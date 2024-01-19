At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

When you need funding for your business, applying for a business loan may be a helpful next step. But, in some cases, getting a personal loan for business funding may be better.

Personal loans offer young or new businesses an option to get funding without a business financial history. On the other hand, small business loans have many options, such as payroll loans or loans with longer repayment periods.

When it comes to loans for small businesses, both business and personal loans for business have pros and cons. The best option for you depends on your business and financial needs. Here’s what you need to know about the differences between business and personal loans.

How does a business loan work?

Business loans are created to meet the needs of businesses. Traditional lenders, like banks and credit unions, online lenders and other financial companies offer business loans.

When you apply for a business loan, the lender will want to know about your business and its financial history. Most traditional lenders also require at least two years in business, but online or alternative lenders may require a shorter time in business. Lenders will also want to verify your information by reviewing key business documents. The required documents may vary by lender but typically include the following:

A business license and registration

Business credit score

Business plan

Bank statements

Current accounts receivable

After applying, you will find out how much loan you qualify for and what interest rate the lender can offer. In some cases, you can go through a preapproval or prequalification process that gives you an idea of the interest rate and loan amount before applying.

Once your loan is approved, you’ll get the funds based on the loan type and the lender’s funding timeline.

Types of small business loans

There are several types of business loans, all with different purposes and funding uses, such as business equipment, business operations or commercial real estate.

Here are the main types of business loans:

Loan type Amount Purpose Commercial real estate loan Up to $5 million Funds can finance the purchase or leasing of a commercial property used for business purposes. Equipment financing Varies by equipment type Use for any equipment you need to run your business, from coffee machines to bulldozers. Invoice factoring 70 to 90% of the outstanding invoice amount Sell your outstanding invoices to a factoring company to help with cash flow. Invoice financing Around 85% of the outstanding invoice amount Similar to invoice factoring, invoice financing uses your unpaid invoice amounts as collateral on a cash advance of those amounts. Business line of credit $1,000 to $500,000+ Like a credit card, a line of credit gives you a credit limit to spend and repay as much as you would like within a specified period. Merchant cash advance $2,500 to $400,000+ Online lenders typically offer a merchant cash advance based on your credit card sales. Microloan $50,000 or less Smaller loans designed for new small businesses to help them get started. SBA loan $500 to $5 million (varies by loan type) Loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. There are several SBA loan types available, and uses for loan funds vary by each loan type. Term loan $1,000 to $1.4 million+ The most versatile loan option, term loans can be used for various business needs. They can be secured or unsecured and are offered by traditional and alternative lenders.

Pros and cons of business loans

Pros Variety of loan types are available

Higher loan amounts depending on loan type

Keeps business and personal finances separate

Helps build your business credit

Potentially longer repayment periods Cons Strict qualification requirements

May require a personal guarantee

Slow funding speeds for many business loan types

How does a personal loan for business work?

Business loans have strict requirements, so it may be easier to qualify for a personal loan in some cases. Typical requirements include a personal credit score of at least 580, verification of your income and proof of identity, but they can vary from lender to lender. If you can’t qualify for a personal loan, you could consider getting a co-signer who agrees to take responsibility for the loan if you cannot repay it.

Applications for personal loans tend to be fairly short, with more lenient requirements compared to the documents and information needed for a business loan. That said, checking the fine print and speaking with your lender to ensure you can use the loan for business is always a good idea, as some personal loans may have usage restrictions.

If approved, you’ll receive the funds — often within a few days — and can use them for your business needs.

Types of personal loans

There are several types of personal loans, but unsecured tend to be the most popular. Personal loans may have a fixed or a variable interest rate, often with repayment periods of one to five years. Loan amounts also vary, typically between $500 to $100,000.

Here are some of the common types of personal loans you may be able to use for business:

Term loans: This is the standard type of loan where you get a lump sum of cash that you must repay over the agreed repayment term.

This is the standard type of loan where you get a lump sum of cash that you must repay over the agreed repayment term. Personal line of credit: A personal line of credit is similar to a business line of credit. You get a set credit limit, and you can use up to that amount, pay it back and reuse it as much as you want.

A personal line of credit is similar to a business line of credit. You get a set credit limit, and you can use up to that amount, pay it back and reuse it as much as you want. Buy now, pay later loans: Companies like Klarna, Paypal, Affirm and Afterpay offer buy now, pay later plans to purchase consumer items without paying the total amount upfront. This could be helpful if you need to purchase equipment, like furniture or office supplies, for your business.

Pros and cons of personal loans for business

Pros Often easier to qualify for

Quick funding

Not all loans require collateral Cons Lower lending limits

Personal liability if you cannot repay the loan

No opportunity to build business credit

Business loan vs. personal loan

No business is the same, so it’s important to consider your specific needs for funding, including how quickly you need the money and the loans you qualify for, to decide which option is best. Here are some reasons why a business or personal loan would make the most sense.

When to use a business loan

When you want to build your business credit score.

When your funding needs are high. Business loans typically have much higher lending limits than personal loans.

When you don’t want to shoulder personal responsibility for the financial needs of a business.

When to use a personal loan for business

When your personal credit score is higher than your business credit, giving you a better interest rate or terms.

When your business is new and you don’t yet qualify for a business loan.

When you want to get the funds quickly and do not want to opt for a fast business loan — personal loans are usually funded faster than business loans.

Alternatives to business and personal loans

If you’re unsure whether you’d like to take on a new loan for your business, there are alternative lending options. Here are a few ideas:

Crowdfunding: Many businesses get their start or fund a new venture through crowdfunding. Crowdfunding platforms allow individuals to invest in businesses and products. Investors could receive equity or a reward in return, or the investment could be donation based.

Many businesses get their start or fund a new venture through crowdfunding. Crowdfunding platforms allow individuals to invest in businesses and products. Investors could receive equity or a reward in return, or the investment could be donation based. Bad credit loans: Bad credit loans often have higher fees and interest rates than traditional loans but are an option if you don’t qualify for other types due to poor credit.

Bad credit loans often have higher fees and interest rates than traditional loans but are an option if you don’t qualify for other types due to poor credit. Grants: Look to local small business associations, community organizations or the federal government to find grants for starting a business. Grant money doesn’t need to be repaid, making it a great option for funding.

Look to local small business associations, community organizations or the federal government to find grants for starting a business. Grant money doesn’t need to be repaid, making it a great option for funding. Business credit cards: Getting a business credit card can be a helpful way to cover business expenses and build your business credit. You can also take advantage of card perks like interest-free periods and sign-on bonuses. Additionally, interest is only charged when you carry a monthly balance.

The bottom line

Finding the right option for funding your business needs can be tricky. Business loans provide opportunities to build business credit, often with higher lending limits than personal loans. But, using a personal loan for business can bring fast funding and flexibility in getting the money you need. Consider the pros and cons of each option to pick the best loan type for your business and financial needs.

Frequently asked questions