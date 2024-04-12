Best credit cards for Uber and Lyft

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Re'Dreyona Walker is an editor for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, focusing on product guides and reviews. As a personal finance expert, she is dedicated to providing honest product reviews as well as in-depth, comprehensive guides to assist readers in building credit and finding the best credit cards for their needs.
New technology has changed the way many people get around. Ridesharing has become an incredibly popular transportation option, and that’s especially true in big cities where Uber and Lyft drivers are easy to find. With just your smartphone and a few taps of your finger, you can get a ride to the airport, dinner with friends or anywhere else you want to go.
Unsurprisingly, several credit card issuers now offer cardholder perks like bonus rewards, ridesharing credits and limited-time promotions, which can be especially beneficial to frequent rideshare users. Check out the best cards for Uber and Lyft.
Comparing the best cards for rideshare
With popular rideshare services like Lyft and Uber, discover which credit cards offer the most features and perks for an enhanced ridesharing experience.
Up to $200 in annual Uber Cash toward Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S. ($15 per month, plus an extra $20 in December, available to basic cardmembers only; benefit renews annually) Terms Apply.
5X points on up to $500,000 per calendar year spent on directly booked airfare as well as flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel
18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Bonus travel category includes rideshares like Uber and Lyft
3 percent cash back on category purchases of choice, including gas (plus electric vehicle charging stations), online shopping (plus cable, streaming, internet and phone services), dining, travel, drugstore or home improvement
2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
Spending cap: up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent
Bonus transit category includes rideshares like Uber and Lyft
6 percent cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations
3 percent cash back on transit purchases (including taxis, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
1 percent cash back on all other purchases
4.4 / 5
Top cards for rideshare
A handful of rewards credit cards offer special benefits for Uber, Lyft or both. Find out which are the top cards for Uber and Lyft below.
Best credit cards for Uber
These cards offer exclusive benefits, such asbonus rewards on Uber rides and Uber Eats or statement credits for Uber. Some even offer travel insurance for added peace of mind while you’re on the go.
Best for Uber Cash credits
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
The Platinum Card® from American Express is an excellent choice for rideshare users because it offers up to $200 in annual Uber Cash credits which can be used for rides or food deliveries plus you’ll be automatically enrolled as an Uber VIP. On top of that, the Amex Platinum features numerous other credits you can take advantage of when you pay with your card.
Pros
This card has a generous travel rewards program, including airport lounge access, credit for airline incidental fees, extensive travel protections and insurance, annual hotel credits and more.
Annual credits, such as for entertainment services like Hulu and Disney+, Equinox fitness membership and Walmart+ membership, can help offset the annual fee
Cons
It has a high annual fee, which may be a dealbreaker for some potential cardholders.
The welcome bonus has a high spend requirement that might be unattainable for some.
Best for dining credits
American Express® Gold Card
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
With the American Express® Gold Card, you can enjoy up to $120 in Uber Cash per year ($10 per month), which can be used toward U.S. rides and U.S. Uber Eats orders. In addition, you can earn 4X Membership Rewards points on restaurants worldwide which can help offset the cost of frequent rides or food orders.
Pros
It has a highly valuable rewards program, as you can earn well on everyday food-related purchases.
Cardholders can potentially save even more with this card's credits for dining and hotel experiences.
Cons
With a relatively high annual fee, this card can be disadvantageous for those who want to benefit from cash back rewards without having to pay a yearly fee.
Unlike some Amex cards with extensive travel perks, it doesn’t offer high-end travel benefits like airport lounge access or trip cancellation insurance.
Best for intro APR offers
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Capital One and Uber have a partnership that lets Capital One credit cards gain access to heightened rewards on Uber and Uber Eats purchases, a complimentary Uber One membership or both. Specifically, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card now earns an unlimited 10 percent cash back on Uber rides and Uber Eats purchases (through Nov. 14, 2024). And if you need to save on interest temporarily, you could benefit from this card’s decent intro APR offers on purchases and balance transfers.
Pros
This no-annual-fee card offers competitive unlimited cash back rewards on popular categories like dining and grocery stores.
Its intro APR offers give cardholders more than a year to pay down their balance.
Cons
If you are not able to pay off your balance in full before the intro APR offer ends, you could be hit with a potentially high APR.
