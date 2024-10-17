United MileagePlus guide

Key takeaways The United MileagePlus program is a free airline loyalty program that allows you to earn rewards when you fly with United and United partners.

The United Airlines MileagePlus loyalty program can help you earn status and award flights with United, whether you fly multiple times per year or just a few. Joining the program is free and easy to use, and doing so can help you earn more miles toward your next trip.

In this guide, we’ll discuss everything you need to know about the United MileagePlus program, including how it works, how to earn and redeem miles, elite status and the best credit cards for earning even more United miles.

How does United MileagePlus work?

Flying with United can also help you achieve elite status, allowing you to earn MileagePlus rewards faster, gain access to upgrades and enjoy United Club airport lounge membership at a lower price point.

How to earn United MileagePlus miles

Earning United MileagePlus miles is easy, especially if you book United flights on a regular basis — but even the occasional traveler can rack up United miles by making everyday purchases on a United co-branded credit card.

Earn on flights Caret Down Earn frequent flyer miles with every flight you book with United or an eligible United partner. The amount you earn is either based on the fare amount or the number of miles flown (depending on if you book through United or through a partner) and your level of status.

Earn with United partners Caret Down United partners include 25 airlines through the Star Alliance group, as well as 18 additional global partner airlines. United also has an incredible list of non-airline partners that you can earn miles with — including hotel, vacation rental, cruise, car, home, financial, shopping and dining partners. You can earn United MileagePlus miles with these partners, or, in some cases, transfer the rewards you earn to MileagePlus miles.

Earn more with elite status Caret Down Members without elite status earn 5X miles on base fare with United, which doesn’t include taxes and fees. United elite members earn Premier bonus miles, on top of the 5X miles earned already, at the following rates: Premier Silver: 5X base miles + 2X bonus miles = 7X total miles Premier Gold: 5X base miles + 3X bonus miles = 8X total miles Premier Platinum: 5X base miles + 4X bonus miles = 9X total miles Premier 1K®: 5X base miles + 6X bonus miles = 11X total miles

Earn with a credit card Caret Down United currently offers several consumer and business credit cards, all of which are issued by Chase. These co-branded credit cards give you the opportunity to earn United MileagePlus miles on every purchase, whether you’re booking travel or buying groceries. Other travel credit cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card, give you the opportunity to earn rewards that can be transferred to United and redeemed as MileagePlus miles.

How to redeem United MileagePlus miles

Whether you’re using your MileagePlus miles to book your next flight or redeeming your miles for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, United MileagePlus members have plenty of valuable redemption options. Here’s how you can redeem your miles:

Redeem for flights Caret Down The most common way to redeem miles is for flights with United or United airline partners. You can book flights with just miles or a combination of cash and miles. Another option is to use your miles for flight upgrades with United or Star Alliance partners (when eligible). Redeeming your United MileagePlus miles to book air travel is easy. Just log in to your account on the United website and search for the flights you want using miles.

Redeem for other travel Caret Down Beyond flights, you can also redeem your miles for hotel stays, vacation homes, car rentals and cruises. As a MileagePlus member, you’ll get access to exclusive promotions and discounted bookings, plus more perks if you have a MileagePlus credit card.

Redeem for travel perks Caret Down If you want to enhance your travel experience, you can redeem your miles for perks like a United Club membership, an in-flight Wi-Fi subscription, a TSA PreCheck credit or dining at select restaurants and bars at the Newark Airport and the Houston Intercontinental Airport.

Redeem for merchandise, gift cards or subscriptions Caret Down Aside from travel, you can spend the miles you accumulate through the Merchandise Awards shopping portal and the MileagePlus X℠ app. With Merchandise Awards, your miles function as the currency you can use to shop for a vast range of products, from home decor and kitchen appliances to Apple products and Lego sets. Simply log in with your United MileagePlus account and start browsing. Through the MileagePlus X app, you can also use your miles for dining purchases or for eGift cards. Some participating merchants include Uber, Starbucks, The Home Depot, Best Buy, Domino’s and Walmart. You can also use your United MileagePlus miles for partner newspaper and magazine subscriptions, flowers and shopping with Apple.

Redeem for experiences Caret Down You can use your miles for a wide variety of exclusive experiences, including tickets to theater performances, sporting events, concerts and Broadway shows through the MileagePlus Exclusives site.

