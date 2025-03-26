Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for bills and utility payments

Published on March 26, 2025

Cropped shot of a couple looking at paperwork while sitting with their laptop
mapodile / Getty Images

Most people have bills and utilities to pay every month. While many people pay these bills directly from their checking accounts or with a debit card, you can also use credit cards.

One of the easiest ways to maximize your credit card rewards is to use cards for everyday spending to earn the most points or cash back in your most common categories. This includes your regular bills and utilities. Identifying where you’ll get the most rewards when you pay your monthly bills with a credit card is a great way to boost your earnings on the money you’re already spending.

Top cards for bills and utility payments

Best for bonus cash back

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
3.2
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850

Intro offer

$200

Rewards Rate

1% – 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.49% – 28.74% Variable

Best for flat-rate cash back on bills

Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.2
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
Apply nowLock

on Citi's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

$200 cash back

Rewards Rate

1% – 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% – 28.24% (Variable)

Best for groceries and streaming services

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.4

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.4
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
Apply nowLock

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

Earn $250

Rewards Rate

1% – 6%

Annual fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

APR

18.24%-29.24% Variable

Best for paying cellphone bills

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.3
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
Apply nowLock

on Wells Fargo's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

$200 cash rewards

Rewards Rate

2%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

Best for paying rent

Bilt Mastercard®

Bilt Mastercard®

Cardholder rating

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.0

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.0
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 – 850
Apply nowLock

on Bilt's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

1X Points – 3X Points

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

See Terms

Best for bad credit

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.5
Bankrate review
No Credit History

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

1% – 3%

Annual fee

None

Regular APR

28.24% Variable

Comparing the best cards for bills and utility payments

Card name Best for Highlights Annual fee Recommended credit score
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card* Bonus cash back
  • 5% cash back in two chosen categories (up to $2,000 per quarter, then 1%) and travel booked through Rewards Center
  • 2% cash back on choice of gas and EV charging stations, restaurants or grocery stores
 $0 670–850
Citi Double Cash® Card Flat-rate cash back
  • 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you buy, 1% when you pay)
 $0 670–850
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Groceries and streaming services
  • 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%)
  • 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit services
 $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Good to excellent
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Cellphone bills
  • 2% cash rewards on purchases
 $0 670–850
Bilt Mastercard® Rent
  • 3X points on dining purchases
  • 2X points on travel purchases
  • 1X points for rent payments (up to 100,000 points per calendar year when you make at least 5 posted transactions in a statement period)
$0 		670–850
Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card* Bad credit
  • 3% cash back in a category of your choosing
  • 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
  • Earn 2% and 3% on up to $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then 1%
 $0 No credit history

How to choose the best cards for bills and utility payments

While you don’t have much control over your recurring bills and utilities, what you can control is how you choose to pay them. Some utility companies may charge convenience fees for paying with a credit card, but you may be able to offset it with credit card rewards. No one card will be the correct answer for all of your bills and utilities since they all offer different bonuses and incentives. Here are some things to consider when deciding which cards work best for you.

Choose cash back, points or miles

When choosing the best rewards card for you, decide if you want points, miles or cash back. For points and miles, calculate their worth using our points and miles valuation guide as they can vary among cards and issuers. While points and miles offer the potential for booking trips and vacations, they may lose value if you try to redeem them for cash back.

Cash back is more straightforward. You’ll earn a percentage of your spending back, usually between 1 percent and 5 percent, and can watch that cash back accumulate in your account, knowing it won’t change in value. You can usually redeem those cash back earnings as a statement credit or direct deposit, but you usually need a more complicated plan to redeem points and miles. If you’re just starting out with credit cards, cash back cards are likely your best option.

Learn more: How to choose between cash back or travel points

Run the numbers: fees vs. rewards

You’ll want to calculate the value of points or cash back earned, then subtract any convenience or processing fees. It’s worth it to pay bills and utilities with a credit card if it earns at least 3 percent cash back for that spending. For example, if your gas bill company applies a 2 percent processing fee for credit card charges and your card earns 5 percent back on utilities, you’ll earn a net 3 percent cash back.

Other fees and charges can quickly erase the value of your rewards, so consider annual fees, ongoing APRs and intro offers when making your decision.

Learn more: Flat-rate cash back cards vs. bonus category cash back cards

Other benefits

Consider extra benefits and protections a card gives you when paying your bills and utilities, like cell phone protection and streaming credits. Paying these everyday expenses with a card that has elevated rewards and extra benefits is ideal.

A card offering a unique benefit is a great selling point. For instance, the Bilt Mastercard lets you earn 1X points when paying rent without additional fees. While that might not seem like a lot, most people can’t pay rent using credit cards, and those who can often pay processing fees.

Maximizing your cards for bills and utility payments

Getting the maximum return on your bills and utilities can feel like a puzzle. While you can choose a flat-rate card to keep everything simple, the potential for better value is finding the best return in each category. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

  • Make your payments: Pay your credit card bill in full each month to avoid interest charges and penalty fees. These add up quickly and will easily wipe out the value of any rewards you earn.
  • Do the math: Calculate whether the rewards earned outweigh any fees. For example, you don’t want to earn only 1 percent on a transaction that charges a 3 percent fee. Make sure the math is in your favor before using a card to pay your bills and utilities.
  • Autopay: Set up features like autopay to ensure you don’t miss payments on your recurring bills so you can earn consistent rewards on your bills and utilities.

How Bankrate staff maximize their utility and bill payments

Bankrate staff insights

“I pay all the bills and utilities I can with my Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card — from cellphone and internet to electricity bills. This way, these inevitable expenses allow me to earn travel rewards at 2 miles per dollar. Not a bad deal, considering this spending category rarely earns any bonuses. Definitely check if there are any processing fees associated with using credit cards when you’re setting up the payment. If so, these fees might negate any rewards you earn from such transactions.”

Ana Staples Ana Staples, Bankrate principal credit cards writer

“I picked up the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature in November 2024 because it had a decent intro APR offer, which I used for my holiday spending. I was planning to get the card anyway because I wanted to offset some of my utilities and streaming subscriptions with its high cash back rate. While 5 percent back (up to $2,000 per quarter, then 1 percent) doesn’t really trim my bills down like I really want, I know I’m doing all I can to save more money on home essentials.”

Brendan Dyer Brendan Dyer, Bankrate credit cards writer

“If I’ve got to pay bills (which I do), then I at least want to get some cash back on these annoying monthly payments. I’ve used a number of different cash back cards for my bills and utilities over the years, but lately I’ve been using my Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card* pretty consistently. It’s not the most exciting cash back card, but its 2 percent flat cash back rate is solid and the rewards go straight to my Fidelity investment account. Bills don’t bring me joy, but investing for my future financial independence does — so my Fidelity card is perfect for these payments.”

John Puterbaugh John Puterbaugh, Bankrate editorial senior director

What’s next?

To understand what cards you qualify for, enter some basic information into CardMatch™, Bankrate’s prequalification tool. For more insight into what best fits your rewards needs, our Spender Type Tool can point you in the right direction.

The bottom line

Paying your regular bills and utilities can earn plenty of rewards if you’re using the right credit card. Finding the right combination for you can put significant rewards and savings back in your pocket. Just be sure to pay your balance off in full each month, because credit cards charge high interest rates, even to those with the best credit scores. If you can make your payments and the rewards outweigh the fees, you’ll surely come out ahead when paying your everyday recurring expenses.

*The information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card and Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Written by
Ryan Flanigan, CCC
Writer, Credit cards
Ryan Flanigan is a Bankrate credit cards writer with more than 10 years of experience using credit cards to help people reach their travel goals.