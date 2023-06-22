Business loan agreement: What to know before signing

Key takeaways The business loan agreement is the document that outlines everything about the loan and what is expected of you and the lender.

The loan agreement includes various information, such as the loan amount, interest rate and fees and what happens if you default or break the agreement.

Take your time reviewing the loan agreement and asking questions from the lender or a business attorney so that you have a full understanding of what you’re getting into.

Taking out a business loan means taking on a burden for your business. Yes, it gives you the cash in hand that you need now. But it also gives you a responsibility to repay what you borrowed, usually plus interest and fees. As a result, it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself into. That’s where a business loan agreement comes in.

The loan agreement is a document that lays out all the key details concerning the loan, from the term (how long you have to pay it off) to the collateral you put up to secure the loan. You need to understand every aspect of your business loan agreement clearly before signing and committing your company to its terms. This guide should help.

What is a business loan agreement?

A business loan agreement is a legal document between you and your lender outlining the details of your loan, including the amount to be repaid, repayment schedule, the interest rate, fees and what happens if you default on the loan. It serves both parties by clarifying everything about the loan so that you understand what to expect and what is expected from you.

The specifics the lender will offer in your loan agreement depend on your company’s financial standing, from its credit score to its annual revenue. Be advised that your loan comes at a cost — from interest to fees. Your loan agreement should make those costs crystal clear.

How does a business loan agreement work?

The business loan agreement comes into play after you apply for the loan, and the lender completes underwriting (evaluates your company’s fitness for the loan). The lender will then approve the financing and send you the loan agreement for your review. You’ll want to review this document thoroughly and ask the lender questions to make sure you understand it.

You can also negotiate the loan agreement if there are points in the agreement that you want to change. For example, you might negotiate a lower interest rate by agreeing to put up collateral.

Note that the business loan agreement is a legally binding contract. If you don’t hold up your end of the bargain (repaying the loan), the contract gives the lender the ability to pursue compensation. In most cases, the lender will seize any collateral you put up to secure the loan, and they may take you to court to seize other business or even personal assets for payment.

Ensure that you have adequate revenue to repay the business loan to avoid difficulties with payment later. The lender will assess your business finances, but you can also estimate loan payments and decide whether they will fit in your business budget before you sign the loan agreement. Home Equity Icon Bankrate insight If you’re having a hard time getting a loan, you might explore alternatives like a loan from a friend or family member. If a person or entity lending you money doesn’t create the business loan agreement, you should do it yourself.

This documentation is key in setting expectations and avoiding confusion (and potentially even lawsuits). If you need to create your own agreement, you can start with a business loan agreement template. Then, have an attorney review it before you or the lender signs.

What’s included in a business loan agreement?

A business loan agreement is usually multiple pages with several distinct sections. The exact sections included will vary from lender to lender, but most loan agreements include sections on:

Definitions

This section defines key terms used throughout the loan agreement so that you have a clear idea of what different terms mean.

The effective date and maturity date

From the effective date forward, your loan agreement becomes legally binding. Usually, this is the same date you get the loan proceeds from the lender.

The maturity date is the date you will have repaid all funds back to the lender. Most loan agreements also state that the lender can accelerate this date if you default on the loan.

The promissory note

This statement is basically your IOU — your promise (hence the name) to repay the lender what you borrowed plus interest.

Terms and conditions

The terms and conditions of a loan agreement are generally fairly meaty. They lay out key details like:

The amount of the loan

Repayment term: How long you have to repay it

Repayment schedule: When you’ll make repayments

Interest and fees

Whether or not your lender offers a grace period for late payments

Potential penalties

Some portion of your business loan agreement should clearly explain any penalty fees you can incur. Penalties might be explained in its own dedicated section or fall under terms and conditions.

Specifically, you should look for two potential penalties:

Nonpayment. You’ll pay this fee if you miss a payment to your lender. Figure out how much it is and if you have a grace period or if this penalty kicks in immediately.

You’ll pay this fee if you miss a payment to your lender. Figure out how much it is and if you have a grace period or if this penalty kicks in immediately. Prepayment. Some lenders monetarily penalize businesses that repay their loans ahead of schedule. However, not all lenders charge a penalty, and some will even offer you a discount for repaying early.

Collateral

Some business loans are secured, meaning your company puts up collateral that the lender can seize if you don’t repay what you borrow. Usually, collateral is a tangible asset like equipment or inventory. The loan agreement may state the asset you used for collateral, or it may require a general lien on all business assets.

In some cases, you might also need to sign a personal guarantee to get a business loan. If so, the business loan agreement will explicitly state that you’ve made this guarantee. The personal guarantee allows the lender to pursue your personal assets if your business can’t make good on what it borrowed.

Covenants

The lender may have certain stipulations around the loan. The covenants section will lay those out. Common covenants include using the loan proceeds in a certain way, not taking on more debt until the loan is repaid and staying current on your tax payments and business insurance coverage.

Default

This section explains two key things: when the lender considers you to have broken the loan agreement and what happens at that point.

