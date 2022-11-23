Why you might want a different credit-building card

While the Platinum X5 Visa offers a great rewards rate for a credit-building card, it falls short in other areas like rates and fees and credit-building features.

Rates and fees: High interest can impact balance

If you’re looking for a low-cost starter card, you might want to pass on the Platinum X5 Visa. The APR is well above the current average credit card interest rate. Plus, you’ll have to spend at least $1,900 per year (or $159 per month) in the card’s 5 percent cash back rewards categories just to offset the $95 annual fee with rewards.

Depending on your creditworthiness, you may also need to pay a fee to upgrade your credit limit. The card’s foreign transaction fee, late payment fee and returned payment fee could also snowball your balance given the high interest rate.

Credit-building features: Few to speak of

Despite being marketed as a credit-building card, the Platinum X5 Visa offers little in the way of additional perks designed to help cardholders build credit. While it offers a mobile app and the ability to check your credit score for free, these are standard features on nearly all credit cards on the market.

And while the card also offers a “credit protection” program, its cost may outweigh its benefits. By paying 0.96 cents per $100 of your standing balance on each monthly statement, Credit One will waive your minimum payment for up to six months if you experience involuntary unemployment or disability. Beneficiaries can also receive up to a $10,000 balance payoff in the event of death.

Along with the monthly fee for carrying a balance, drawbacks include having your account freeze (except to accrue interest) once you activate your protection and having to wait 30 days to see your policy take effect. Considering these setbacks and other major costs, like compound interest, opting for another debt management plan might be a better idea.

Credit limit: It may be small to start

The minimum initial credit limit with the Credit One Bank X5 Visa is just $500 (minus the $95 annual fee). A low starting credit limit doesn't offer a lot of spending power and could make it challenging to maintain a low credit utilization ratio. Plus, Credit One can cancel your account if you’re 20 percent over the limit. A high credit utilization ratio could potentially harm your credit score over time.

This small credit limit is also counterproductive to the reward potential of the card, giving you less wiggle room to spend on eligible categories depending on your financial situation.