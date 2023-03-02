Kacie Goff

Personal Finance Contributor
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Insurance

Highlights

  • Ventura, CA- based personal finance and insurance writer
  • Founder of Jot Content, a full-service agency

Experience

Kacie Goff is a personal finance and insurance writer with over five years of experience covering personal and commercial coverage options. She's also dedicated to besting her brother, a financial advisor, with insider insight into the personal finance industry and spends hours researching the latest rates and regulations.

Goff founded Jot Content, a full-service content agency, in 2018. Through Jot, she contributes web content, blogs, case studies, press releases and more to brands in the finance, insurance, health and wellness, continuing education, healthcare and marketing industries.

She lives in Ventura, CA, with her husband and dingo-lookalike dog, Babou. When she’s not writing, you can find Kacie practicing yoga, working in her garden or scoping out a new happy hour.

Kacie's latest articles

  • Two colleagues stand in front of a window comparing options on sticky notes.

    Types of business insurance

    Business insurance can protect small businesses, but there are many different types to explore.

    7 min read Jan 05, 2024

  • Best Life Insurance for Runners

    Is life insurance for runners really more affordable when compared to other options? Long story short: it depends. There are multiple things to consider when figuring out if you could expect lower premiums and how to get the best life insurance for runners.

    Jun 06, 2023

  • Life Insurance for Graduate Students

    You might not absolutely need to get life insurance as a student, but there are some instances where it makes a lot of sense to consider. And we have good news: graduate student life insurance can be affordable.Consider whether you have loved ones you need to protect financially in the event of your untimely death. It may be a morbid thought, but there are some cases when it may be an excellent call to invest in a life insurance policy while you’re in school.

    Mar 02, 2023

  • Life Insurance For Vegans

    A vegan version exists for nearly everything: vegan cheese, vegan milkshakes and even vegan burgers. In terms of insurance, while there is no specific vegan life insurance, eating a clean, plant-based diet may help you score lower life insurance premiums. If you understand why what you eat could impact what you pay, you may be able to find the best life insurance companies for vegans.

    Mar 02, 2023