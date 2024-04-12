Best credit cards for Uber and Lyft

How to choose the right credit card for ridesharing

New technology has changed the way many people get around. Ridesharing has become an incredibly popular transportation option, and that’s especially true in big cities where Uber and Lyft drivers are easy to find. With just your smartphone and a few taps of your finger, you can get a ride to the airport, dinner with friends or anywhere else you want to go.

Unsurprisingly, several credit card issuers now offer cardholder perks like bonus rewards, ridesharing credits and limited-time promotions, which can be especially beneficial to frequent rideshare users. Check out the best cards for Uber and Lyft.

Comparing the best cards for rideshare

With popular rideshare services like Lyft and Uber, discover which credit cards offer the most features and perks for an enhanced ridesharing experience.

Best cards for Uber

Card name Annual fee APR (variable) Rideshare rewards and perks Additional rewards Bankrate score The Platinum Card® from American Express $695 See Pay Over Time APR Up to $200 in annual Uber Cash toward Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S. ($15 per month, plus an extra $20 in December, available to basic cardmembers only; benefit renews annually) Terms Apply. 5X points on up to $500,000 per calendar year spent on directly booked airfare as well as flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel

1X points on all other purchases 4.8 / 5 American Express® Gold Card $325 See Pay Over Time APR Up to $120 annual credits for Uber Cash (as $10 in automatic monthly Uber Cash) toward Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S. 4X points on restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000, then 1x) and U.S. supermarkets purchases (up to $25,000 in supermarket purchases per year, then 1X points)

3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via American Express Travel1X points on all other purchases 5.0 / 5 Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card $0 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) 10 percent cash back on Uber purchases plus Uber One monthly membership statement credits through Nov. 14, 2024 10 percent cash back on Uber and Uber Eats (through Nov. 14, 2024)

8 percent cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked using Capital One Travel (terms apply)

Unlimited 3 percent cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming subscriptions and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)

1 percent cash back on all other purchases 5.0 / 5 Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card* $95 19.99% - 29.99% Variable 10 percent cash back on Uber purchases plus Uber One monthly membership statement credits through Nov. 14, 2024 10 percent cash back on Uber and Uber Eats (through Nov. 14, 2024)

4 percent cash back on dining and entertainment plus popular streaming services

3 percent cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)

1 percent cash back on all other purchases 4.5 / 5 Apple Card* $0 18.24% to 28.49% Variable 3 percent cash back on Uber purchases made with the Apple Card through Apple Pay Earn 3 percent cash back when you shop with Apple and when using the Apple Card with Apple Pay at select retailers

2 percent back on other spending when paying with Apple Pay

1 percent back on all other purchases 3.5 / 5

Best cards for Lyft

Card name Annual fee APR(variable) Rideshare rewards and perk Additional rewards Bankrate score Chase Sapphire Reserve® $550 20.24% - 28.74% Variable 10X points on Lyft rides through March 31, 2025 plus get a complimentary two year Lyft Pink All Access membership including member-exclusive pricing and beneﬁts – activate by Dec. 31, 2024 10X points on hotel stays and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase after earning your $300 travel credit

10X points on Chase Dining purchases through Chase Travel℠

5X points on air travel booked through Chase Travel℠ (after earning your $300 travel credit)

3X points on restaurant and general travel purchases (after earning your $300 travel credit)

1X points on all other purchases 5.0 / 5 Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card $95 19.99% - 28.24% Variable 5X points on Lyft rides through March 31, 2025 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)

2X points on other travel purchases

1X points on other purchases 4.8/ 5 Chase Freedom Unlimited® $0 18.99% - 28.49% Variable 5 percent cash back on Lyft rides through March 31, 2025 5 percent cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel℠

3 percent cash back on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services)

3 percent cash back on drugstore purchases

1.5 percent cash back on all other purchases 5.0 / 5 Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card $0 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers Bonus travel category includes rideshares like Uber and Lyft 3 percent cash back on category purchases of choice, including gas (plus electric vehicle charging stations), online shopping (plus cable, streaming, internet and phone services), dining, travel, drugstore or home improvement

2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

Spending cap: up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent 1 percent on all other purchases 4.3 / 5 Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. 20.24%-29.24% Variable Bonus transit category includes rideshares like Uber and Lyft 6 percent cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations

3 percent cash back on transit purchases (including taxis, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1 percent cash back on all other purchases 4.4 / 5

Top cards for rideshare

A handful of rewards credit cards offer special benefits for Uber, Lyft or both. Find out which are the top cards for Uber and Lyft below.

