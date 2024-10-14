Why you might want a different credit-building card

The Prosper Card has the same pitfalls as most credit-building and secured credit cards — it can be an expensive option for cardholders who need to carry a balance on their card. It also doesn’t offer any rewards or perks that can bring added value to your wallet.

Rates & fees: High APR can prove costly

The Prosper Card’s APR can be fairly high relative to other credit-building cards, and its minimum APR is higher than the current average credit card interest rate. These rates make it a rocky choice for anyone who carries a balance from one billing cycle to the next. Although the low end of the APR range is reasonable for a credit-building card, the high end is much higher than other credit cards’ APRs, including secured cards’ APRs.

Chances are if you have no credit and a limited financial profile, you’ll qualify for the high end of the APR. Interest can stack a heavy burden on anyone new to credit, so you should be wary of added costs like this when starting your credit journey.

Rewards: No ongoing value from purchases

Although it isn’t standard on credit-building credit cards, there are options available that earn rewards for your purchases. As long as you don't overspend, credit card rewards can add a nice cushion if you need a few extra funds to pay your balance.

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card, for instance, earns a decent 2 percent cash back on purchases at gas stations and restaurants (up to $1,000 spent quarterly, then 1 percent back) and 1 percent on all purchases. This rewards rate may not be high compared to the best rewards credit cards, but it’s enough to make the Discover it® Secured Credit Card a more alluring choice if you want to earn some of your money back for eligible purchases.