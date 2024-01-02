Nicole Dieker

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Habit formation
Education EDUCATION
  • BA in Music, Theatre Minor, Miami University
  • MFA in Theatre, Illinois State University

 

Nicole Dieker has been a full-time freelance writer since 2012 — and a personal finance enthusiast since 2004, when she graduated from college and, looking for financial guidance, found a battered copy of Your Money or Your Life at the public library.

In addition to writing for Bankrate, her work has appeared on CreditCards.com, Vox, Lifehacker, Popular Science, The Penny Hoarder, The Simple Dollar and NBC News. Dieker spent five years as writer and editor for The Billfold, a personal finance blog where people had honest conversations about money. Dieker also teaches writing, freelancing and publishing classes and works one-on-one with authors as a developmental editor and copyeditor.

Nicole Dieker is the author of Frugal and the Beast: And Other Financial Fairy Tales, in which she reworks classic fairy tales to highlight their hidden financial lessons. She also writes the Larkin Day Mystery series.

Find Nicole Dieker beyond Bankrate

  • CreditCards.com
  • Vox
  • Lifehacker
  • The Penny Hoarder
  • The Simple Dollar
  • NBC News
  • Popular Science

"The more you know about credit cards, the better equipped you'll be to make choices that work out in your favor – whether you're taking advantage of your credit card grace period to avoid interest charges, using a 0% intro APR credit card to fund a vacation or redeeming your credit card rewards at their maximum value. Credit is a powerful tool, when used wisely – and as a person who's been writing about personal finance for a decade, I hope to provide you with the tools to make as many wise decisions as possible."

— Nicole Dieker

Nicole's latest articles