Best credit cards for Uber

These cards offer exclusive benefits, such asbonus rewards on Uber rides and Uber Eats or statement credits for Uber. Some even offer travel insurance for added peace of mind while you’re on the go.

Best for Uber Cash credits The Platinum Card® from American Express Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card has a generous travel rewards program, including airport lounge access, credit for airline incidental fees, extensive travel protections and insurance, annual hotel credits and more. Annual credits, such as for entertainment services like Hulu and Disney+, Equinox fitness membership and Walmart+ membership, can help offset the annual fee Cons It has a high annual fee, which may be a dealbreaker for some potential cardholders. The welcome bonus has a high spend requirement that might be unattainable for some.



Best for dining credits American Express® Gold Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros It has a highly valuable rewards program, as you can earn well on everyday food-related purchases. Cardholders can potentially save even more with this card's credits for dining and hotel experiences. Cons With a relatively high annual fee, this card can be disadvantageous for those who want to benefit from cash back rewards without having to pay a yearly fee. Unlike some Amex cards with extensive travel perks, it doesn’t offer high-end travel benefits like airport lounge access or trip cancellation insurance.



Best for intro APR offers Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros This no-annual-fee card offers competitive unlimited cash back rewards on popular categories like dining and grocery stores. Its intro APR offers give cardholders more than a year to pay down their balance. Cons If you are not able to pay off your balance in full before the intro APR offer ends, you could be hit with a potentially high APR. The bonus cash back rewards you can earn on Uber rides and Uber Eats has a cutoff date.



Best for entertainment Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card is great if you spend a lot on entertainment and streaming services, offering some of the best rates for these categories without a spending cap. The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card comes with a generous welcome bonus for new cardholders, giving them a head start on maximizing their rewards potential. Cons While you do earn a slightly higher rate for some bonus categories compared to the SavorOne card, you'll have to pay an annual fee. This card is missing popular categories like gas, so you may need to pair this card to maximize rewards.



Best for digital wallet users Apple Card Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros This card's rewards structure can be especially beneficial for frequent Apple customers, allowing them to earn cash back on their Apple-related expenses. The card also offers features like Daily Cash, where cash back is added to the user's Apple Cash card on a daily basis, allowing for quick and convenient use of the rewards. Cons While this card can be used anywhere that accepts Mastercard, some merchants and businesses do not support Apple Pay, which may limit the card's usability in certain locations. It doesn’t offer some of the traditional benefits commonly found with other credit cards, such as travel rewards, introductory APR offers or balance transfer options.



Best credit cards for Lyft

With these top cards, you can enjoy exclusive benefits, such as cashback rewards, ride discounts and complimentary subscriptions for your Lyft purchases. Some of these cards even offer rewards for both Lyft and Uber.

Best for annual travel credit Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros The Chase Sapphire Reserve offers a range of valuable travel benefits, including complimentary access to hundreds of airport lounges worldwide through the Priority Pass Select program. Points are worth 1.5 cents each when e redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal or can be transferred at a 1:1 ratio to several airline and hotel loyalty programs. Cons The Chase Sapphire Reserve comes with a higher annual fee, which can impact earning potential. While many popular travel expenses are included in the annual travel credit, some niche purchases such as RV and boat rentals and public campgrounds are excluded.



Best for beginner travelers Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros According to Bankrate's valuations, Chase Sapphire Preferred points can be worth around 2.0 cents if transferred to the right travel partner, adding significant value beyond the points' cash value. It comes with a generous sign-up bonus for new cardholders, which increases this card's first-year value. Cons This card's annual fee may be a drawback for individuals looking for a no annual fee option. If you tend to carry a balance, this card may not be the best option as it does not offer any intro APRs to help manage credit card debt.



