A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards Rate : 2X miles on United Airlines purchases, dining, at gas stations, on office supplies and local transit and commuting; 1X miles on all other purchases

: 2X miles on United Airlines purchases, dining, at gas stations, on office supplies and local transit and commuting; 1X miles on all other purchases Welcome Offer : 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in the first three months

: 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in the first three months Annual Fee : $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

: $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99 Purchase Intro APR : N/A

: N/A Balance Transfer Intro APR : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 21.99 percent to 28.99 percent variable

Current welcome offer

The United Business card welcome offer is step down from its previous offer. You can now earn 75,000 miles after you spend $5,000 in your first three months, down from the 100,000 bonus miles that came with the card’s previous offer after the same spending in the same timeframe. However, according to Bankrate's estimations, this offer could still be worth about $675, a decent bonus especially considering the annual fee is waived the first year as well.

Rewards

This United credit card earns bonus miles on United purchases and in a few other common spending categories. It can be great for frequent flyers, but even if you’re a business owner who doesn’t travel much, you can still earn boosted miles from purchases at restaurants and for commuting spending. Additionally, if you have employees who travel frequently for business, you can earn rewards from their travel spending too.

Earning rewards

You’ll earn 2X miles for each dollar spent on United tickets and for select United purchases, such as in-flight food and entertainment. You’ll also earn 2X miles for restaurant purchases—including delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. On top of this, you will earn 2X miles for office supplies, gas stations and local commuting purchases. All other purchases will earn 1X mile per dollar.

Redeeming rewards

You can redeem your rewards through the United MileagePlus portal toward flights with United Airlines and with a number of United Airlines partners, including airlines that are part of the Star Alliance network.

If you don’t want to redeem miles for airline travel, you can redeem them toward the cost of cruises, for gift cards, travel experiences or other gifts. As a cardmember, you’ll also have access to more rewards seats, similar to the ones Elite status members enjoy, so you could score even more deals through the Chase rewards portal.

How much are the rewards worth?

Based on Bankrate’s latest airline mile value estimates, MileagePlus miles are worth an average value of around 0.9 cents per point. This means 75,000 United miles could be worth around $675.

That said, the value you get for your miles will vary based on the details of your booking. To calculate your mile value, simply divide the cost of a booking in cash by its cost in miles. If you get a value of more than 2.0 cents, you’ll be getting a good deal based on Bankrate’s valuations.