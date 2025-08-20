SBA loan denied: What to do next

Key takeaways There are three steps to take if your SBA loan is denied.

Even if your SBA loan is denied, you can reapply after 90 days.

Alternative lending options outside of SBA financing are available.

Applying for a small business administration (SBA) loan can be a great way to get funding for your business, but not every loan application gets approved. Only 32 percent of loan applicants were fully approved for an SBA loan in 2024, according to the 2025 Report on Employer Firms from Fed Small Business.

If you were part of the other 68 percent of SBA loan applicants who were denied or only partially approved, what do you do? If you’ve been denied an SBA loan, take time to improve your financial standing, consider your business financing options, and potentially apply for an SBA loan again.

1. Find out why your SBA loan was denied

The lender you applied with should provide an explanation for its decision. In addition to the requirements set by the SBA, lenders will also have their own business loan requirements you must meet.There are a variety of reasons why your application may have been rejected. The size of your business, cash flow and a few other factors will all play a role. If the explanation you receive isn’t clear, you can always reach out to the lender you applied with for more information.

Credit

While the SBA doesn’t have a set minimum credit score, the lender you apply with likely does. You will need to meet both a minimum personal credit score and a minimum business credit score, if applicable, to qualify for an SBA loan. Lenders may evaluate you on the five c’s of credit, which include a capacity to repay and the economic conditions of your industry.

Business size

Your business must meet the SBA definition of a small business. Some requirements include meeting minimum annual revenue requirements and having fewer than 500 employees. However, this may vary based on your industry. Your lender may have its own requirements, so check those as well.

Cash flow

You must have enough cash flow to handle payments each month. This means knowing the average loan amount approved by the SBA — and not trying to borrow beyond your means. You can do a cash flow analysis for your business to determine if you have the room in your finances to handle a loan payment, whether you apply for another SBA loan or seek alternative financing.

Debt service coverage ratio

Your company’s debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) compares how much cash flow you have to how much you owe. Lenders use this metric to determine if you make enough money to handle more debt. To determine DSCR, divide net operating income by total debts (including principal and interest) due in the same period.

Industry

The SBA does not work with businesses in all industries. Unfortunately, if your business is in one of the excluded industries, you won’t qualify for any SBA loans.

Real estate investment firms

Businesses involved in speculative activities

Lenders, banks, finance companies, lease companies or insurance companies

Multi-sales distributions or multi-level marketing

Gambling, excluding lottery sales or state-regulated gambling

Charity organizations, religious organizations or nonprofits that rely on charity

In addition, any business that operates illegally or is involved in illegal activity is ineligible.

Finances

The SBA requires you to have invested sufficient personal equity into your business and to have exhausted all other financing options before you apply for SBA loans. This means you may need to consider first applying for a business loan through a bank or alternative lender to qualify for SBA funding.

On the upside, SBA loans don’t require a personal guarantee because part of the loan is already backed by the government.

There are also revenue or income requirements for SBA lending. These vary based on the lender. Unlike traditional loans, SBA loans often have revenue or income limits instead of minimums. For instance, if you apply for an SBA 504 loan with Bank of America, your business can’t have an average net income of more than $5 million after taxes for the last two years.

To qualify for SBA lending, businesses must also demonstrate an ability to repay the loan. To that end, the potential lender will want to evaluate your business’s debts, expenses and revenue. If you’re applying for a 504 loan, you’ll also need to budget for a 10 percent down payment.

Business operations and location

You must be a for-profit business and operate in the United States to qualify for an SBA loan. This includes being fully registered with your state and/or municipality with a business license. Your industry also matters — if it is on the list of exclusions, you won’t be eligible.

Equity injection

An equity injection is any funds or assets that the owner has invested in the business. In the past, the SBA required an equity injection of at least 10 percent for startup businesses and complete changes of ownership. Loans granted after August 1, 2023, aren’t subject to that requirement anymore. However, individual lenders may have their own requirements for equity injection.

Criminal history

In the past, the SBA could potentially require an extensive criminal background check process for SBA applicants with a criminal background. Now, the application only requires applicants to answer one question about criminal history. No criminal background check or fingerprinting is required by the SBA.

Prior loss of money to the government

If you’ve defaulted on an SBA loan – or other government-backed loan – before, it could impact your eligibility for future loans. Money lost to the government from a previous loan is reported in the federal Credit Alert Verification Reporting System (CAIVRS) database. When you apply for an SBA loan again, the lender can see that you’ve defaulted on an SBA loan before. This can make it more difficult to be approved for a new loan.

Incorrect application

If you’ve made a mistake on your SBA loan application, it can lead to denied funding. Mistakes such as forgetting to include all paperwork or inaccurate financial information can mean a delayed or denied loan. If the reason listed in your loan denial letter is easily fixable, reach out to the lender. They may be able to problem-solve with you on how to fix your application.

2. Consider applying again

If the reason you were rejected is an issue you can solve, your business is welcome to apply again. There is a 90-day waiting period between applications. But you can use this to your advantage by focusing on improving your application and increasing your chances of approval. Actions like improving your credit score, cash flow and personal equity in the business can all positively impact on your eligibility.

