Loans for small businesses

Small business loans provide capital to help cover just about any business expense.

You have a variety of options to choose from, including working capital, term loans, business lines of credit and equipment loans, just to name a few.

Banks and credit unions are well-known places to get business loans. But eligibility requirements can be strict. Business owners with fair or bad credit will have better luck with online lenders, also known as fintech lenders and nonbanks. And for even more options, community-development financial institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) have a track record of helping minorities and other business owners in low-income communities who struggle to gain access to funds from traditional lenders.