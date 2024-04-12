Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for Uber and Lyft

Published on April 12, 2024

young person reaching to open the back door of a car
Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

New technology has changed the way many people get around. Ridesharing has become an incredibly popular transportation option, and that’s especially true in big cities where Uber and Lyft drivers are easy to find. With just your smartphone and a few taps of your finger, you can get a ride to the airport, dinner with friends or anywhere else you want to go.

Unsurprisingly, several credit card issuers now offer cardholder perks like bonus rewards, ridesharing credits and limited-time promotions, which can be especially beneficial to frequent rideshare users. Check out the best cards for Uber and Lyft.

Comparing the best cards for rideshare

With popular rideshare services like Lyft and Uber, discover which credit cards offer the most features and perks for an enhanced ridesharing experience.

Best cards for Uber

Card name Annual fee APR (variable) Rideshare rewards and perks Additional rewards Bankrate score
The Platinum Card® from American Express $695 See Pay Over Time APR Up to $200 in annual Uber Cash toward Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S. ($15 per month, plus an extra $20 in December, available to basic cardmembers only; benefit renews annually) Terms Apply.
  • 5X points on up to $500,000 per calendar year spent on directly booked airfare as well as flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel
  • 1X points on all other purchases
 4.8 / 5
American Express® Gold Card $325 See Pay Over Time APR Up to $120 annual credits for Uber Cash (as $10 in automatic monthly Uber Cash) toward Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S.
  • 4X points on restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000, then 1x) and U.S. supermarkets purchases (up to $25,000 in supermarket purchases per year, then 1X points)
  • 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via American Express Travel1X points on all other purchases
 5.0 / 5
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card $0 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) 10 percent cash back on Uber purchases plus Uber One monthly membership statement credits through Nov. 14, 2024
  • 10 percent cash back on Uber and Uber Eats (through Nov. 14, 2024)
  • 8 percent cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked using Capital One Travel (terms apply)
  • Unlimited 3 percent cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming subscriptions and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)
  • 1 percent cash back on all other purchases
 5.0 / 5
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card* $95 19.99% - 29.99% Variable 10 percent cash back on Uber purchases plus Uber One monthly membership statement credits through Nov. 14, 2024
  • 10 percent cash back on Uber and Uber Eats (through Nov. 14, 2024)
  • 4 percent cash back on dining and entertainment plus popular streaming services
  • 3 percent cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)
  • 1 percent cash back on all other purchases
 4.5 / 5
Apple Card* $0 18.24% to 28.49% Variable 3 percent cash back on Uber purchases made with the Apple Card through Apple Pay
  • Earn 3 percent cash back when you shop with Apple and when using the Apple Card with Apple Pay at select retailers
  • 2 percent back on other spending when paying with Apple Pay
  • 1 percent back on all other purchases
 3.5 / 5

Best cards for Lyft

Card name Annual fee APR(variable) Rideshare rewards and perk Additional rewards Bankrate score
Chase Sapphire Reserve® $550 20.24% - 28.74% Variable 10X points on Lyft rides through March 31, 2025 plus get a complimentary two year Lyft Pink All Access membership including member-exclusive pricing and beneﬁts – activate by Dec. 31, 2024
  • 10X points on hotel stays and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase after earning your $300 travel credit
  • 10X points on Chase Dining purchases through Chase Travel℠
  • 5X points on air travel booked through Chase Travel℠ (after earning your $300 travel credit)
  • 3X points on restaurant and general travel purchases (after earning your $300 travel credit)
  • 1X points on all other purchases
 5.0 / 5
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card $95 19.99% - 28.24% Variable 5X points on Lyft rides through March 31, 2025
  • 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
  • 3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)
  • 2X points on other travel purchases
  • 1X points on other purchases
 4.8/ 5
Chase Freedom Unlimited® $0 18.99% - 28.49% Variable 5 percent cash back on Lyft rides through March 31, 2025
  • 5 percent cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel℠
  • 3 percent cash back on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services)
  • 3 percent cash back on drugstore purchases
  • 1.5 percent cash back on all other purchases
 5.0 / 5
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card $0 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers Bonus travel category includes rideshares like Uber and Lyft
  • 3 percent cash back on category purchases of choice, including gas (plus electric vehicle charging stations), online shopping (plus cable, streaming, internet and phone services), dining, travel, drugstore or home improvement
  • 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
  • Spending cap: up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent
  • 1 percent on all other purchases
 4.3 / 5
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. 20.24%-29.24% Variable Bonus transit category includes rideshares like Uber and Lyft
  • 6 percent cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • 3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations
  • 3 percent cash back on transit purchases (including taxis, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
  • 1 percent cash back on all other purchases
 4.4 / 5

