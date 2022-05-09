Why you might want a different cash back card

If you aren’t an Apple customer and don’t plan on becoming one, the Apple Card is really not for you. Although it can offer great value for dedicated Apple consumers, it falls short in several areas that other cards do really well in.

Welcome offer: Lacks first-year cash back value

Unfortunately, the Apple Card does not have a welcome offer, which is something that many issuers offer on the best cash back credit cards. Without a welcome offer, cardholders are missing out on a substantial amount of cash back for their initial spending. Many cash back cards have welcome offers valued around $200, and you can earn these offers by spending as low as $500 in your first three months.

If you’d like to earn a welcome offer on your next credit card, the Apple Card can’t help you. However, several cash back cards available from our partners have generous sign-up bonuses that can put a lump sum payment in your pockets.

Perks: Offers very few benefits

There aren’t many remarkable perks that come with this card other than the chance to deposit your cash back earnings into a high-yield savings account with the card’s issuer, Goldman Sachs.

Many competitive, no-annual-fee cash back cards carry perks like cellphone protection, intro APRs and boosted rewards rates for purchases made using issuer portals. This card lacks several benefits that are widely available on some of the best credit cards, many of which have comparable rewards rates. Although perks shouldn’t make or break your decision, you should consider them as you weigh your options. Many perks have a monetary value that can add to your overall savings. For instance, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express carries a statement credit for the Disney Bundle valued at $84 for the year.

Balance transfers: Poor choice for debt consolidation

If you’re hoping to consolidate your other card debt onto this card or transfer this card’s balance to another card, you’re out of luck. The Apple Card does not offer balance transfers.

It’s uncommon to find a card that won’t permit a balance transfer of any kind. You’ll typically be allowed to transfer your balance from one card to another by paying a small fee, usually 3 or 4 percent of the amount you transfer. This limitation makes the Apple Card a poor choice for people currently paying down card debt who would benefit more from a good balance transfer credit card.

For instance, if you were to rack up a balance on this card, you wouldn’t be able to transfer that balance to another card with an intro APR. Intro APRs can be a lifeline for people trying to escape mounting interest charges. The Apple Card places a hefty restriction on debt management, making it a risky choice for people prone to accruing credit card debt.