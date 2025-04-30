Can businesses use personal loans?

Key takeaways Personal loans can be used to cover business expenses.

Some lenders restrict how personal loans can be used.

Business loans usually have higher borrowing limits and lower rates than personal loans.

Although personal loans are typically only for individual expenses, some lenders allow them to be used for business purposes. This option can be appealing for startups and small businesses that may not yet qualify for traditional business loans.

It’s essential to understand the potential risks and limitations of using a personal loan for business, such as lower borrowing limits and the impact on your personal credit. Before moving forward, check your lender’s policy and compare other business financing options, like SBA loans, business credit cards and crowdfunding.

Can you use a personal loan for business?

In some cases, you can use a personal loan to start a business or make purchases for the company. Requirements can differ for personal loans than business loans, making one a more attractive option than the other.

Business loans Personal loans Purpose Variety of uses: equipment, real estate, working capital and more. Can use for most purposes. A clause may forbid you from using the funds to pay off student loans. Requirements At least six months in business

Positive cash flow summary

Collateral

Balance sheet report

Good business credit

Business plan Good credit score

Proof of income

Low debt-to-income ratio

Positive history of paying on time As long as you have a good history of on-time payments, a personal loan may be easier to obtain than a business loan. Examples Business loans may be SBA-backed or private. Small business loans, equipment loans and business lines of credit all fall into this category. Personal loans are typically granted to individuals for things like debt consolidation or home repairs.

Business owners may prefer a personal loan over a business loan because the process is faster and often more convenient than applying for a business loan. When applying for a personal loan , lenders review your credit score and income, and there’s generally little documentation needed other than a few paystubs and identification.

Credit score requirements for personal and business loans

FICO credit score requirements are similar between personal and business loans. With personal loans, the minimum credit score requirement is often 610, but you can secure a personal loan with a lower score. For example, if your credit score is 580, lenders like Upgrade and Avant may approve your loan application.

By comparison, credit score requirements for business loans start in the mid-500s. But if you want the highest odds of approval and the best interest rate, you’ll need a minimum credit score in the 700s.

Personal lenders largely care only about your personal creditworthiness. Business lenders set minimums around your business’s age and revenue, and they may also want to know that you have experience in your company’s industry.

What to consider when choosing a personal or business loan

If you’re starting a new business or entering an unfamiliar industry, a personal loan may be easier to qualify for. But personal loan amounts are generally lower than business loans. Depending on your industry and startup costs, you may find that a personal loan won’t fully cover what you need like a business loan can.

Lightbulb Icon Not all personal lenders allow their loans to be used for business purposes. To avoid trouble, ask the lender you’re considering whether they have this restriction before you apply.

Pros to using a personal loan for business

There are several pros of using a personal loan for business purposes:

Fast funding: Many personal loan lenders offer same-day funding so borrowers can quickly handle business expenses.

Many personal loan lenders offer same-day funding so borrowers can quickly handle business expenses. Lenient lending requirements: Compared to business loans, personal loans are easier to qualify for because lenders won’t scrutinize your previous business experience, your company’s finances or how long it’s been open.

Compared to business loans, personal loans are easier to qualify for because lenders won’t scrutinize your previous business experience, your company’s finances or how long it’s been open. No collateral required: Unsecured personal loans don’t require collateral, so you are not risking any personal assets. Most personal loans are unsecured, whereas unsecured business loans can be difficult to qualify for.

don’t require collateral, so you are not risking any personal assets. Most personal loans are unsecured, whereas unsecured business loans can be difficult to qualify for. Reasonable repayment terms: Repayment terms for personal loans can range from two to 10 years.

Cons to using a personal loan for business

There are also cons of using a personal loan for business purposes:

High interest rate : Personal loan interest rates range from 6.5 percent to 36 percent, but the average rate is 12.36 percent. The average interest rate, or median fixed interest rate, for business loans is 7.38 percent as of Q4 of 2024.

: Personal loan interest rates range from 6.5 percent to 36 percent, but the average rate is 12.36 percent. The average interest rate, or median fixed interest rate, for business loans is 7.38 percent as of Q4 of 2024. Low borrowing limits: Depending on the lender, personal loan amounts are capped at $100,000, while business loan amounts can reach $5 million.

Depending on the lender, personal loan amounts are capped at $100,000, while can reach $5 million. No impact on business credit: Payment history for the personal loan has no impact on your business credit. That could be a good thing if you miss payments, but it’s a bad thing if you want to build your business credit.

Payment history for the personal loan has no impact on your business credit. That could be a good thing if you miss payments, but it’s a bad thing if you want to build your business credit. Personal credit score is at risk: Late or missed payments can lower your personal credit and prevent you from getting approved for other types of personal credit, such as credit cards and auto loans.

