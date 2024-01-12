Best small-business credit cards of January 2024

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. The offers that appear on this site are from companies from which Bankrate.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they may appear within listing categories. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and the likelihood of applicants' credit approval, also impact how and where products appear on this site. Bankrate.com does not include the entire universe of available financial or credit offers.
Most recently before joining Bankrate, Robert worked as an editor and writer at The Ascent by The Motley Fool, covering a number of personal finance topics, including credit cards, mortgages and loans.
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert who has been contributing to online publications since 2008. He was one of the original contributors to The Points Guy, and his work has been appearing there since 2011. He has also contributed to over 100 of the leading personal finance and travel outlets.
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert who has been contributing to online publications since 2008. He was one of the original contributors to The Points Guy, and his work has been appearing there since 2011. He has also contributed to over 100 of the leading personal finance and travel outlets.
Business credit cards are a popular option for entrepreneurs who need short-term financing to help start or grow their businesses.
The best business credit cards provide a revolving line of credit you can use for any business-related need. Use them for working capital, inventory or to cover your business travel costs. These cards also come with additional features, such as generous rewards programs, expense tracking and money-saving perks.
Our experts have reviewed hundreds of options and compared their features to determine the best small-business credit cards of 2024 available from our partners.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
2%
Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
1%
Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
Few cash back business cards offer such a high rewards rate on office expenses. This includes purchases made at office supply stores and internet, cable and phone services. This business card also packs in bonus cash back at restaurants and gas stations.
Even though the card’s maximum cash back rate only applies to the first $25,000 spent in each bonus category each account anniversary year (then 1 percent), the sign-up bonus, redemption value and additional perks all help make this a standout option for business owners looking for maximum value.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Intro offer
Earn a $750 bonus when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere — with no limits or category restrictions
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
1.5%
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere — with no limits or category restrictions
This is a great option for business owners looking for straightforward rewards and low fees. This card has a generous flat-rate and doesn’t carry an annual fee, or foreign transaction fees.
Intro offer
150,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months from account opening
2 miles on every purchase 5 miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel 10 miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Annual fee
Regular APR
2X miles
2 miles on every purchase
5X miles
5 miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
10X miles
10 miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
This card’s terrific travel perks, streamlined rewards rate and flexible redemption options make it a perfect fit for small-business owners who want to get a taste of luxury without drowning in annual fees. As long as you travel enough to take advantage of its annual bonuses, this card is easily worth the cost.
Boasts valuable, practical travel perks, including annual travel statement credits, anniversary miles and airport lounge access, making it easy to offset the annual fee.
Offers ultra-flexible travel redemption, allowing you to redeem miles for travel via Capital One, transfer to participating airline partners and more.
Cons
It’s not a great fit if you want the option to earn cash back. You can redeem miles for cash back, but doing so will cut the redemption value of your miles in half.
You won’t get any airline- or hotel-specific perks like elite status, so a co-branded travel card may be a better fit if you often book with one airline or hotel.
Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
This card has no preset spending limit, so you get purchasing power that adapts to your spending needs. The annual fee on this card is $395
Earn 150,000 bonus miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months from account opening
Redeem your miles on flights, hotels and more. Plus, transfer your miles to any of the 15+ travel loyalty programs
Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get the best prices on thousands of options
Every year, you'll get 10,000 bonus miles after your account anniversary date. Plus, receive an annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Travel
Empower your teams to make business purchases while earning rewards on their transactions, with free employee and virtual cards. Plus, automatically sync your transaction data with your accounting software and pay your vendors with ease
Skip the lines with up to a $100 statement credit on TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry. Then enjoy unlimited complimentary access to Capital One Lounges and a network of 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Priority Pass™ and Plaza Premium Group lounges
This is a pay-in-full card, so your balance is due in full every month
Elevate your stay at luxury hotels and resorts from the Premier Collection with a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits on every booking
Intro offer
Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
This no-hassle business credit card lets you earn unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases with no spending caps, allowing you to cover business expenses across a range of categories and earn the same solid rewards. You also have the opportunity to boost those rewards if you qualify for Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards for Business program.
There is a modest 0% intro APR on purchases for 9 billing cycles, after that a 18.49% to 28.49% variable APR.
Cons
There is no intro APR offer on balance transfers.
This card charges a 3 percent foreign transaction fee.
Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business Platinum Honors tier.
No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
No annual fee.
Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 18.49% to 28.49% will apply.
Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Intro offer
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards Unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more Unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards
2.5%
Unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more
2%
Unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases.
