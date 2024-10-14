Prosper® Card review: Credit-building with just the basics
No frills, no rewards — but a decent credit limit
Snapshot
3.1
Bottom line
A solid choice for credit-builders who don’t have the money to fund a security deposit or pay annual fees
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards Rate
N/A
Annual fee
$39 (waived for the first year if you sign up for autopay before your first statement)
Regular APR
23.74%-35.24% Variable
Bankrate Score
Prosper Card overview
The Prosper Card is a decent credit-building card for new cardholders hoping to rebuild credit, establish a credit history or access a decent line of credit for their purchases. Its low-fee structure can make it a good pick for anyone hoping to skip complicated card terms and rewards programs, but it lacks ongoing value and perks that are readily available on competing cards.
-
Rewards
- This card does not earn rewards.
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $39 (waived for the first year if you sign up for AutoPay before your first statement)
- APR: 23.74%-35.24% Variable
- Minimum interest charge: $1.00 ($0.50 for Maine residents)
- Cash advance fee: None
- Foreign transaction fee: 1 percent of transaction amount
- Late payment fee: Up to $40
- Returned payment fee: None
See our expert analysis
-
Credit-building features
- Automatic reviews for credit limit increases
- No ATM withdrawal fees (third-party fees may apply)
- Prequalification does not impact credit score
- No security deposit
- Instant access to 50 percent of your credit line upon approval
- Free access to exclusive courses and content
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- AutoPay
- Potential $3,000 initial credit limit
- Fraud coverage
Prosper Card pros and cons
Pros
-
A low annual fee makes this card relatively available to anyone who needs access to credit.
-
Regular credit limit increases can bolster your credit limit and make it easier to keep your credit utilization to less than 30 percent to maintain good credit.
-
You can see your offer without affecting your credit score, so you’ll know your credit limit before you open an account.
Cons
-
It lacks an ongoing rewards rate, meaning you’ll miss out on earning opportunities that can help offset your spending.
-
It charges a potentially high APR so if you carry a balance you risk paying a lot of interest each billing cycle.
Why you might want the Prosper Card
The Prosper Card is a decent card for credit-builders who want to access a strong credit limit without a significant financial commitment, such as a security deposit.
Credit-building: Affordable access to credit
The Prosper Card doesn’t require a security deposit, has a low annual fee with the option of it being waived for the first year if you choose AutoPay and provides an up to $3,000 initial credit limit. If approved for the card, you can access half of your limit immediately while you wait for your card to arrive. Prosper also doesn’t charge for ATM cash withdrawals (third-party fees may apply), a penalty APR or a cash advance fee, making it an ideal pick for people hoping to avoid added fees.
This card’s low fee approach makes it a great choice for credit-builders hoping to establish a credit history with a low-stakes card.
Credit limit: Potential increases for responsible use
Your credit limit on the Prosper Card will largely depend on your current financial profile, including income, current debt, credit score and employment status. That said, a chance at a credit limit of $3,000 or more is great on a card for credit-builders because it will give you plenty of room for utilizing credit responsibly.
Although you aren’t guaranteed to get an initial $3,000 credit limit, you’ll still be eligible for credit limit increases based on your card activity and payments. Prosper will periodically review your account to determine your eligibility for increases, so if you routinely pay on time, never carry a balance and don't utilize more than 30 percent of your total credit card balance, you could see your credit limit increase throughout the year. Plus, if you can manage all that, your score could also go up and open the door to better financial products.
Why you might want a different credit-building card
The Prosper Card has the same pitfalls as most credit-building and secured credit cards — it can be an expensive option for cardholders who need to carry a balance on their card. It also doesn’t offer any rewards or perks that can bring added value to your wallet.
Rates & fees: High APR can prove costly
The Prosper Card’s APR can be fairly high relative to other credit-building cards, and its minimum APR is higher than the current average credit card interest rate. These rates make it a rocky choice for anyone who carries a balance from one billing cycle to the next. Although the low end of the APR range is reasonable for a credit-building card, the high end is much higher than other credit cards’ APRs, including secured cards’ APRs.
Chances are if you have no credit and a limited financial profile, you’ll qualify for the high end of the APR. Interest can stack a heavy burden on anyone new to credit, so you should be wary of added costs like this when starting your credit journey.
Rewards: No ongoing value from purchases
Although it isn’t standard on credit-building credit cards, there are options available that earn rewards for your purchases. As long as you don't overspend, credit card rewards can add a nice cushion if you need a few extra funds to pay your balance.
The Discover it® Secured Credit Card, for instance, earns a decent 2 percent cash back on purchases at gas stations and restaurants (up to $1,000 spent quarterly, then 1 percent back) and 1 percent on all purchases. This rewards rate may not be high compared to the best rewards credit cards, but it’s enough to make the Discover it® Secured Credit Card a more alluring choice if you want to earn some of your money back for eligible purchases.
How the Prosper Card compares to other credit-building cards
The Prosper Card doesn’t stand out as an incredible credit-building card, but it compares well with some of the best cards for new cardholders available. However, if you are looking for a credit-building card with no or lower annual fees, here are some alternatives worth considering.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
Who is the Prosper Card right for?
The Prosper Card is a strong pick for people rebuilding credit or looking for their first credit card.
Bankrate’s Take — Is the Prosper Card worth it?
The Prosper Card is worth considering if other credit-building options don’t appeal to you, you can't fund a security deposit or you don't want to navigate more complex credit-building options. Although it lacks rewards and flashy perks, you’ll be well on your way to a better score. Once there, you can consider qualifying for cards with lush perks portfolios and rewards rates.
How we rated this card
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.
We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category.
Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:
Frequently asked questions
