About the author

Madison Hoehn is a Certified Financial Education Instructor℠ and editor on Bankrate's credit cards team. She brings over five years of editorial expertise to the table and is passionate about making readers feel seen and meeting them where they are in their credit journey.

Prior to her work at Bankrate, Madison wrote and edited content for BestColleges, specializing in alternative education such as coding bootcamps and trade schools. Her experience also took her to Viident Co., an independent publishing company, where she worked closely with authors on their upcoming books.

When she’s not editing for Bankrate, she enjoys yoga, long walks with her Golden Retriever, and writing creatively.

Madison wants you to know

Being a first-time homeowner, taking out a loan or starting a new credit line can be intimidating. Todays' surplus of information can make you feel like you have a million different sources telling you how to handle your finances in a million different ways and you may not know how to cut through the noise.

The key to finding confidence in credit card usage is getting back to the basics. There’s a plethora of options to choose from, but determining who you are and what you value most in your life is a sure way to determine which card will work best for you. In a world with advice coming at you from all sides, it’s important for you to become an expert on you.

Madison’s recommended readings

How I unlocked a boosted credit card welcome offer and you can, too

I was afraid of credit cards. Here are 6 things I learned while getting my first one.

A beginner’s guide to credit card points