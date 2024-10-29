How to apply for a working capital loan
Key takeaways
- There are many types of working capital loans to consider, including term loans, SBA loans, business lines of credit, business credit cards, invoice financing and merchant cash advances
- When deciding on a loan, consider the loan’s fees, interest rate, terms of repayment and the lender’s eligibility requirements
- Before applying, gather information like business financial statements and formation documents and set up a realistic repayment strategy
A working capital loan is a small business loan that provides short-term funding for businesses that need cash to increase their working capital, the amount of money on hand for operating costs. Types of short-term working capital loans include lines of credit, term loans, invoice financing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.
Knowing what you need to apply for a working capital loan, how to decide which type is best and how to compare lending options can help you get the most favorable repayment terms. The following tips will help you choose the best working capital loan.
Know your credit score and report
Before you apply for a working capital loan, you should understand your credit score and how to review your credit report. Depending on the business loan you apply for, your personal or business credit will determine your eligibility and loan terms.
Personal credit
Your personal credit history is what lenders use to determine your ability to repay your debts. A personal credit score is a number between 300 and 850. The higher the number, the better your creditworthiness, which can help you qualify for more loans with better repayment terms.
You can use your personal credit to apply for open credit, like a cell phone plan, revolving credit on a credit card or installment credit, which can be student loans, a mortgage or a personal loan.
Many lenders will use your personal credit score for business credit, especially if your business is structured as a sole proprietorship or you’re a new business and don’t yet have a business credit score.
Business credit
Like personal credit, your business credit score shows the creditworthiness of your business and how well it can repay its debts. Popular business credit bureaus like Dun & Bradstreet and Experian have business credit scores that range from 1 to 100, while the FICO Small Business Scoring Service (SBSS) uses a scoring range of 0 to 300.
Business credit scores and reports are made up of several factors:
- Credit history age
- Payment history
- Debt size and usage
- Industry risk
- Company size
Decide what type of working capital loan
Once you know where you stand financially, you’ll need to choose a type of working capital loan that best meets your short-term funding needs. There are many types of working capital loans to consider. Be sure to weigh the pros and cons of each type.
|Loan type
|Pros
|Cons
|Short-term loan
|
|
|SBA loans
|
|
|Lines of credit
|
|
|Business credit card
|
|
|Invoice financing/factoring
|
|
|Merchant cash advance
|
|
Figure out how much loan can you afford
Your funding needs and how much loan you can afford may differ. When getting a working capital loan, you’ll have to take into consideration additional costs such as interest rates and fees. Knowing your budget protects your business from defaulting on repayments.
There are several factors to consider when determining your loan affordability:
- Annual gross sales
- Personal or business creditworthiness
- Current debts owed
- Financing type
- Lender
As a general rule, lenders will assess your debt-to-income ratio, optimally looking for a DTI of 36 percent or less. It may also consider your debt service coverage ratio, a ratio that considers whether your operating income can cover your debts by at least 1.25. You can use a business loan calculator to determine your monthly payments and see whether you can afford a new business loan.
Compare working capital loans and lenders
Comparing lenders and loan types can help you choose which working capital loan to get. Check each lender’s fees, interest rate and terms of repayment. You should also consider the application process, whether you have to have a business checking account, how fast you can get funding and how the lender handles customer support.
Lender requirements can vary. Ensure you understand the lender’s working capital loan eligibility requirements so you can prepare for the application process ahead of time.
Examples of working capital lenders
|Lender
|Type of working capital loans
|Top features
|Bank of America
|Line of credit, Term loan
|
|Wells Fargo
|Line of credit
|
|OnDeck
|Term loan, Line of credit
|
|National Funding
|Term loan
|
|Taycor Financial
|Term loan, Line of credit
|
Gather required documents and information
When getting a working capital loan, you should carefully review the application process and what documents the lender requires.
Personal information may be required, even if the lender doesn’t need a personal guarantee. Be prepared to provide your full name, date of birth, address and Social Security number.
You may also need legal documents for the business, including:
- Articles of incorporation
- Your LLC operating agreement
- Ownership structure
- Business name registration
- Business tax returns
- Bank statements
- Profit-and-loss statements
- Outstanding debt information
Secured business loans require proof of collateral and possibly an appraisal. If you’re applying for an SBA loan, you’ll probably also need a business plan, business history summary, lease information and financial projections.
Apply for a working capital loan
After gathering the necessary information and documents, you should be ready to apply for the working capital loan. Many lenders offer an online application through their website but applying face-to-face in a branch location might also be an option.
Early preparation will streamline the application process, leading to faster approval and funding. If more information is necessary during the underwriting process for approval, the lender will usually reach out by email or phone. Some lenders offer the ability to check your application progress online. After approval, you should receive funding within a few days.
In some cases, your business loan may be denied. To help you decide what to do next, check out these guides:
Repayment strategy
Setting up the right repayment strategy before applying for a working capital loan can help prevent loan default. To manage your loan properly, you should:
- Make sure you understand your loan agreement.
- Have a realistic business budget setup and plug in your business loan repayment.
- Pay your bills on time to prevent late fees, penalties and default.
- Minimize other debts, especially for loans with short repayment terms.
- Check your personal and business credit scores regularly.
- Speak with your lender before missing a payment to learn your options.
Bottom line
Getting a working capital loan is a great way to pay operating expenses or boost working capital for other purposes such as expanding your business. Taking the proper steps before applying for a short-term business loan can help you get the best loan terms and repayment structure.
Frequently asked questions
-
The credit score you need for working capital depends on the lender and loan type. The lowest qualifying credit score is as low as 500, but having a higher credit score can provide better repayment terms and more funding options. Most lenders require businesses to be established for at least six months to two years and have a minimum annual revenue of $100,000.
-
You can get a working capital loan with bad credit if other business requirements, like your annual revenue and time in business, are strong. Being in a less risky business industry can also improve your approval chances. If you have collateral to provide, like real estate, equipment or accounts receivable, consider a secured short-term business loan instead of an unsecured loan.
-
What happens if you default on a working capital loan depends on the loan type. For example, the lender can seize the property or equipment you used as collateral for a secured business loan. If you default on an unsecured business loan, your personal assets can be taken if you sign a personal guarantee. You may be eligible for deferment or settlement options if you have an SBA short-term business loan. If you can’t repay a working capital loan, the best course of action is to speak with your lender to see the available options.