This Chase business card is a top choice for small-business owners with larger budgets and expenses that fall outside of the typical bonus rewards categories available on other business cards. On top of a generous flat rate on all your purchases, you have a chance to earn an even higher rate of cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more.
Intro offer
Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.
Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1%. 1% cash back on all eligible purchases after spending $50,000 per calendar year.
Annual fee
Regular APR
2%
Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1%.
1%
1% cash back on all eligible purchases after spending $50,000 per calendar year.
Offering flexible financing options and decent rewards (albeit subject to an annual cap), the American Express Blue Business Cash Card is decidedly well-rounded for a no annual fee business card. All in all, it’s one of the better cards for new businesses on the market. Read our full American Express Blue Business Cash review.
Pros
Offers a decent intro APR on purchases
You can access Expanded Buying Power, a flexible financing option for Amex business cardholders.
Cons
The 2 percent cash back is capped to your first $50,000 in purchases per year (1 percent thereafter).
There’s no intro APR on balance transfers.
Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.
0.0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 18.49% - 26.49%, based on your creditworthiness and other factors as determined at the time of account opening. APRs will not exceed 29.99%
Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1%. Cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement.
From workflow to inventory to floor plans, your business is constantly changing. That’s why you’ve got the power to spend beyond your credit limit with Expanded Buying Power.
Just remember, the amount you can spend above your credit limit is not unlimited. It adjusts with your use of the Card, your payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us and other factors.
Intro offer
Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) 1% cash back on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
3%
3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter)
2%
2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter)
1%
1% cash back on all other purchases
You have the power to choose your top earning spending category within the available categories with this card, which opens the door for you to tailor your spending exactly how you want it. In addition to earning boosted rewards on your category of choice and on dining purchases, you’ll round out your reward earnings with unlimited 1 percent cash back on all other purchases.
There’s a 0% intro APR on purchases for 9 billing cycles then 18.49% to 28.49% variable APR.
Cons
There is no intro APR offer on balance transfers.
There is a spending cap on your highest earning categories up to $50,000 in combined choice category and dining purchases each calendar year, then 1 percent.
Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter.
You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business Platinum Honors tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
No annual fee.
Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 18.49% to 28.49% will apply.
Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Intro offer
Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.*
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card. 1X is earned for other purchases. **
Annual fee
Regular APR
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
3X
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card.
1X
1X is earned for other purchases. **
For small business owners, this card offers a lot of value despite the hefty annual fee. Many of the rewards categories tend to be heavy-spend for small businesses, which means cash back rewards will stack up fast. And with American Express's impressive list of airline transfer partners, it's an especially great card if you'd like to redeem your rewards for travel.
You get a generous return on some prime business-centric bonus categories.
Cardholders get access to business expense management tools.
Cons
Your bonus cash back is subject to a cap.
There’s a steep $295 ($375 if application is received on or after 2/1/24)
Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.*
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card.
Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx, Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
Get $12.95 back in statement credits each month when you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. $12.95 plus applicable taxes.
Your Card - Your Choice. Now choose from Gold or Rose Gold.
Intro offer
Earn $500 cash back after you spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership and 3% cash back on every card swipe with no category restrictions.
Earn 3% cash back on every single card purchase. All categories apply.
Annual fee
N/A
Regular APR
3%
Earn 3% cash back on every single card purchase. All categories apply.
This prepaid card and credit line combo bases approvals on your business revenue, not your credit score, so it could make sense if you’ve had trouble qualifying for traditional business cards based on your credit history.
It’s next to impossible to get a flat cash back rate as high as 3 percent on traditional business cards, even those that carry an annual fee.
Your Flex Line spending limit is based on your business revenue, not your credit history, so your purchasing power can grow as your business grows.
Cons
Though this combo is available with less-than-perfect credit, it still carries business revenue requirements that may be hard for some small-business owners to reach.
The Flex Line uses a purchase of future sales financing model, so you must pay for access to your funds and can’t avoid finance charges like you could if you used a credit card and avoided carrying a balance.
Earn $500 cash back after you spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
Earn 3% cash back on every single card purchase. All categories apply.
The card that cares less about your credit score and more about your business.
Includes the Revenued Flex Line.
A flexible line and business card bundled in one.
No application, annual, or draw fee.
Terms apply.
Spending limit determined by cash flow of your business and other factors.
Intro offer
Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases – with no limit to the amount you can earn
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X
Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
1X
Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases – with no limit to the amount you can earn
Nearly every type of business—from e-commerce to brick and mortar—could benefit from the rewards that this card brings to the table, from advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines to airfare. Businesses already shouldering high monthly expenditures should consider capitalizing on this card’s top-notch sign-up bonus.
