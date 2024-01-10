Small Business
Small business loans and credit cards can help launch your startup, cover overhead costs, purchase equipment, refinance debt — and more. Explore your options below and find the right business loan or business credit card for you.
How to compare invoice factoring companies
Here’s what to consider when choosing the best factoring companies
How to consolidate business debt
Compare options and learn if a business debt consolidation loan is right for you.
How to get a loan to buy a business
Explore what’s involved with getting a loan to purchase a business.
How to get a fast business loan
You could get a business loan within 24 hours with the right lender and loan type.
Loans for small businesses
Small business loans provide capital to help cover just about any business expense.
You have a variety of options to choose from, including working capital, term loans, business lines of credit and equipment loans, just to name a few.Banks and credit unions are well-known places to get business loans. But eligibility requirements can be strict. Business owners with fair or bad credit will have better luck with online lenders, also known as fintech lenders and nonbanks. And for even more options, community-development financial institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) have a track record of helping minorities and other business owners in low-income communities who struggle to gain access to funds from traditional lenders.
Credit cards for small business
Business credit cards are a great way to cover short-term business expenses. Like business lines of credit, you gain access to a pool of funds that you can repeatedly use up to your credit limit, and you’re only charged interest on the funds that you use.
Unlike small business loans, you have a chance to pay off your debt without any interest charges as long as the business credit card offers a grace period and you pay your balance in full each month. usiness credit cards also come with features not found with business loans. This may include free employee cards, cash back or travel rewards for purchases, and business-related perks.
