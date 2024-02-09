Total Visa® Card review: Building your credit comes at a steep price

Despite being designed for people looking to revamp their credit, the Total Visa turns out to be a lackluster credit-building* tool

Written by
Re'Dreyona Walker
Edited by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Reviewed by
Antonio Ruiz-Camacho
 /  10 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

2.7

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

This card comes with rewards and is accessible for people with poor credit. However, it's not the most competitive card on the market. You'll find better options with lower fees and better interest rates.
Image of Total Visa&reg; Card

Total Visa® Card
Apply now Lock
on Total Visa's secure site
  • Cost of membership
    1 / 5
    Ease of building credit
    3 / 5
    APR
    1 / 5
    Features
    2.5 / 5
Bad to Fair (300 – 670)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Info

Earn 1% cash back

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Total Visa® Card overview

Having a low score can be challenging because you might not qualify for the best credit cards or personal loans, so you typically have to settle for a credit card for bad credit — complete with burdensome interest rates and fees.

Though anyone with low credit would qualify for the Total Visa card, it’s not necessarily the best option in this category. It does come with some rewards, but this card's interest rate will keep your debt piling up if you don’t pay your balance in full every month. Plus, it charges you fees at every turn.

The Total Visa card might be an option for people with bad credit who don’t want to open a secured card, but rival unsecured cards for bad credit offer more favorable rates. Everyone else will find much better terms with excellent secured credit card options

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 1 percent cash back

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No purchase intro APR
    • No balance transfer intro APR
    • Program fee: $95.00 (one-time fee)
    • Monthly servicing fee: None for first year (after that, $99.00 annually charged $8.25 per month)
    • Annual fee: $75.00 for first year (after that, $48.00 annually)
    • Regular APR (ongoing): 35.99 percent

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Fair

    Credit-building features

    • No credit check to apply
    • No security deposit required
    • Reports activity to three credit bureaus

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Total Visa card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card reports to all three credit bureaus, helping you to boost your credit score over time.

  • Checkmark

    There are no minimum credit requirements, making this card easier to qualify for — especially for credit newbies who have limited credit histories.

Cons

  • The fees are extraordinarily high, and the card touts a high APR — making carrying a balance very expensive.

  • While it's rare for a credit-builder card to boast a rewards program, it could prove distracting if you are trying to practice positive credit habits.

  • The card doesn’t allow cardholders to make purchases outside the U.S., limiting its use for travelers.

Why you might want the Total Visa card

The Total Visa card is simple to apply for and quickly gets you on the path to improving your credit. One of the best features is that there is no security deposit, lowering your initial out-of-pocket costs.

Credit-building: Easy to boost your credit score with responsible use

You don't have to go through many hoops to get the Total Visa card since it's meant for those who need to repair their credit standing. 

  • Simple approval: There’s very little chance that you’ll be denied for this credit card. It doesn’t have a minimum credit requirement and is available in most states, excluding New York and Wisconsin. After you apply, you should get a response immediately. 
  • No security deposit: If you’re dead set against opening a secured credit card, the Total Visa should at least get a glance from you. You won’t have to offer any cash to secure your credit limit — although the cash you’ll pay to cover the card’s fees will add up quickly, taking away a lot of the benefit from having an unsecured card.
  • Reports to all three major credit bureaus: While many cards only report to one or two credit bureaus, the Total Visa reports to all three. This helps you build* your credit at each one if you show consistent and responsible credit card use. Remember, rebuilding credit depends on factors like making on-time payments, keeping your credit utilization ratio low and paying at least the minimum monthly payment.

Why you might want a different card

Although the Total Visa card can help you build your credit score back up, there are far more disadvantages than advantages, such as minimal rewards or incentives for purchases, no perks besides basic credit building and a hefty amount of fees. 

Rewards: Small rewards program and no welcome offer

As a credit card designed to help you rebuild* your credit, the Total Visa credit card is extremely bare-bones. It offers only 1 percent cash back on purchases, and it doesn't come with an introductory bonus that you might see with other unsecured credit cards for bad credit. For instance, the Fortiva Mastercard earns 3 percent cash back rewards on eligible gas, grocery, and utility bill payments and 1 percent cash back on all other eligible purchases, while the Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa® features rewards and a bonus after opening a Rewards Checking Plus account and making three debit card transactions.