Intro offer
Earn a one-time cash bonus of $1,200 once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months.
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
2%
Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
If your spending varies or you simply don’t want to put a lot of time and thought into maximizing business rewards, this flat-rate cash back card has plenty of appeal. Namely, you’ll earn at least 2 percent cash back on all purchases. Keep in mind, it’s a charge card; you’ll need to pay your balance off in full each month. Read our full Capital One Spark Cash Plus review.
Pros
The rewards program is straightforward and the flat-rate return on spending is generous.
You’ll skip foreign transaction fees with this business card.
Cons
There’s a steep(ish) $150 annual fee.
Given its a charge card, there are no flexible financing options.
Earn a one-time cash bonus of $1,200 once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months
Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
Comes with no preset spending limit, so it can adapt to your needs based on your spending behavior, payment history and credit profile
Get your $150 annual fee refunded every year you spend at least $150,000
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Add employee cards for free, and earn unlimited 2% cash back from their purchases
$150 annual fee
Spark Cash Plus has no APR because your balance is due in full every month
Intro offer
Welcome Offer: Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with your Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com Earn 1.5X on each eligible purchase at US construction material, hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers, and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5X
5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
1.5X
Earn 1.5X on each eligible purchase at US construction material, hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers, and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.
1X
1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases.
Travel in style with this premium business card from American Express, which offers a number of annual travel credits, a lucrative rewards return, particularly on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com, and arguably the best airport lounge access on the market. Just be sure you can recoup the card’s hefty $695 annual fee.
New benefits include bonus rewards on key business categories and an annual business-centric statement credit (terms apply).
Cons
The annual credits come with a number of caveats and can be tricky to maximize.
The annual fee is one of the priciest on the market.
Welcome Offer: Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with your Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com, and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases.
Earn 1.5X points (that's an extra half point per dollar) on each eligible purchase at US construction material, hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers, and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.
Unlock over $1,000 in annual statement credits on a curation of business purchases, including select purchases made with Dell Technologies, Indeed, Adobe, and U.S. wireless service providers.
$200 Airline Fee Credit: Get up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year for incidental fees charged by your one selected, qualifying airline to your Card.
$189 CLEAR® Plus Credit: Use your card and get up to $189 in statement credits per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) when you use your Business Platinum Card®.
The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,400 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card issuer on the market as of 03/2023.
Intro offer
Earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles – equal to $500 in travel – once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Unlimited 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5x
Unlimited 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
2X
Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account.
If you make a lot of business trips, the Capital One Spark Miles for Business can help your rewards earnings take off. The unlimited 2X miles on every purchase is great, but it’s even better coupled with the fact that there is minimum redemption and no expiration dates.
Intro offer
Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, dining, at gas stations, office supply stores and on local transit and commuting. Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
2X
Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, dining, at gas stations, office supply stores and on local transit and commuting.
1X
Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.
The United Business Credit Card is a great choice for United business travelers. You can earn miles on United and common business purchases while taking advantage of a number of travel benefits. There’s even a sign-up bonus that gives both moderate and frequent business travelers a chance to quickly earn an impressive amount of bonus miles.
Intro offer
Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter.
Annual fee
Regular APR
2X
Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners.
1X
2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter.
When you own a business, there's a long list of things to keep track of. If adding "card rewards categories" to that list is unappealing to you, The Blue Business Plus is a great, hassle-free choice. Because of its promotional APR on purchases, this card is also a great choice for business owners looking to temporarily avoid interest charges on a big purchase.
The rewards are generous for a no annual fee card.
You’ll have access to Expanded Buying Power, a flexible financing option for business cardholders.
Cons
There’s no intro APR offer on balance transfers.
Your bonus rewards are subject to a cap.
Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
0.0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 18.49% - 26.49%, based on your creditworthiness and other factors at account opening. APR will not exceed 29.99%
Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter.
You’ve got the power to use your Card beyond its credit limit* with Expanded Buying Power.
*The amount you can spend above your credit limit is not unlimited. It adjusts with your use of the Card, your payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us, and other factors.
Intro offer
Welcome Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card within the first three months of Card Membership.
12X directly with hotels & resorts in the Hilton portfolio. 6X on Select Business & Travel Purchases. 3X on all other eligible purchases. Terms & Limitations Apply.
Annual fee
Regular APR
12X
12X directly with hotels & resorts in the Hilton portfolio.
6X
6X on Select Business & Travel Purchases.
3X
3X on all other eligible purchases. Terms & Limitations Apply.