How to get a personal loan for business

Personal loans and business loans have similar application processes. However, since a personal loan may be easier to qualify for, there are often fewer loan requirements .

Here are the steps to securing a personal loan for business use:

Confirm your credit score: Understand your credit score’s impact on loan approval, rates and terms. If you’re afraid your score is too low, raise it before applying or consider applying with a co-borrower. Prequalify: Prequalification allows you to discover potential rates and terms without affecting your credit. Compare and assess loan types, rates and terms across lenders to determine which best fits your needs. Apply: After comparing lenders and loan offers, choose a lender and apply. Be prepared to submit the necessary documentation for identity and income verification. Finalize: Upon approval, review and sign loan documents to receive funds.

Alternatives to personal loans for businesses

A personal loan may seem like the perfect choice, but it’s smart to consider what other funding options align with your business’s needs and goals. Alternatives to personal loans for businesses include business loans, business credit cards and crowdfunding.

Business loans Caret Down Icon Business loans can be used for all kinds of business expenses, including equipment, real estate, inventory and supplies. Some lenders are just as lenient as personal loan lenders with their requirements. They work with various businesses and credit profiles, meaning business owners could secure bad credit or startup business loans. For example, Credibly’s working capital business loan requires a minimum credit score of 500, ranges from $25,000 to $460,000 and can be used for hiring, payroll, marketing and other immediate business expenses. Triton Capital also offers business loans from $10,000 to $500,000 that can be used for business needs, including purchasing equipment. The lender states it works with startups. As with all loans, the better the credit score, the better the interest rate. Triton’s minimum personal credit score requirement is 600.

Business credit card Caret Down Icon Business credit cards function like personal credit cards, but they are restricted to business purchases. You can spend up to your credit limit, and each time you repay what you’ve borrowed, the credit line refreshes. Unlike some business loans, you don’t need a formal business structure to apply and qualify. And on-time payments will help build your business credit score. Because a personal guarantee may be required for a business credit card, if you can’t keep up with credit card payments, you are risking your personal assets.

Crowdfunding Caret Down Icon Instead of borrowing money, try crowdfunding, which allows businesses to acquire capital through donations. Unlike a personal loan, crowdfunding doesn’t require an application or credit check. You use a fundraising platform, such as GoFundMe or Indiegogo, to launch an online campaign and collect monetary pledges that can be used to launch a business, product or project. There are four main types of crowdfunding: donation, debt, equity and reward. If you want to raise funds without repayment requirements or giving up ownership, donation- or reward-based crowdfunding are your best options. Unfortunately, crowdfunding doesn’t guarantee a specific amount, and depending on the platform, there may be fees.

Equipment financing Caret Down Icon Equipment loans allow businesses to acquire necessary machinery, tools, vehicles and other types of equipment necessary to help them grow without a significant upfront financial burden. The requirements vary based on the lender, but established businesses and startups can apply. Since these are secured loans, the equipment will be used as collateral and can be seized in the event of default. Loan amounts typically range from $5,000 to over $500,000, with terms spanning one to five years. Depending on the lender, a down payment of between 10 and 20 percent may be required.

SBA loans Caret Down Icon SBA loans are term loans or lines of credit backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Each type of loan covers a specific need of businesses, such as real estate purchases, working capital or expansion. Benefits like lower down payments, favorable interest rates and extended repayment terms of up to 25 years make these loans appealing to small businesses. Examples of SBA loans include: 7(a) for general purposes 504 for real estate and equipment Microloans for smaller needs of $50,000 or less

Business lines of credit Caret Down Icon Like business credit cards, business lines of credit give businesses access to funds up to a predetermined amount. With the ability to borrow, repay and borrow again, lines of credit are ideal for short-term business expenses. Lenders offer secured or unsecured lines of credit, and you can use the money as needed instead of receiving one lump sum. Since you only pay interest on the amount you spend, it may be more affordable than a traditional business or personal loan.

Working capital loans Caret Down Icon Working capital loans aid businesses in covering day-to-day operations and expenses. They are particularly useful when businesses need to maintain cash flow during fluctuations, which can be seasonal for some businesses. Although working capital loans offer fast funding of over $1 million and lenient requirements, they tend to have shorter repayment periods, requiring daily or weekly payments and high interest rates.

Lightbulb Icon Some of the best small business loans are alternative loans, available from an online lender instead of a traditional bank. These loans often fund much faster and may have more flexible terms.

The bottom line

While securing a business loan to cover various financial obligations would be ideal, that isn’t an option for all businesses. Although rates are higher and loan limits are lower, a personal loan could be the answer to your funding troubles. However, be sure you explore the different types of business financing options before settling on a personal loan for business use.

