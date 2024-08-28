What is TSA PreCheck? Everything you need to know
Key takeaways
- TSA PreCheck membership can help you get through airport security faster.
- With TSA PreCheck, you can keep a light jacket, shoes and belt on, and you won’t have to remove your laptop or liquids from your bag.
- To apply for TSA PreCheck, you’ll need to fill out a short online form and complete an in-person appointment at an enrollment center.
- Many travel credit cards offer a statement credit to cover the entire cost of TSA PreCheck membership, which starts at $77.95.
Travel has remained high this summer as many people continue to take their much-anticipated vacations. In fact, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported that the top 10 busiest airport travel days in the agency’s history have all happened since May 2024, with a record of over 3 million people passing through TSA checkpoints on July 7. Upcoming holidays are also expected to be filled with travel, according to the TSA.
If you’ve been considering applying for TSA PreCheck to streamline the process of airport security, here’s your guide to how it works, the interview process and more, along with some tips for using your membership for the first time.
What is TSA PreCheck?
TSA PreCheck is a Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) designed to expedite the process of getting through airport security. The program is managed by the TSA and gives passengers access to special security lines at participating airports in the United States. TSA PreCheck membership starts at $77.95 and is good for five years.
TSA PreCheck is available in more than 200 airports and with over 90 airlines across the United States. When you get to the security line after check-in, an agent will direct you to the PreCheck line after confirming your membership via your boarding pass.
This membership allows you to keep your light jacket, shoes and belt on, and liquids and electronics (like laptops) can stay inside your luggage, too. Then, it’s as simple as walking through a security scanner, and you’re good to go to your gate.
Keep in mind: TSA PreCheck does not override the authority of security agents. You can still be subject to randomized searches while going through TSA PreCheck.
How to get TSA Precheck for free
Many travel credit cards provide a statement credit to cover the cost of TSA PreCheck or Global Entry membership. So, if you have an eligible credit card — like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, for example — you’ll get reimbursed up to $100 for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry.
To receive the credit, you’ll simply pay the fee with your eligible credit card. After the payment is processed, the issuer will reimburse you.
Money tip: Global Entry membership includes TSA PreCheck as an added perk. So, if you’re planning on traveling internationally, it’s more cost-effective to use your statement credit to cover your Global Entry application fees.
How to participate in TSA PreCheck
Becoming a member of the TSA PreCheck program is only possible if you meet the requirements. While there’s no age restriction for applicants, you must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or lawful permanent resident.
If you meet the requirements, you can apply with an enrollment provider like Clear, Idemia or Telos. Then, you’ll need to schedule an enrollment center. Once you’ve been approved, you’ll receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) that you can use whenever you book a flight. It can take up to 60 days to receive your KTN, but most applicants receive their KTN within three to five days.
Here’s a breakdown of the application and interview process:
Complete the online application
The application for TSA PreCheck can be found on the TSA website under “New TSA PreCheck Enrollment Options.” When completing your application, it’s very important that your name appears exactly as it does on your government identification. Some of the information you’ll need includes:
- Full name
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Preferred language
- A preferred method of contact (email or phone)
When you complete your application, you’ll have the opportunity to set a time and date for your appointment at one of the listed enrollment centers.
Complete the in-person interview at an enrollment center
TSA PreCheck allows walk-ins for interviews, but applicants with appointments are prioritized. At your appointment, you’ll be required to present approved identification documents. If you don’t have documentation from list A, such as an unexpired U.S. passport, you’ll need to provide a valid photo ID with a document that meets citizenship requirements (such as a U.S. birth certificate).
You’ll also be fingerprinted and pay your membership fee. Membership fees are nonrefundable and can be paid with a credit card, debit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. If you’re planning on using a credit card’s statement credit, you must pay with that card.
For the interview itself, you’ll be asked to verify the information on your application and may also be asked about your employment history and travel habits. If you have any criminal history, be prepared to give more information about that. Appointments are scheduled to last about 10 minutes but may take longer depending on how busy the center is.
Tips for using TSA PreCheck
Once you have your TSA PreCheck membership, here are some tips that can help you make the most of it:
Using TSA PreCheck for the first time
Before you first use TSA PreCheck, check these actions off your to-do list:
- Make sure you use your KTN whenever you book a flight to ensure TSA PreCheck shows up on your boarding pass.
- Add your KTN to your frequent flyer profile.
- Do online check-in for your flight 24 hours ahead of time to make sure your PreCheck status is there. If it isn’t, contact the airline.
- Arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of your flight to make sure your PreCheck status is confirmed (if you aren’t able to do so online or by phone).
- Be sure you are traveling through an airport with TSA PreCheck services.
Using TSA PreCheck membership for families
TSA PreCheck membership doesn’t automatically transfer to your family members, but there is an exception when it comes to kids. Follow these tips to help your children use TSA PreCheck properly:
- Always have an enrolled parent accompany any child under 12. Children age 12 and under can accompany their enrolled parent without restriction.
- Be sure to get the TSA PreCheck logo on your child’s boarding pass if they are older than 12. Children ages 13-17 must have the TSA PreCheck logo on their boarding pass to accompany their enrolled parent, but they do not need to be enrolled in TSA PreCheck themselves. They’ll get this logo on their pass if they’re on the same airline reservation as an enrolled parent.
Keep in mind: Children ages 13-17 do not have guaranteed use of the TSA PreCheck lane, even if they are accompanying you. They may be required to go through standard security screening.
Updating personal information for TSA PreCheck
Your TSA PreCheck membership is good for five years. If during that time your personal information changes, you’ll need to update it as soon as you can with your provider. You can do so in two ways:
- Call your enrollment provider. The most direct way to do so is to call Clear at 1-888-831-9070 or call Idemia at 855-347-8371, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. You can also call Telos at 833-777-1811, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
- Contact your provider online. Do not give away personal details through the provider’s contact form. This option may take a little longer because you will have to wait for a response.
The bottom line
If you do any domestic travel, having TSA PreCheck can be a real perk. Participating in this Trusted Traveler Program will enable you to breeze through security lines. While there is a membership fee to participate in this program, several travel credit cards and co-branded airline credit cards offer statement credits that cover this application fee.
There are also other Trusted Traveler Programs from the government that offer different benefits. If you’re looking to have a quicker re-entry into the U.S. after international travel, Global Entry is the program to look at — and it includes TSA PreCheck membership, too.