Best for no annual fee Chase Freedom Unlimited® Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros It offers a boosted rewards rate in select categories and an unlimited flat-rate cash back on every purchase, with no minimum redemption amount or rotating categories. This card offers a terrific sign-up bonus for new cardholders with a decent rate of return, which can boost your rewards earning potential greatly in the first year. Cons Foreign transaction fees apply when using the card outside of the United States. The cash back rewards structure may not be as lucrative for individuals who spend heavily in specific bonus categories offered by other cards, like gas or groceries.



Best for choice reward category Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros It offers a flexible cash back program that allows cardholders to tailor their rewards to their spending habits and maximize cash back earnings. If you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25 percent to 75 percent more in each rewards category, depending on your membership tier. Cons Some cash back redemption options have a minimum requirement — meaning you need to accumulate a certain amount of cash back before being able to redeem. The quarterly spending cap impacts how much you earn with this card.



Best card for families Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros The card has great perks such as complimentary ShopRunner membership, return and purchase protection and more. It offers a decent intro APR offer and welcome bonus with a relatively reasonable spending requirement. Cons The card has an annual fee after the first year, which may not be ideal for those looking to avoid additional costs. The highest-earning rewards category has a spending cap — which limits your overall earning potential.



How to choose the right credit card for ridesharing

If you’re struggling to decide which rewards credit card could help you maximize ridesharing to the hilt, ask yourself the following questions:

What type of rewards do you want to earn?

Some cards let you earn cash back or credits for ridesharing, but others offer flexible points you can redeem in more than one way. Make sure you compare rewards programs so you wind up with the type of rewards that will benefit you the most.

Is the annual fee worth it?

Several of the top cards for Uber or Lyft come with pricey annual fees, but these fees can be well worth it if you travel often and can take advantage of benefits like annual travel credits, airport lounge access and credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. If you don’t want to pay an annual fee, choose a card for ridesharing that offers superior rewards for Uber or Lyft purchases without the extra travel perks.

Uber, Lyft or both?

Some of the travel cards featured above only offer exceptional rewards or credits for Uber or Lyft, but not both. If you only use one of these services, this should narrow down your options. Otherwise, you may want to consider a card that earns rewards on general transit purchases, including rideshare services.

What’s your card pairing strategy?

Finally, don’t forget to consider pairing cards that help you reach different objectives. You can pick up credit cards for Uber and Lyft in order to take advantage of ridesharing benefits, but use a different card that lets you earn a higher rate of rewards for all of your regular purchases.

Frequently asked questions

What are the benefits of using a credit card for rideshares? Caret Down Using a credit card for rideshares can offer benefits such as cashback or rewards on your rides, fraud protection and the ability to track and manage your transportation expenses easily.

Which credit cards offer the best rewards or cashback for rideshare services? Caret Down Some credit cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the American Express Platinum Card and the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, offer excellent rewards or cashback specifically tailored for rideshare services.

What features should I look for in a credit card if I frequently use rideshare services? Caret Down When choosing a credit card for rideshares, you should look for features like bonus rewards on transportation spending, travel insurance coverage, no foreign transaction fees (if you travel internationally) and additional perks like roadside assistance or discounts on related services.

The bottom line

If you rideshare often, it makes sense to earn rewards on the cost of your rides. Whether you’re loyal to Uber or Lyft or simply go with whichever service has better availability at the time, there’s a card that can reward you for every ride you take.

You’ll also have the opportunity to earn rewards on other spending with one of these cards, whether that’s dining, other travel expenses or even groceries, so it’s important to pick the right card for your spending habits and lifestyle. Depending on how much you’re willing to pay for a card with rideshare rewards, you can enjoy quite a few other travel and entertainment perks along the way.

For more travel tips & tricks, check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit.

*The information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, Apple Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited® has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.