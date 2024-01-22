Why you might want a different card for average credit

Although this card's low maintenance features might be attractive, it lacks value when it comes to rewards, a welcome offer and its ongoing APR. It’s a great card for building credit because it curbs distractions like earning rewards, but responsible cardholders could benefit from the value and security of rewards cards for average credit.

Rewards: Lacks basic rewards for your purchases

Other cards in this credit score range offer rewards for purchases. The rates aren’t stellar and don’t compare well with the rewards rates of cards for good credit, but this is an area where the Capital One Platinum card fails to measure up to the competition. The Capital One Platinum doesn't earn rewards, but other cards may typically earn up to 5 percent back for eligible purchases and at flat rates of up to 1.5 percent back. These other rewards cards for fair or average credit have the edge because earning just a fraction back for your spending is a great way to minimize costs.

Rewards can also be a great incentive to pay on time, as some issuers will only reward for paid balances. Or they may increase rewards rates for cardholders who demonstrate responsible card use. However, rewards can tempt cardholders to run up large balances on cards just to earn more back. If you’re new to credit cards, you might want to focus on building credit without distractions — which the Capital One Platinum is perfect for.

Welcome offer: No welcome offer for first year spending

Like rewards rates, welcome offers are a great way to earn a chunk of money back for your spending. Cards in this credit range don’t have the highest welcome offers available, but many come with decent bonuses for everyday spending. Cardholders can earn up to $200 with some cards for fair credit, like the Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®. You won’t need to do any extra spending, either. You just need to open a Rewards Checking Plus account and make three debit transactions within 60 days.

Using a credit card makes overspending easy, and chasing a welcome offer that may normally be out of reach is an example of irresponsible card use. If you can manage the requirements, welcome offers can be a nice addition to your new credit card. But if you feel you may overspend to attain a welcome offer, then you should look at a basic card without an intro offer like the Capital One Platinum. This card can help you build credit so that you may eventually qualify for higher-caliber cards with competitive welcome offers.

High APR: Carrying a balance will accumulate large interest charges

This card’s APR is a sky-high 29.99 percent (variable), which is on par with the typical penalty APR on many other cards (See Rates & Fees). If you’re building credit, it’s a great idea to avoid carrying a balance at all. It will only make your credit journey more difficult because you’re utilizing more of your credit than you can pay off monthly. A balance you carry will accrue interest, hinder your score over time and make paying your balance more difficult. But if you tend to carry a balance on your card, then you might want to consider a card with a lower APR.