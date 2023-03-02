Kacie Goff

You might not absolutely need to get life insurance as a student, but there are some instances where it makes a lot of sense to consider. And we have good news: graduate student life insurance can be affordable.Consider whether you have loved ones you need to protect financially in the event of your untimely death. It may be a morbid thought, but there are some cases when it may be an excellent call to invest in a life insurance policy while you’re in school.

Mar 02, 2023