Credit score. SBA lenders will check both your personal and business credit scores. If you can, improve these numbers by lowering your credit utilization ratio or seeking an alternative to an SBA loan while you wait to reapply.

SBA lenders will check both your personal and business credit scores. If you can, improve these numbers by lowering your credit utilization ratio or seeking an alternative to an SBA loan while you wait to reapply. Cash flow. While the SBA doesn’t have an annual revenue or cash flow minimum requirement, your lender likely will. And even if neither does, your cash flow must be enough to cover the cost of the loan in addition to normal business expenses.

While the SBA doesn’t have an annual revenue or cash flow minimum requirement, your lender likely will. And even if neither does, your cash flow must be enough to cover the cost of the loan in addition to normal business expenses. Personal equity. The SBA requires each business owner to invest some personal equity into the business. If you have access to personal assets or other financial resources, determine if they can be used to further your business before you apply again.

The SBA requires each business owner to invest some personal equity into the business. If you have access to personal assets or other financial resources, determine if they can be used to further your business before you apply again. Documentation. Review the documents you need to submit when you’re ready to reapply for an SBA loan. Like with other requirements, there will be documents required by the SBA and additional documents required by your lender.

Review the documents you need to submit when you’re ready to reapply for an SBA loan. Like with other requirements, there will be documents required by the SBA and additional documents required by your lender. Business plan. As a part of improving your documentation, take a second look at your business plan. Strengthening your business plan could help your application stand out. Consider asking a business mentor or fellow business owner to take a look and give feedback to help you improve it.

3. Look at alternatives to an SBA loan

Even if you plan on reapplying, you should still consider alternatives. Between the 90-day waiting period and the SBA application processing times, it can take well over three months to receive financing. And for businesses that don’t qualify for an SBA loan, these alternatives are good choices to find the funding your business needs.

Online lenders. For some small businesses, alternative business loans from an online lender may be easier to qualify for. These tend to have less strict requirements but may have higher interest and more fees. If you try for an SBA loan with an online lender and aren’t approved, you may want to ask if you qualify for other loan options.

For some small businesses, alternative business loans from an online lender may be easier to qualify for. These tend to have less strict requirements but may have higher interest and more fees. If you try for an SBA loan with an online lender and aren’t approved, you may want to ask if you qualify for other loan options. Bank loans. Banks are a traditional source of business financing, and many banks offer business loans. Requirements are usually as strict as an SBA loan. However, interest rates tend to be very competitive. If you apply for an SBA loan with a traditional bank and get declined, you may be offered a different type of loan that is better suited to your needs and situation.

Banks are a traditional source of business financing, and many banks offer business loans. Requirements are usually as strict as an SBA loan. However, interest rates tend to be very competitive. If you apply for an SBA loan with a traditional bank and get declined, you may be offered a different type of loan that is better suited to your needs and situation. Bad credit loans . If your credit score is the main reason your application was denied and you need funding fast, consider a bad credit business loan. While the interest rate may be higher with a shorter repayment period, it will give you access to funds and help improve your credit score if you make on-time payments.

. If your credit score is the main reason your application was denied and you need funding fast, consider a bad credit business loan. While the interest rate may be higher with a shorter repayment period, it will give you access to funds and help improve your credit score if you make on-time payments. Business credit cards. You may want to consider a business credit card if your business has frequent, small expenses.

You may want to consider a business credit card if your business has frequent, small expenses. Lines of credit. Similar to business credit cards, business lines of credit offer flexibility for small, recurring expenses. Plus, they tend to have lower rates than credit cards.

Similar to business credit cards, business lines of credit offer flexibility for small, recurring expenses. Plus, they tend to have lower rates than credit cards. Grants and crowdfunding. Businesses involved in public service or nonprofits, which may not qualify for SBA loans, could turn to grants and crowdfunding for financing you won’t need to repay.

Businesses involved in public service or nonprofits, which may not qualify for SBA loans, could turn to grants and crowdfunding for financing you won’t need to repay. Personal loans. If you are not yet in business or have less than a year under your belt, you could consider a personal loan as an alternative form of financing for your business.

If you are not yet in business or have less than a year under your belt, you could consider a personal loan as an alternative form of financing for your business. Merchant cash advance (MCA). Merchant cash advances are easy to qualify for and give you a cash advance for future credit and debit card sales. Fees and interest rates are significantly higher than other options but do provide fast funding and a quick approval process.

The bottom line

Many businesses can’t qualify for an SBA loan, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other options available. Once you review why your application was rejected, you can choose to apply again or explore alternatives.Whatever you decide, you may want to explore more business loans to find the right lender and loan for your business.

Frequently asked questions

Can you reapply for an SBA loan? Caret Down Icon Yes. The SBA allows you to reapply after 90 days, provided you are eligible.

What credit score do you need for an SBA loan? Caret Down Icon There is no listed score for an SBA loan, but the average business loan credit score is in the good to excellent range — a FICO score of 670 or higher.

If you meet requirements, can you still get rejected from an SBA loan? Caret Down Icon Yes, it is possible to get rejected from an SBA loan even if you meet the SBA requirements. SBA loans are administered through private lenders, and each lender may have its own requirements. You’ll need to meet both SBA requirements and lender requirements to qualify for an SBA loan.