum Card from American Express comes with a whopping annual fee of $695, globetrotting business owners may find its premium travel perks worth every cent.
Revenued Business Card

Best for fair credit

Approvals and finance charges are based on your business revenue and history, not your personal credit, so this prepaid card and flex spending line combo could be a big help if you have a growing business but struggle to find affordable financing. The card’s flat cash back rate is also one of the best out there.
Small-business owners who’ve had a hard time qualifying for business credit cards and are looking for a chance at rewards and a high spending limit based on their business revenue.
Since the Revenued Flex Line uses a purchase of future sales financing model, you can’t avoid finance charges. If you have a good enough credit score to qualify and can avoid carrying a balance, a traditional business card could be a cheaper option. The Capital on Tap Business Credit Card carries a lower rewards rate but offers credit limits up to a high amount with no annual fee. Plus, applying won’t impact your credit score.
Read our full Revenued Business card review or jump back to offer details.
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Best for flexible travel redemption

The rewards rates make this card valuable for businesses that want to earn 3X points on travel and select business categories (for the first $150,000, then 1X points). The fact that you can redeem your points for 25 percent more value for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal is icing on the cake. You also have the opportunity to transfer your points at a 1:1 ratio to big-name airline and hotel partners like United, Southwest, British Airways, Marriott and Hyatt.
Small-business owners seeking boosted travel rewards without sacrificing business rewards. 
The American Express Business Gold Card offers elevated rewards on spending in your top two select categories where your business spent the most each billing cycle. Though the Ink Business Preferred wins out on travel, the Amex Business Gold’s rewards rate may be a better value for businesses with somewhat predictable expenses. 

Learn more: Is the Chase Ink Business Preferred worth it?

Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Best for annual cash bonus

The high flat-rate cash back on this card is significant. Your rewards won’t expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount. Plus, you can get your $150 annual fee refunded every year you spend at least $150,000 (See Rates & Fees)
Business owners who spend big every year and prefer flat-rate rewards.
Like the Spark Cash Plus, The Capital One Spark Select for Excellent Credit has no preset spending limit. While the rewards rate is a little lower, the welcome bonus is an upgrade.
Read our full Capital One Spark Cash Plus review or jump back to offer details.
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Best for luxury travel perks

Despite the high annual fee, this is one of the best business travel credit cards. On top of the generous rewards and welcome offer, business travelers can access over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide with this card. Plus, cardholders may be able to earn enough statement credits to more than cover the annual fee.

Big spenders who frequently travel and want access to the most premium travel benefits.
The American Express Business Gold Card may be a better match if your business requires little traveling. Not only will you spend a lot less on annual fees, but you stand to earn a higher rewards rate on your top expense categories. 

Learn more: Why these real-life business travelers love the Amex Business Platinum

Capital One Spark Miles for Business

Best for easy rewards redemption

While some travel credit cards have complicated rewards structures, the Capital One Spark Miles for Business keeps it simple. You can book travel through Capital One or use your miles to cover travel-related purchases made on your card within the last 90 days, including airfare, hotel bookings, transit and more.
Budget-conscious business travelers who will take advantage of travel perks like the up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry as well as Mastercard Business Assistant*, a 24/7 service that can help you with entertainment, dining, travel and even finding the perfect gift.
The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card charges the same annual fee but comes with a broader range of travel benefits, including MasterRental® Insurance*. 

Learn more: Capital One Spark Cash Plus vs. Capital One Spark Miles for Business

United℠ Business Card

BEST FOR UNITED AIRLINES BENEFITS

There are enough perks with this card to help occasional and frequent United flyers offset the annual fee that kicks in after the first year. Cardholders can take advantage of first checked bag free for you and a companion, two annual United Club one-time passes and discounts on United inflight purchases. There’s also a chance to earn a yearly statement credit.

Small-business owners loyal to United Airlines looking for boosted rewards on travel, office supplies, dining, gas and local transit make it a solid choice. 

If your business-related travel needs are less about where you're flying and more about where you’re staying, the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card can be a solid option. It earns big on Hilton stays as well as purchases at U.S. gas stations, U.S. purchases for shipping and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers. You’ll also earn on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel.

Learn more: Guide to the United MileagePlus program

Read our full United Business Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

Best business card for flat-rate cash back

This card charges no annual fee and offers a higher-than-average flat rate on up to $50,000 per calender year. You also get an intro APR offer on purchases and Expanded Buying Power, which allows you to spend above your credit limit without paying an over-limit fee (see terms).

If you love earning straightforward cash rewards on purchases and can stay under the yearly spending limit, you could earn more cash back with this card than the typical flat-rate business credit cards.

Small businesses that prefer the value of points over the convenience of cash back may prefer 