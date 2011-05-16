Sally Herigstad

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Taxes
  • Credit and debt
  • Real estate finance
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor in Business Administration, Southwestern Adventist University

 

Sally wrote the CreditCards.com column “To Her Credit” for 10 years, answering readers’ questions about credit, debt, finances and family relationships, and more. After working in public accounting, she joined the personal finance team at Microsoft in 1998.

She has been working to help people take control of their finances ever since. She writes for popular online sites and speaks to groups about reaching personal finance and life goals.

Find Sally Herigstad beyond Bankrate

  • CreditCards.com
  • MSN Money
  • LendingTree
  • U.S. News & World Report
  • Realtor.com
  • TaxAct
  • Motley Fool

Financial success is not some far-off goal, and you shouldn’t live your life as if it only begins when you reach a certain level of income or money in the bank.

— Sally Herigstad

Sally's latest articles