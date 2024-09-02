At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Rotating bonus category cards offer enhanced cash back rewards in shopping categories that change periodically, allowing you to earn more rewards on your eligible everyday purchases. Here’s everything you need to know about these popular credit cards.

Comparing the best rotating category credit cards

The best rotating category credit cards earn high cash back on a wide variety of everyday, useful purchases year-round. Here’s a list of our favorites.

Card Name Best for Highlights Rotating category spending cap Bankrate Score Chase Freedom Flex® Rewards 5% cash back in combined rotating categories (1% after) and travel through Chase Travel

3% cash back at restaurants and drugstores

Earn $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first three months

0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (20.49% to 29.24% after) $1,500/quarter 4.8 Discover it® Cash Back Cash back 5% cash back in combined rotating categories (1% after)

Cashback Match™ at the end of the first year

0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers and 3% intro balance transfer fee until November 10, 2024 (18.24% to 28.24% after) $1,500/quarter 4.4 Citi Custom Cash® Card Flexibility 5% cash back on your top eligible spending category

Earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 in the first six months

0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (19.24% to 29.24% after) $500/month 4.4 Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Frequent category changes 3% cash back on your chosen category

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

Earn $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days

0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (19.24% to 29.24% after), 3% intro balance transfer fee for the first 60 days (4% after) $2,500/quarter (combined between the 3 percent and 2 percent categories) 4.3 U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Choosing multiple categories 5% cash back on your two chosen categories

2% cash back on one chosen everyday category

Earn $200 rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days

0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (19.49% to 29.74% after) $2,000/quarter 3.2

Top rotating category credit cards

Best for rewards Chase Freedom Flex® Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can combine points with other Chase Ultimate Rewards cards for additional value. Multiple bonus everyday categories and the rotating category make this card an excellent option for a standalone card. Cons You don’t get to choose your rotating categories, meaning you could potentially have categories you won’t use. You have to activate the rotating bonus category every quarter.



Best for cash back Discover it® Cash Back Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The Cashback Match™ in the first year can be lucrative, depending on how much you spend. The intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers helps finance large expenses and consolidate debt. Cons There are no additional bonus categories outside the rotating categories, limiting the card’s usefulness. Discover cards aren’t as widely accepted as other issuers.



Best for flexibility Citi Custom Cash® Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Your top rate is applied automatically to the highest category each billing cycle. You can combine rewards with other Citi ThankYou points-earning cards to access transfer partners. Cons The spending cap for the top rate is relatively low, which limits earning potential. This isn’t a great card for bigger spenders.



Best for frequent category changes Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can change your top category once a month to meet your spending needs. The quarterly spending cap is higher than its competitors. Cons There aren’t many additional benefits outside of the rotating cash back. This card has limited redemption options compared to competing reward cards.



Best for choosing multiple categories U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can choose two categories for elevated cash back each quarter, giving you more options to fill in spending gaps. This card features bonus categories not commonly found on other cards, like home utilities. Cons You need at least $25 in cash back to redeem your rewards. If you don’t select your categories for a quarter you won’t receive the bonus rate.



How to choose the best rotating category credit cards

Despite their potential benefits, rotating category reward cards require hands-on management and careful planning to maximize. Here’s what to consider when deciding on a rotating category credit card.

Higher rewards in popular categories: You can earn elevated rewards in everyday categories like grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants or online spending, helping you earn more on what you’re already spending. Categories also tend to incentivize seasonal spending needs. During the winter holidays, you’ll likely see popular retailers like Amazon, Target, or Walmart, and during the summer travel season, you may see gas or restaurants as your categories. Spend wisely to maximize your returns if you plan on spending in these categories.

You can earn elevated rewards in everyday categories like grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants or online spending, helping you earn more on what you’re already spending. Categories also tend to incentivize seasonal spending needs. During the winter holidays, you’ll likely see popular retailers like Amazon, Target, or Walmart, and during the summer travel season, you may see gas or restaurants as your categories. Spend wisely to maximize your returns if you plan on spending in these categories. Sign-up bonuses and intro APR offers: The best rotating bonus category credit cards also provide valuable welcome offers that allow you to boost your rewards quickly without high spending requirements, help you consolidate debt or give you breathing room for large purchases. Assess your spending needs to find the best combination of these offers to maximize your returns.

The best rotating bonus category credit cards also provide valuable welcome offers that allow you to boost your rewards quickly without high spending requirements, help you consolidate debt or give you breathing room for large purchases. Assess your spending needs to find the best combination of these offers to maximize your returns. Activate or choose your bonus categories: With most cards on our list, if you forget to activate or choose your bonus categories, you won’t start earning cash back at the higher rate and miss out on significant earnings. If you don’t think you’ll remember to do this, consider one of the cards that rewards you automatically.

With most cards on our list, if you forget to activate or choose your bonus categories, you won’t start earning cash back at the higher rate and miss out on significant earnings. If you don’t think you’ll remember to do this, consider one of the cards that rewards you automatically. Spending caps: Every card on the list has a monthly or quarterly limit on earning top rates. Choose a card that allows you to comfortably reach the spending cap without adjusting your spending too much. And after you hit the spending cap, you should have another card to use that earns more than 1 percent on relevant additional spending.

How to maximize rewards with rotating category credit cards

Rotating bonus category credit cards are a great way to earn high reward rates with a little bit of effort Here are a few ways to maximize your overall rewards with rotating bonus category cards.

Align spending with your bonus categories

Spend now to save later if you’ll spend the money anyway.

Sometimes, it makes sense to time your spending for maximum rewards. For example, if you need to make an emergency purchase at a home improvement store, you can set your category to home improvement at the next available opportunity if you have a card that supports that feature. Or if you get regular care at a spa and can earn bonus rewards, you could pay in advance to lock in those higher rates.

Pair with a flat-rate card

If you want to earn rewards on as many purchases as possible, pair a flat-rate cash back card with your rotating category card. You can use your bonus category card when you make a qualifying purchase and your flat-rate cash back card for every other purchase.

Pair with a card that covers other spending habits

Depending on your spending needs, consider pairing your rotating bonus category card with a card that rewards grocery shopping or restaurant spending. Or, if you spend a lot of money online, consider a credit card that rewards online shopping. That way, you can earn significant rewards throughout the year in addition to your rotating bonuses.

Frequently asked questions

What credit score do I need to get approved for rotating category credit cards? Caret Down We recommend a good to excellent credit score to qualify for rotating category credit cards. This score falls between 670 and 739 according to FICO’s scale . Aiming for a higher score within this range can boost your chances of approval.

Can I have rotating category credit cards with multiple issuers? Caret Down Yes, you can have rotating category credit cards from multiple issuers. However, managing them requires keeping up with their specific categories, activation deadlines, and spending caps to fully benefit from the high reward rates.

What happens if I spend over the rotating category limit? Caret Down If you spend over the limit in a rotating category for your credit card, you’ll earn rewards at a lower rate, typically 1 percent. It’s a good idea to have another card to use after reaching the cap to maximize your rewards

What’s next?

Enter some basic information into CardMatch™, Bankrate’s prequalification tool, to find a card that best suits your needs. For more insight, our Spender Type Tool can point you in the right direction.

The bottom line

By taking advantage of these cards, you can earn rewards on a greater variety of purchases than a traditional flat rate card. While they require some attention and management, the potential rewards are well worth the effort.

*Information about Chase Freedom Flex® and the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer. Information about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card was last updated on Aug. 19, 2024.