Best credit cards for no credit history in June 2024

Discover and Chase cards were some of the most popular among Reddit users in the r/CreditCards subreddit, with several people praising the Discover it® Secured Credit Card and Chase Freedom® Rise℠ Card for their generous rewards and low cost.

The Freedom Rise was highlighted in particular for being an unsecured card, making it more accessible than cards that require a security deposit. It also stood out because it could put cardholders on the path to better Chase cards down the line. Users also pointed to cards like the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card as well as various student cards as options for people with limited credit history.

“Chase Freedom Rise is my pick. To what others have said, it’s an unsecured credit builder card without any real disadvantages when compared to ‘normal’ cards. This can also be useful for you down the road, since you can establish a relationship with Chase, and Chase has some of the best rewards cards on the market. It also offers a good product change path, as the [Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Freedom Unlimited®] are both fantastic cards to have.” — Reddit user*

The user goes on to recommend Discover as another great issuer to start your credit journey with, as “they’ve historically been one of the more forgiving issuers for people with limited credit, and their products are solid. They also probably offer the best secured card on the market, if you must resort to a secured card.”

The search for your first credit card can be daunting, so it certainly helps when others who are more experienced can lead you in a good direction. Another Reddit user offered advice for anyone eager to apply for their first credit card: Start with your own bank.

“If you bank with Chase that might be a good place to start. They have good cards and they might be more willing to offer you an unsecured card from the start as you already have a relationship.” — Reddit user

Whichever route you take, it’s best to look for cards that carry low or no annual fees and ideally offer a clear upgrade path to better cards down the line.

*The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Be sure to check the issuer's website/terms and conditions for all up to date content. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate.