Amazon Business Prime American Express Credit Card review: Is it the best business card for online spending?

Why you might want a different business credit card

Though the Amazon Business Prime American Express Credit Card comes with many business benefits, it is still a co-branded card and comes with the limitations of one. This card and its benefits are all based around Amazon as well as its partnerships. For business owners who don’t use Amazon regularly, this card can be sorely lacking. If you are unimpressed by its rewards rate outside of Amazon and Whole Foods purchases or requirement of an Amazon Prime membership to have the card, you may want to look at other business card options.

Rates and fees: No annual fee, but a membership cost

The Amazon Business Prime American Express card is popular among business owners due to the absence of most traditional fees, although it does require a paid membership to Amazon Prime to access the best rewards rate and payment terms.

There is no annual fee, foreign exchange fees, or fees associated with employee cards, so taking advantage of the Amazon Business Prime card could be extremely lucrative as you could earn rewards on client meetings and travel expenses. Basic Amazon Prime membership begins at $119 per year, whereas Amazon Business Prime membership begins at $69 per year.

Welcome offer: Far from the best

With the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card, eligible Prime Members can get a $125 Amazon.com gift card upon approval.

This welcome offer is considerably lower than the Amazon consumer card version’s. For example, the Prime Visa — which Chase issues — Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. While the consumer card has a lower gift card welcome offer, it also offers similar rewards rates. Furthermore, many business cards with no annual fee also offer higher welcome offers. Granted, you have to meet certain spending requirements to earn them, but they can be much more lucrative.

Payment terms: Great option, but limits rewards

In lieu of a traditional 0 percent APR offer, the Amazon Business Prime Amex gives you an option: Amazon rewards or payment terms. At checkout with Amazon businesses, you can choose to earn your card’s highest rewards rate on purchases or have a 90-day (with eligible Prime membership) 0 percent APR on the purchase. After this period, the ongoing variable APR of 19.49 percent to 27.49 percent applies.

It’s not a true APR offer with an expiration date starting from when you open the account, like many other APR offers, which can provide some flexibility in spending and paying off purchases. It moreso resembles Amex’s Pay It Plan It program — so you can choose to add eligible Amazon purchases to the 90-day payment terms. If you do so, you forfeit the highest rewards rate on the card and will only earn 1 percent back on the purchase. Furthermore, make sure you pay off the purchase by the end of the period or else the ongoing interest will apply.

This payment terms program is a double-edged sword. On one hand, you have an ongoing option to finance large, eligible purchases with the card. On the other hand, choosing between a financing option and earning the card’s best rewards rate restricts and limits the card’s value.

Redemption options: Lacks flexibility of most business cards

Redeeming rewards you earn with this card is pretty simple considering you only have two options: Amazon purchases or statement credits to cover purchases on your card.

When you redeem for Amazon.com purchases, you do so through the card’s Shop with Points program (which Amex automatically enrolls you in). If you don’t have enough rewards to cover the purchases you want to pay for, you have the option of using your rewards balance and covering the difference in cash.

You can also use your rewards to cover purchases you make with your credit card if you’re a basic card member, have an enrolled card that is not past due or canceled and have at least 1,000 points ($10 in rewards) in your account.

In addition: