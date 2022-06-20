Why you might want a different credit-rebuilding card

While this card has many advantages, you might want to consider some of its drawbacks, such as its annual fee and lack of credit-building perks. Along with its temptation to spend more for the sake of earning rewards, this card’s lack of credit-friendly perks can quickly spiral credit newcomers into debt.

Rates and fees: Annual fee might be too costly

Although it doesn’t require a security deposit, the Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit is far from a low-cost card. The biggest potential cost to consider is the annual fee: $75 for the first year, then $99 per year after (billed at $8.25 per month). Considering the low initial credit line, that is a lot to pay for not much spending power.

Since the rewards rate is relatively low, the annual fee could make it hard to pocket any cash back. This sentiment is especially true in the second year. You’ll need to spend at least $825 per month (or $9,900 per year) in your bonus categories just to offset the $8.25 monthly fee with cash back rewards.

The card’s APR is also higher than the current average credit card interest rate, but this is common on cards for credit-building. Other common fees include late payment fees, foreign transaction fees, credit limit increase fees, returned payment fees and cash advance fees.

Credit-building: No standout features

Outside of features like account alerts, zero fraud liability and free monthly credit score access, the Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit doesn’t carry many extra perks — even for building your credit.

Credit One will regularly review your account for responsible card use to determine if you qualify for a credit line increase. With a higher credit limit, you may be able to keep your credit utilization lower, an important factor in determining your credit score. However, opportunities for credit line increase are typical for cards of this type.

You might opt for Credit One's Credit Protection Program, designed to prevent your credit score from dropping for up to six months. This program will cover your card’s minimum payment if you lose your job or become disabled. You must wait at least 30 days after enrolling, however, to activate your protection. But combined with this card’s high rates and fees, the mounting interest you would accrue by carrying a balance on your card could lead to a costly cycle, even though your account is frozen. Although the program will cover your card’s minimum payment, you’re still on the hook for the rest of the balance.

Since your protection and account can be forcibly closed if you’re 60 days past due or 20 percent over the limit, Credit One’s protection plan could end up costing more than other debt management options.