This business card rewards Hilton loyalists with elevated membership status and includes boosted rewards rates for more than just purchases made at Hilton Hotels. This card also comes loaded with additional features fit for dynamic business owners who are out of town more often than not, including complimentary Priority Pass visits.
The welcome bonus, boosted rewards rates for business and travel purchases and complimentary Hilton Honors™ Gold Status make this a top hotel rewards cards
Earns boosted points in several categories at once and offers the chance to earn multiple free night rewards from Hilton Honors.
Cons
The card’s $95 annual fee can be hard to justify if you don’t stay at Hilton hotels and take advantage of as many perks as possible
Hilton points are not valued as high as other reward programs’ points, making this a poor choice for general business purchases if you aren’t a Hilton loyalist
Welcome Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card within the first three months of Card Membership.
Earn Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card: 12X directly with hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio, 6X at U.S. gas stations, on U.S. purchases for shipping, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers, on flights booked directly with airlines or with Amex Travel, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants, 3X on all other eligible purchases.
Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors™ Gold Status with your Hilton Honors Business Card.
Earn a Free Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year.
Earn another Free Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend an additional $45,000 in purchases on your Card in the same calendar year.
Intro offer
Spend $15,000 in the first 3 months for $200 cashback
This low-hassle business card is affordable to hold, boasting no annual fees or foreign exchange fees for any purchases made abroad. You’ll also enjoy unlimited cards to use for your company and a modest flat rate of cash back on all purchases.
6X points on select business (U.S. gas stations, U.S. cellphone service providers and U.S. shipping purchases) and travel purchases (U.S. restaurants, airfare booked through Amex Travel and select car rentals)
3X points on all other purchases
Intro Offer: Earn 130,000 Bonus Points
Welcome Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card within the first three months of Card Membership.
The Ink Business Unlimited is a simplified, no-annual-fee option for business owners who don’t want to be bothered with ever-changing bonus categories. You earn unlimited cash back on all purchases and get the rare benefit of an intro APR offer on purchases. Plus, it provides employee cards for no extra cost.
Small-business owners who don’t travel often and prefer to earn straightforward cash back rewards on business expenses.
Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit
Best for no balance transfer fee
The Capital One Spark Cash Select for Excellent Credit is a great no-annual-fee card (See Rates and Fees) for those looking for solid flat-rate rewards with boosted rewards on travel rewards. Also, compared to its sibling card — the Capital One Spark Cash Plus — the welcome bonus is an upgrade over most at this tier.
Small-business owners who prefer simple rewards programs and only travel occasionally.
If the credit score requirement for the Spark Select is a bit too high, the Brex 30 Card could be a good alternative. Not only does it not require a credit score history, it also doesn’t require a personal guarantee.
It comes with a terrific set of perks at a relatively low cost. You’ll enjoy valuable, practical benefits like an annual travel credit, anniversary bonus miles and airport lounge access, all of which should be easy for frequent travelers to make the most of. In fact, these perks may offer enough value to offset the annual fee on their own, so the card could make sense even if you only travel occasionally.
Business travelers looking for practical travel perks and a streamlined rewards program will get the most value out of this card.
If you want the flexibility to redeem rewards at a decent value for both travel and cash back, consider the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. While that card’s points are worth 25 percent more when you redeem for Chase travel, you can still get a solid 1-cent-per-point in redemption value if you opt for cash back.
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Best for Bank of America customers
You get flat-rate cash back on all purchases, without having to think about spending caps or having to tailor your spending toward specific categories. You can also boost those rewards significantly if you qualify for a Bank of America Preferred Rewards, earning up to 2.62% cash back on all purchases.
Business owners whose purchases cover various spending categories and prefer banking with Bank of America.
Big spenders willing to look outside of Bank of America may find more value with the Capital One Spark Cash Plus card and its higher unlimited cash back rate on all eligible purchases.
Big spenders will get the most value, earning unlimited cash back at a solid flat rate for general purchases with a slight boost for larger purchases.
Independent contractors, freelancers or business owners with a high cash flow. For maximum value (and to easily offset the high annual fee), make sure to take advantage of Chase’s Ultimate Rewards Travel portal and the generous 2.5 percent flat rate on purchases of $5,000 or more.
A rewards card with tiered categories may be better if your business spending is more aligned with specific business purchases. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card charges no annual fee and offers a high cash back rate on office supply store, internet, cable and phone service purchases. If those categories fit your business’ spending habits, this is an excellent opportunity to earn twice as much (or more) on purchases as you would with the Ink Business Premier card.
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
Best no-annual-fee business card
This Amex business card has an impressive flat rate on up to $50,000 in purchases each year. This is made even more valuable thanks to Amex’s Membership Rewards program, which provides exceptional value for travel redemptions. Plus, it comes with an introductory APR offer to make it easier to keep your balance paid off.