Many lenders have a grace period for late payments, but if you pass that period, you’re considered to be in default.

The default section of business loan agreements often includes an acceleration clause. This clause says that once you reach default, the lender can accelerate your repayment and demand full repayment. At that point, if you can’t pay up, the lender can seize anything you put up as collateral and may sue you for the rest of the repayment.

Terms to know

To help you make sense of your business loan agreement, you can use this glossary of terms that lenders commonly use:

Principal . The principal represents the remaining loan balance and decreases as you pay back what you borrowed. In your loan agreement, the principal should equal the money you’re getting from the lender.

The principal represents the remaining loan balance and decreases as you pay back what you borrowed. In your loan agreement, the principal should equal the money you’re getting from the lender. Annual percentage rate (APR). An APR is the per-year cost of the loan, including interest and fees.

An APR is the per-year cost of the loan, including interest and fees. Acceleration. If your loan agreement contains this clause, it means that once you enter default, your lender can ask for the full loan amount to be repaid immediately.

If your loan agreement contains this clause, it means that once you enter default, your lender can ask for the full loan amount to be repaid immediately. Amortization. This means paying off your loan in planned installments, usually with a monthly payment of a fixed amount. The payment first goes toward any accrued interest, and the remainder applies to the loan principal.

This means paying off your loan in planned installments, usually with a monthly payment of a fixed amount. The payment first goes toward any accrued interest, and the remainder applies to the loan principal. Balloon payment. Some loans come with a large, lump-sum payment you’ll need to make at some point, usually later in the repayment schedule. Be wary of these loans since the balloon payment can sneak up on you and leave you in a loan default if you can’t afford to pay.

Some loans come with a large, lump-sum payment you’ll need to make at some point, usually later in the repayment schedule. Be wary of these loans since the balloon payment can sneak up on you and leave you in a loan default if you can’t afford to pay. Blanket lien. This gives your lender the right to seize any or all business assets as repayment if you default on the loan.

This gives your lender the right to seize any or all business assets as repayment if you default on the loan. Business partner. If someone else is taking out the loan with you, the business loan agreement should list them as an additional borrower.

If someone else is taking out the loan with you, the business loan agreement should list them as an additional borrower. Cross-default provision. If you have multiple loans with one lender, this essentially says that if you default on this specific loan, the lender will consider you in default on all of your loans with them.

If you have multiple loans with one lender, this essentially says that if you default on this specific loan, the lender will consider you in default on all of your loans with them. Default. This means you’ve failed to live up to the loan agreement by not repaying what you borrowed on the agreed-upon schedule.

What to do before signing a business loan agreement

Getting a business loan means dealing with a lot of documents. After all of the paperwork, you might be tempted to skim the loan agreement. Don’t. If you do, you could find your business on the hook for unexpected costs like balloon payments or fees.

Before you sign, make sure you:

Read the fine print. Go through the loan agreement line by line. Highlight or otherwise flag any sections you don’t understand (we’ll show you want to do with those next).

Go through the loan agreement line by line. Highlight or otherwise flag any sections you don’t understand (we’ll show you want to do with those next). Confirm that it lays out what you expect. Compare the loan agreement against what the lender initially advertised to you. Make sure you’re getting the same interest rate, fees and repayment schedule as anticipated.

Compare the loan agreement against what the lender initially advertised to you. Make sure you’re getting the same interest rate, fees and repayment schedule as anticipated. Get your questions answered. Ask your lender about anything in the business loan agreement that didn’t make sense to you. The loan officer wants to close the loan (it plays into their compensation), so they should be willing to talk you through and answer your questions.

Ask your lender about anything in the business loan agreement that didn’t make sense to you. The loan officer wants to close the loan (it plays into their compensation), so they should be willing to talk you through and answer your questions. Consult a business attorney. That said, you shouldn’t rely exclusively on the lender. Hiring a business attorney to review the loan agreement shouldn’t be a huge expense, and it can help you avoid committing your company to a less-than-favorable situation.

That said, you shouldn’t rely exclusively on the lender. Hiring a business attorney to review the loan agreement shouldn’t be a huge expense, and it can help you avoid committing your company to a less-than-favorable situation. Check for red flags. Ideally, you vetted your lender before you applied for the loan and steered clear of any that promised guaranteed approval or asked for money upfront. Even so, you should continue to evaluate the lender before entering into a legally binding agreement. Read their reviews and look for unexpected elements in your loan agreement. You also shouldn’t let the lender pressure you into signing a loan agreement, especially if you haven’t thoroughly reviewed the contract before signing.

The bottom line

Even if you think you’ve found the best small business loan possible, don’t sign just yet. Carefully review the business loan agreement to ensure you’re not committing your company to something you didn’t expect. Getting a business attorney involved can help you fully understand the terms of the loan agreement.

Make sure you understand key terms and definitions used throughout the loan agreement, and ask the lender or a business attorney questions so that you fully understand the loan before you sign on the dotted line.

Frequently asked questions