The bonus cash back rewards you can earn on Uber rides and Uber Eats has a cutoff date.
Best for entertainment
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Like the SavorOne, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card* offers 10 percent cash back on Uber rides and Uber Eats purchases, plus it offers you Uber One membership through November 14, 2024. That makes this card a great option for people who ride with Uber often and want exclusive benefits, as well as those who want to score an elevated earning rate on their rideshare purchases.
Pros
This card is great if you spend a lot on entertainment and streaming services, offering some of the best rates for these categories without a spending cap.
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card comes with a generous welcome bonus for new cardholders, giving them a head start on maximizing their rewards potential.
Cons
While you do earn a slightly higher rate for some bonus categories compared to the SavorOne card, you'll have to pay an annual fee.
This card is missing popular categories like gas, so you may need to pair this card to maximize rewards.
Best for digital wallet users
Apple Card
Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5
3.5
If you’re a fan of both Apple and Uber, you may want to consider the no-annual-fee Apple Card*. It currently offers an unlimited 3 percent cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases when you use your Apple Card with Apple Pay and is low on fees in general. Just remember that you need to have an Apple phone or other device to benefit from this exceptional rewards rate.
Pros
This card's rewards structure can be especially beneficial for frequent Apple customers, allowing them to earn cash back on their Apple-related expenses.
The card also offers features like Daily Cash, where cash back is added to the user's Apple Cash card on a daily basis, allowing for quick and convenient use of the rewards.
Cons
While this card can be used anywhere that accepts Mastercard, some merchants and businesses do not support Apple Pay, which may limit the card's usability in certain locations.
It doesn’t offer some of the traditional benefits commonly found with other credit cards, such as travel rewards, introductory APR offers or balance transfer options.
Best credit cards for Lyft
With these top cards, you can enjoy exclusive benefits, such as cashback rewards, ride discounts and complimentary subscriptions for your Lyft purchases. Some of these cards even offer rewards for both Lyft and Uber.
Best for annual travel credit
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is easily the most valuable rewards card for Lyft rides. You’ll earn 10X points on eligible Lyft purchases (through March 31, 2025), which can add up quickly if you’re a frequent Lyft passenger. This card also offers an annual up to $300 travel credit on qualifying travel purchases, which includes rideshares, hotels and flights. Further, cardholders get complimentary Lyft Pink membership for 24 months if they activate by Dec. 31, 2024.
Pros
The Chase Sapphire Reserve offers a range of valuable travel benefits, including complimentary access to hundreds of airport lounges worldwide through the Priority Pass Select program.
Points are worth 1.5 cents each when e redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal or can be transferred at a 1:1 ratio to several airline and hotel loyalty programs.
Cons
The Chase Sapphire Reserve comes with a higher annual fee, which can impact earning potential.
While many popular travel expenses are included in the annual travel credit, some niche purchases such as RV and boat rentals and public campgrounds are excluded.
Best for beginner travelers
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the top entry-level travel credit cards on the market today and comes with a variety of perks for a $95 annual fee. In terms of rideshare benefits, you’ll earn 5X points on Lyft purchases (through March 31, 2025). You’ll also earn 2X points on travel and 3X on dining, so cardholders can quickly accumulate points for future travel or cash back. Additionally, the card offers valuable travel benefits like trip cancellation insurance and no foreign transaction fees — making it a well-rounded option for frequent rideshare users.
Pros
According to Bankrate's valuations, Chase Sapphire Preferred points can be worth around 2.0 cents if transferred to the right travel partner, adding significant value beyond the points' cash value.
It comes with a generous sign-up bonus for new cardholders, which increases this card's first-year value.
Cons
This card's annual fee may be a drawback for individuals looking for a no annual fee option.
If you tend to carry a balance, this card may not be the best option as it does not offer any intro APRs to help manage credit card debt.
Best for no annual fee
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
If you’re a regular Lyft rider but don’t want to pay an annual fee to earn bonus rewards on rideshare purchases, you should consider the Chase Freedom Unlimited®*. You’ll earn 5 percent cash back on all eligible Lyft spending through March 31, 2025, as well as a base rate oft 1.5 percent cash back for all purchases made with your card outside of the bonus categories. You can redeem rewards for statement credits to cover purchases (such as Lyft rides), gift cards, merchandise, experiences and travel.
