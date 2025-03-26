Best credit cards for bills and utility payments
Most people have bills and utilities to pay every month. While many people pay these bills directly from their checking accounts or with a debit card, you can also use credit cards.
One of the easiest ways to maximize your credit card rewards is to use cards for everyday spending to earn the most points or cash back in your most common categories. This includes your regular bills and utilities. Identifying where you’ll get the most rewards when you pay your monthly bills with a credit card is a great way to boost your earnings on the money you’re already spending.
Top cards for bills and utility payments
Best for bonus cash back
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card
Bankrate score
Intro offer
$200
Rewards Rate
1% – 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.49% – 28.74% Variable
Best for flat-rate cash back on bills
Bankrate score
on Citi's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$200 cash back
Rewards Rate
1% – 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24% – 28.24% (Variable)
Best for groceries and streaming services
Cardholder rating
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
Earn $250
Rewards Rate
1% – 6%
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
APR
18.24%-29.24% Variable
Best for paying cellphone bills
Bankrate score
on Wells Fargo's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$200 cash rewards
Rewards Rate
2%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Best for paying rent
Cardholder rating
Bankrate score
on Bilt's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards Rate
1X Points – 3X Points
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
See Terms
Best for bad credit
Bankrate score
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards Rate
1% – 3%
Annual fee
None
Regular APR
28.24% Variable
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
Comparing the best cards for bills and utility payments
|Card name
|Best for
|Highlights
|Annual fee
|Recommended credit score
|U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card*
|Bonus cash back
|
|$0
|670–850
|Citi Double Cash® Card
|Flat-rate cash back
|
|$0
|670–850
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|Groceries and streaming services
|
|$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
|Good to excellent
|Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
|Cellphone bills
|
|$0
|670–850
|Bilt Mastercard®
|Rent
|
|
$0
|670–850
|Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card*
|Bad credit
|
|$0
|No credit history
How to choose the best cards for bills and utility payments
While you don’t have much control over your recurring bills and utilities, what you can control is how you choose to pay them. Some utility companies may charge convenience fees for paying with a credit card, but you may be able to offset it with credit card rewards. No one card will be the correct answer for all of your bills and utilities since they all offer different bonuses and incentives. Here are some things to consider when deciding which cards work best for you.
Choose cash back, points or miles
When choosing the best rewards card for you, decide if you want points, miles or cash back. For points and miles, calculate their worth using our points and miles valuation guide as they can vary among cards and issuers. While points and miles offer the potential for booking trips and vacations, they may lose value if you try to redeem them for cash back.
Cash back is more straightforward. You’ll earn a percentage of your spending back, usually between 1 percent and 5 percent, and can watch that cash back accumulate in your account, knowing it won’t change in value. You can usually redeem those cash back earnings as a statement credit or direct deposit, but you usually need a more complicated plan to redeem points and miles. If you’re just starting out with credit cards, cash back cards are likely your best option.
Run the numbers: fees vs. rewards
You’ll want to calculate the value of points or cash back earned, then subtract any convenience or processing fees. It’s worth it to pay bills and utilities with a credit card if it earns at least 3 percent cash back for that spending. For example, if your gas bill company applies a 2 percent processing fee for credit card charges and your card earns 5 percent back on utilities, you’ll earn a net 3 percent cash back.
Other fees and charges can quickly erase the value of your rewards, so consider annual fees, ongoing APRs and intro offers when making your decision.
Other benefits
Consider extra benefits and protections a card gives you when paying your bills and utilities, like cell phone protection and streaming credits. Paying these everyday expenses with a card that has elevated rewards and extra benefits is ideal.
A card offering a unique benefit is a great selling point. For instance, the Bilt Mastercard lets you earn 1X points when paying rent without additional fees. While that might not seem like a lot, most people can’t pay rent using credit cards, and those who can often pay processing fees.
Maximizing your cards for bills and utility payments
Getting the maximum return on your bills and utilities can feel like a puzzle. While you can choose a flat-rate card to keep everything simple, the potential for better value is finding the best return in each category. Here are some tips to keep in mind:
- Make your payments: Pay your credit card bill in full each month to avoid interest charges and penalty fees. These add up quickly and will easily wipe out the value of any rewards you earn.
- Do the math: Calculate whether the rewards earned outweigh any fees. For example, you don’t want to earn only 1 percent on a transaction that charges a 3 percent fee. Make sure the math is in your favor before using a card to pay your bills and utilities.
- Autopay: Set up features like autopay to ensure you don’t miss payments on your recurring bills so you can earn consistent rewards on your bills and utilities.
How Bankrate staff maximize their utility and bill payments
Bankrate staff insights
“I pay all the bills and utilities I can with my Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card — from cellphone and internet to electricity bills. This way, these inevitable expenses allow me to earn travel rewards at 2 miles per dollar. Not a bad deal, considering this spending category rarely earns any bonuses. Definitely check if there are any processing fees associated with using credit cards when you’re setting up the payment. If so, these fees might negate any rewards you earn from such transactions.”
“I picked up the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature in November 2024 because it had a decent intro APR offer, which I used for my holiday spending. I was planning to get the card anyway because I wanted to offset some of my utilities and streaming subscriptions with its high cash back rate. While 5 percent back (up to $2,000 per quarter, then 1 percent) doesn’t really trim my bills down like I really want, I know I’m doing all I can to save more money on home essentials.”
“If I’ve got to pay bills (which I do), then I at least want to get some cash back on these annoying monthly payments. I’ve used a number of different cash back cards for my bills and utilities over the years, but lately I’ve been using my Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card* pretty consistently. It’s not the most exciting cash back card, but its 2 percent flat cash back rate is solid and the rewards go straight to my Fidelity investment account. Bills don’t bring me joy, but investing for my future financial independence does — so my Fidelity card is perfect for these payments.”
What’s next?
To understand what cards you qualify for, enter some basic information into CardMatch™, Bankrate’s prequalification tool. For more insight into what best fits your rewards needs, our Spender Type Tool can point you in the right direction.
The bottom line
Paying your regular bills and utilities can earn plenty of rewards if you’re using the right credit card. Finding the right combination for you can put significant rewards and savings back in your pocket. Just be sure to pay your balance off in full each month, because credit cards charge high interest rates, even to those with the best credit scores. If you can make your payments and the rewards outweigh the fees, you’ll surely come out ahead when paying your everyday recurring expenses.
*The information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card and Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.