Why you might want a different card

Although the Total Visa card can help you build your credit score back up, there are far more disadvantages than advantages, such as minimal rewards or incentives for purchases, no perks besides basic credit building and a hefty amount of fees.

Rewards: Small rewards program and no welcome offer

As a credit card designed to help you rebuild* your credit, the Total Visa credit card is extremely bare-bones. It offers only 1 percent cash back on purchases, and it doesn't come with an introductory bonus that you might see with other unsecured credit cards for bad credit. For instance, the Fortiva Mastercard earns 3 percent cash back rewards on eligible gas, grocery, and utility bill payments and 1 percent cash back on all other eligible purchases, while the Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa® features rewards and a bonus after opening a Rewards Checking Plus account and making three debit card transactions.

The only type of intro offer you can expect from this card is a waived monthly servicing fee for your first year. But if you choose to go with the Total Visa to help rebuild* your credit, you should work during those 12 months to build a credit strong enough to qualify for a card that doesn’t charge servicing fees in the first place.

Cardholder perks: Only offers basic credit-building features

The Total Visa card has one purpose and one purpose only — rebuilding* credit. For people with damaged credit, it can help start the journey back to healthy credit. But like most credit-building cards it doesn’t have many perks or features. However, standout unsecured cards for bad credit might include card protection and more credit-building benefits like the Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit, which offers free access to your monthly credit score and zero fraud liability.

Rates and fees: High APR coupled with numerous fees

A high interest rate and excessive fees plague the Total Visa card, making it difficult to recommend for even the worst situations.

To get started with the Total Visa card, you’ll first pay a one-time program fee of $95 — and that’s before your $75 annual fee is placed on your card balance. If you keep the card for longer than a year, the annual fee drops to $48, but you’ll add an additional $8.25 monthly servicing fee (this is waived for the first year).

The APR for this card is 35.99 percent for purchases and 35.99 percent for cash advances. While the cash advance fee is waived the first year, transactions will cost you the greater of $10 or 3 percent after that. You’ll also pay an up to $41 fee for late or returned payments.