Top cards for rideshare

A handful of rewards credit cards offer special benefits for Uber, Lyft or both. Find out which are the top cards for Uber and Lyft below.

Best credit cards for Uber

These cards offer exclusive benefits, such asbonus rewards on Uber rides and Uber Eats or statement credits for Uber. Some even offer  travel insurance for added peace of mind while you’re on the go.

The Platinum Card® from American Express image
Best for Uber Cash credits

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
American Express® Gold Card image
Best for dining credits

American Express® Gold Card

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card image
Best for intro APR offers

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card image
Best for entertainment

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Apple Card image
Best for digital wallet users

Apple Card

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5
3.5

Best credit cards for Lyft

With these top cards, you can enjoy exclusive benefits, such as cashback rewards, ride discounts and complimentary subscriptions for your Lyft purchases. Some of these cards even offer rewards for both Lyft and Uber.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® image
Best for annual travel credit

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card image
Best for beginner travelers

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Chase Freedom Unlimited® image
Best for no annual fee

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card image
Best for choice reward category

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express image
Best card for families

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4

How to choose the right credit card for ridesharing

If you’re struggling to decide which rewards credit card could help you maximize ridesharing to the hilt, ask yourself the following questions:

What type of rewards do you want to earn?

Some cards let you earn cash back or credits for ridesharing, but others offer flexible points you can redeem in more than one way. Make sure you compare rewards programs so you wind up with the type of rewards that will benefit you the most.

Is the annual fee worth it?

Several of the top cards for Uber or Lyft come with pricey annual fees, but these fees can be well worth it if you travel often and can take advantage of benefits like annual travel credits, airport lounge access and credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. If you don’t want to pay an annual fee, choose a card for ridesharing that offers superior rewards for Uber or Lyft purchases without the extra travel perks.

Uber, Lyft or both?

Some of the travel cards featured above only offer exceptional rewards or credits for Uber or Lyft, but not both. If you only use one of these services, this should narrow down your options. Otherwise, you may want to consider a card that earns rewards on general transit purchases, including rideshare services.

What’s your card pairing strategy?

Finally, don’t forget to consider pairing cards that help you reach different objectives. You can pick up credit cards for Uber and Lyft in order to take advantage of ridesharing benefits, but use a different card that lets you earn a higher rate of rewards for all of your regular purchases.

Frequently asked questions

  • Using a credit card for rideshares can offer benefits such as cashback or rewards on your rides, fraud protection and the ability to track and manage your transportation expenses easily.
  • Some credit cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the American Express Platinum Card and the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, offer excellent rewards or cashback specifically tailored for rideshare services.
  • When choosing a credit card for rideshares, you should look for features like bonus rewards on transportation spending, travel insurance coverage, no foreign transaction fees (if you travel internationally) and additional perks like roadside assistance or discounts on related services.

The bottom line

If you rideshare often, it makes sense to earn rewards on the cost of your rides. Whether you’re loyal to Uber or Lyft or simply go with whichever service has better availability at the time, there’s a card that can reward you for every ride you take.

You’ll also have the opportunity to earn rewards on other spending with one of these cards, whether that’s dining, other travel expenses or even groceries, so it’s important to pick the right card for your spending habits and lifestyle. Depending on how much you’re willing to pay for a card with rideshare rewards, you can enjoy quite a few other travel and entertainment perks along the way.

For more travel tips & tricks, check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit.

*The information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, Apple Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited® has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.  