Pros
It offers a boosted rewards rate in select categories and an unlimited flat-rate cash back on every purchase, with no minimum redemption amount or rotating categories.
This card offers a terrific sign-up bonus for new cardholders with a decent rate of return, which can boost your rewards earning potential greatly in the first year.
Cons
Foreign transaction fees apply when using the card outside of the United States.
The cash back rewards structure may not be as lucrative for individuals who spend heavily in specific bonus categories offered by other cards, like gas or groceries.
Best for choice reward category
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers decent cash back rates in the category of your choice (limited to $2,500 in combined 3 percent and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent). One of the eligible 3 percent categories is travel, which includes rideshare services like Uber and Lyft. And if you notice you’re taking fewer rideshares one month, you may appreciate the ability to swap your chosen category each month.
Pros
It offers a flexible cash back program that allows cardholders to tailor their rewards to their spending habits and maximize cash back earnings.
If you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25 percent to 75 percent more in each rewards category, depending on your membership tier.
Cons
Some cash back redemption options have a minimum requirement — meaning you need to accumulate a certain amount of cash back before being able to redeem.
The quarterly spending cap impacts how much you earn with this card.
Best card for families
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is often listed as one of the best credit cards for families since it offers elevated cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases. But this card also offers unlimited cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit purchases, which includes rideshare services like Uber and Lyft. You also have access to Amex Offers, which occasionally features limited-time promotions on rideshare services like Uber.
Pros
The card has great perks such as complimentary ShopRunner membership, return and purchase protection and more.
It offers a decent intro APR offer and welcome bonus with a relatively reasonable spending requirement.
Cons
The card has an annual fee after the first year, which may not be ideal for those looking to avoid additional costs.
The highest-earning rewards category has a spending cap — which limits your overall earning potential.
How to choose the right credit card for ridesharing
If you’re struggling to decide which rewards credit card could help you maximize ridesharing to the hilt, ask yourself the following questions:
What type of rewards do you want to earn?
Some cards let you earn cash back or credits for ridesharing, but others offer flexible points you can redeem in more than one way. Make sure you compare rewards programs so you wind up with the type of rewards that will benefit you the most.
Is the annual fee worth it?
Several of the top cards for Uber or Lyft come with pricey annual fees, but these fees can be well worth it if you travel often and can take advantage of benefits like annual travel credits, airport lounge access and credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. If you don’t want to pay an annual fee, choose a card for ridesharing that offers superior rewards for Uber or Lyft purchases without the extra travel perks.
Uber, Lyft or both?
Some of the travel cards featured above only offer exceptional rewards or credits for Uber or Lyft, but not both. If you only use one of these services, this should narrow down your options. Otherwise, you may want to consider a card that earns rewards on general transit purchases, including rideshare services.
What’s your card pairing strategy?
Finally, don’t forget to consider pairing cards that help you reach different objectives. You can pick up credit cards for Uber and Lyft in order to take advantage of ridesharing benefits, but use a different card that lets you earn a higher rate of rewards for all of your regular purchases.
Frequently asked questions
Using a credit card for rideshares can offer benefits such as cashback or rewards on your rides, fraud protection and the ability to track and manage your transportation expenses easily.
Some credit cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the American Express Platinum Card and the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, offer excellent rewards or cashback specifically tailored for rideshare services.
When choosing a credit card for rideshares, you should look for features like bonus rewards on transportation spending, travel insurance coverage, no foreign transaction fees (if you travel internationally) and additional perks like roadside assistance or discounts on related services.
The bottom line
If you rideshare often, it makes sense to earn rewards on the cost of your rides. Whether you’re loyal to Uber or Lyft or simply go with whichever service has better availability at the time, there’s a card that can reward you for every ride you take.
You’ll also have the opportunity to earn rewards on other spending with one of these cards, whether that’s dining, other travel expenses or even groceries, so it’s important to pick the right card for your spending habits and lifestyle. Depending on how much you’re willing to pay for a card with rideshare rewards, you can enjoy quite a few other travel and entertainment perks along the way.
*The information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, Apple Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited® has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