Small-business owners with limited revenue. This includes sole proprietorships and startups who want to redeem rewards for travel purchases and take advantage of perks like free employee cards and expanded buying power without worrying about paying an annual fee.
Business owners with high monthly expenses may get more value from the Capital One Spark Cash Plus, which also offers flat-rate rewards on purchases but does not put a cap on earnings.
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Best for customizable cash back category
Cardholders can choose where they can earn the most cash back in select categories for their spending, which is a rarity in business rewards cards. But the best way to maximize your cash back with this card is to have an eligible Bank of America business checking account and qualify for a Preferred Rewards program, allowing you to earn up to 75 percent more cash back on every purchase.
Business owners who can benefit from boosted rewards rates on purchases in select business categories.
Approvals and finance charges are based on your business revenue and history, not your personal credit, so this prepaid card and flex spending line combo could be a big help if you have a growing business but struggle to find affordable financing. The card’s flat cash back rate is also one of the best out there.
Small-business owners who’ve had a hard time qualifying for business credit cards and are looking for a chance at rewards and a high spending limit based on their business revenue.
Since the Revenued Flex Line uses a purchase of future sales financing model, you can’t avoid finance charges. If you have a good enough credit score to qualify and can avoid carrying a balance, a traditional business card could be a cheaper option. The Capital on Tap Business Credit Card carries a lower rewards rate but offers credit limits up to a high amount with no annual fee. Plus, applying won’t impact your credit score.
The rewards rates make this card valuable for businesses that want to earn 3X points on travel and select business categories (for the first $150,000, then 1X points). The fact that you can redeem your points for 25 percent more value for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal is icing on the cake. You also have the opportunity to transfer your points at a 1:1 ratio to big-name airline and hotel partners like United, Southwest, British Airways, Marriott and Hyatt.
Small-business owners seeking boosted travel rewards without sacrificing business rewards.
The American Express Business Gold Card offers elevated rewards on spending in your top two select categories where your business spent the most each billing cycle. Though the Ink Business Preferred wins out on travel, the Amex Business Gold’s rewards rate may be a better value for businesses with somewhat predictable expenses.
The high flat-rate cash back on this card is significant. Your rewards won’t expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount. Plus, you can get your $150 annual fee refunded every year you spend at least $150,000 (See Rates & Fees)
Business owners who spend big every year and prefer flat-rate rewards.
Like the Spark Cash Plus, The Capital One Spark Select for Excellent Credit has no preset spending limit. While the rewards rate is a little lower, the welcome bonus is an upgrade.
Despite the high annual fee, this is one of the best business travel credit cards. On top of the generous rewards and welcome offer, business travelers can access over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide with this card. Plus, cardholders may be able to earn enough statement credits to more than cover the annual fee.
Big spenders who frequently travel and want access to the most premium travel benefits.
The American Express Business Gold Card may be a better match if your business requires little traveling. Not only will you spend a lot less on annual fees, but you stand to earn a higher rewards rate on your top expense categories.
While some travel credit cards have complicated rewards structures, the Capital One Spark Miles for Business keeps it simple. You can book travel through Capital One or use your miles to cover travel-related purchases made on your card within the last 90 days, including airfare, hotel bookings, transit and more.
Budget-conscious business travelers who will take advantage of travel perks like the up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry as well as Mastercard Business Assistant*, a 24/7 service that can help you with entertainment, dining, travel and even finding the perfect gift.
There are enough perks with this card to help occasional and frequent United flyers offset the annual fee that kicks in after the first year. Cardholders can take advantage of first checked bag free for you and a companion, two annual United Club one-time passes and discounts on United inflight purchases. There’s also a chance to earn a yearly statement credit.
Small-business owners loyal to United Airlines looking for boosted rewards on travel, office supplies, dining, gas and local transit make it a solid choice.
If your business-related travel needs are less about where you're flying and more about where you’re staying, the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card can be a solid option. It earns big on Hilton stays as well as purchases at U.S. gas stations, U.S. purchases for shipping and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers. You’ll also earn on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel.
This card charges no annual fee and offers a higher-than-average flat rate on up to $50,000 per calender year. You also get an intro APR offer on purchases and Expanded Buying Power, which allows you to spend above your credit limit without paying an over-limit fee (see terms).
If you love earning straightforward cash rewards on purchases and can stay under the yearly spending limit, you could earn more cash back with this card than the typical flat-rate business credit cards.
Small businesses that prefer the value of points over the convenience of cash back may prefer