The only type of intro offer you can expect from this card is a waived monthly servicing fee for your first year. But if you choose to go with the Total Visa to help rebuild* your credit, you should work during those 12 months to build a credit strong enough to qualify for a card that doesn’t charge servicing fees in the first place.

Cardholder perks: Only offers basic credit-building features

The Total Visa card has one purpose and one purpose only — rebuilding* credit. For people with damaged credit, it can help start the journey back to healthy credit. But like most credit-building cards it doesn’t have many perks or features. However, standout unsecured cards for bad credit might include card protection and more credit-building benefits like the Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit, which offers free access to your monthly credit score and zero fraud liability.  

Rates and fees: High APR coupled with numerous fees

A high interest rate and excessive fees plague the Total Visa card, making it difficult to recommend for even the worst situations.

To get started with the Total Visa card, you’ll first pay a one-time program fee of $95 — and that’s before your $75 annual fee is placed on your card balance. If you keep the card for longer than a year, the annual fee drops to $48, but you’ll add an additional $8.25 monthly servicing fee (this is waived for the first year). 

The APR for this card is 35.99 percent for purchases and 35.99 percent for cash advances. While the cash advance fee is waived the first year, transactions will cost you the greater of $10 or 3 percent after that. You’ll also pay an up to $41 fee for late or returned payments.

How the Total Visa card compares to other cards for bad credit

Beginning your credit-building journey can be daunting. Finding the right credit-building tool is key to helping you boost your score (in addition to keeping up positive credit behaviors over time). The Total Visa leaves a lot to be desired compared to other credit cards for bad credit. There are many other card options — including both secured and unsecured credit cards — that are less expensive and more rewarding.

Image of Total Visa&reg; Card
Bankrate Score
2.7
Apply now Lock
on Total Visa's secure site

Annual fee

See Terms

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

Earn 1% cash back
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Bad to Fair (300 – 670)
Info
Image of OpenSky&#174; Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card
Bankrate Score
3.1
Apply now Lock
on Capital Bank's secure site

Annual fee

$35

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

Up to 10%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info
Image of Credit One Bank&#174; Platinum Visa&#174; for Rebuilding Credit

Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit

Annual fee

$75 for the first year. After that, $99 annually ($8.25 per month)

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

1%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Bad to Fair (300 – 670)
Info

Who is the Total Visa card right for?

While there are more attractive choices to rebuild credit, anyone looking to improve their credit score can use the Total Visa to graduate to a better option with responsible credit use.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Total Visa card worth it?

The Total Visa credit card is a poor option for most people — even for people in the worst credit situations. This card nickels and dimes its users by charging fees at every turn. On top of that, you’ll face a high APR if you don’t pay off your balance in full every month. Overall, you can find much better rates and fees with more appealing benefits from other credit cards.

*Rebuilding credit depends on factors like making on-time payments, keeping balance below credit limit and paying at least the minimum monthly payment.

*The information about Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

How we rated this card

Document
50+
cards rated
Search
500+
data points analyzed
Debt
250+
fees tracked
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score: 

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best no credit history credit cards
Written by
Re'Dreyona Walker
Associate Editor, Credit Cards

Re’Dreyona Walker is an editor for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, focusing on product guides and reviews. As a personal finance expert, she is dedicated to providing honest product reviews as well as in-depth, comprehensive guides to assist readers in building credit and finding the best credit cards for their needs.

Edited by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Editor II, Credit Cards
Reviewed by
Antonio Ruiz-Camacho
Former Senior Director of Content

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more No Credit History

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

First Progress Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card Review

3.3 Bankrate Score

OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card Review

3.1 Bankrate Score

First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card Review

2.8 Bankrate Score

Avant Credit Card Review

2.7 Bankrate Score

Merrick Bank Secured Credit Card Review

2.7 Bankrate Score

Milestone Mastercard® - $700 Credit Limit Review

2.5 Bankrate Score

Surge® Platinum Mastercard® Review

2.5 Bankrate Score

First Progress Platinum Select Mastercard® Secured Credit Card Review

1.0 Bankrate Score