Lightbulb Bankrate’s take Redeeming your miles for options other than flights could mean that you’re getting less value out of your miles than you would otherwise. While it’s better to spend your points on gift cards or subscriptions than to not spend them at all, it’s also important to be mindful about getting the most value possible out of your miles.

How much are United MileagePlus miles worth?

When you book travel through United, you can estimate United MileagePlus redemption values by entering your desired locations, dates and preferences for the time of day and fare class. Although United’s award-pricing system fluctuates depending on the specific flight you book, United MileagePlus miles are worth roughly 0.9 cents each, according to Bankrate’s points and miles valuations. United generally offers its highest redemption values for flight bookings — and if you redeem your miles for something other than flights, you might get less value for each point redeemed.

United MileagePlus vs. other airline programs

Here’s how United miles compare to miles from other popular rewards programs, based on Bankrate’s valuations.

United MileagePlus elite status

Earning Premier status with United MileagePlus doesn’t have to take a lot of time. If you fly regularly with United, it shouldn’t be hard to achieve at least the lower tiers of Premier status. Once you reach these levels, you’ll rack up more miles on every flight and become eligible for perks like seat upgrades, free baggage and priority check-in.

To qualify for Premier status, you’ll need to accumulate a certain number of Premier qualifying flights (PQF) and Premier qualifying points (PQP) or a higher number of PQP only. The status levels and qualifications for each level are as follows:

Premier Silver: 12 PQF and 4,000 PQP or 5,000 PQP

12 PQF and 4,000 PQP or 5,000 PQP Premier Gold: 24 PQF and 8,000 PQP or 10,000 PQP

24 PQF and 8,000 PQP or 10,000 PQP Premier Platinum: 36 PQF and 12,000 PQP or 15,000 PQP

36 PQF and 12,000 PQP or 15,000 PQP Premier 1K: 54 PQF and 18,000 PQP or 24,000 PQP

United MileagePlus transfer partners

If you want to use your MileagePlus miles to book travel on partner airlines or stay overnight at participating hotels, you have options.

United MileagePlus airline partners

United has more than 40 airline partners offering worldwide travel options. United is a Star Alliance member, meaning that if your preferred airline is United, you can take flights on partner airlines and then credit the miles you earn to your MileagePlus account.

For example, let’s say you take a United flight to Canada and then use Air Canada — a Star Alliance member — to do some additional travel while in the country. Since both airlines are Star Alliance members, you can later redeem the miles you earned from those flights for another flight on a Star Alliance carrier.

Star Alliance airline partners Caret Down Aegean Air Canada Air China Air India Air New Zealand ANA Asiana Airlines Austrian Avianca Brussels Airlines Copa Airlines Croatia Airlines EgyptAir Ethiopian Airlines EVA Air LOT Lufthansa SAS Shenzhen Airlines Singapore Airlines South African Airways SWISS TAP Air Portugal THAI Turkish Airlines

Other global airline partners Caret Down Aer Lingus Aeromar Air Dolomiti Airlink Azul Boutique Air Cape Air Discover Airlines Edelweiss Emirates Eurowings Flydubai Hawaiian Airlines JSX Olympic Air Silver Airways Virgin Australia Vistara



United MileagePlus hotel partners

With more than 15,000 hotels to choose from worldwide, it’s easy to find a hotel where you can earn or redeem MileagePlus miles. You can also transfer United miles to hotel points in some of the world’s biggest hotel loyalty programs.

United hotel partners Caret Down Marriott Bonvoy Marriott Vacation Club ALL – Accor Live Limitless Hilton Honors IHG One Rewards World of Hyatt Choice Privileges Wyndham Rewards Shangri-La Circle



Top credit cards that earn United MileagePlus miles

In partnership with Chase, United offers its own United MileagePlus credit cards, all of which come with unique perks that will make future travel plans easier, cheaper and more enjoyable. Alternatively, you could also consider a general travel card that allows you to transfer rewards to the MileagePlus program.

Best for your first travel rewards card United℠ Explorer Card Card details Caret Down

Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Best for frequent flyers who want luxury perks United Club℠ Visa Infinite Card* Card details Caret Down

Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Best for everyday spending Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Card details Caret Down

Bankrate’s view Caret Down

The bottom Line

The United MileagePlus program is one of the best frequent flyer programs out there, especially if you’re interested in attaining elite status quickly. That said, it’s only worth applying for a United credit card if you live in an area that is served by United Airlines and travel to destinations served by United or one of its many partners. If you aren’t likely to fly United on a regular basis, you may want to consider one of the other top airline credit cards.

