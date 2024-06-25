At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The Apple Card offers 3 percent daily cash back on Apple purchases and select merchants, 2 percent on Apple Pay purchases and 1 percent on all other purchases.

Manage your Apple Card and the Daily Cash directly from your Apple wallet.

The Apple Card* promises the opportunity to earn cash back on everything you buy, including Apple purchases, without an annual fee. However, the cash back you’ll earn with this card works differently than it does with a traditional cash back credit card.

With the Apple Card, you’ll earn Daily Cash, which accrues each day (as opposed to at the end of a statement period as is typical with rewards cards) and can be redeemed alongside any other funds you have in your Apple Cash account.

Before you sign up for the Apple Card, though, it helps to understand how the rewards program works and the redemption options you may be eligible for to decide for yourself whether it’s worth it.

Apple Card program basics

The Apple Card comes with no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and no late fees, as well as a tiered rewards program that gives you up to 3 percent back for some purchases. Here’s how the rewards program works:

3 percent back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple, including those from Apple online and retail stores, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties.

3 percent Daily Cash earned at select merchants, which currently include Duane Reade, Mobil, Panera Bread, Uber, Walgreens, Ace Hardware, Exxon, Nike, T-Mobile and Uber Eats.

2 percent back on Apple Pay purchase transactions

1 percent back on everything else

The Apple Card, issued by Goldman Sachs, was built to work in conjunction with Apple Pay. However, in instances where you’re shopping with an app or on a website that doesn’t accept Apple Pay, you’ll get a virtual card number that operates in the Wallet app. This card is also a Mastercard, so it’s accepted anywhere Mastercard is accepted around the world.

The Apple Card comes with an average variable interest rate range of 19.24 percent to 29.49 percent, but it can help you pay less in interest by estimating how much you’d pay on a specific purchase and suggesting a payment amount to help you pay down your balance faster. As with most credit cards, you can avoid interest altogether by paying your balance down in full each month.

Apple Card users can also access an exclusive high-yield savings account with Goldman Sachs. Once you set up an Apple Savings account, your Daily Cash rewards will be automatically added to your savings account, which offers a 4.40 percent APY. There are no minimum deposit or balance requirements, and you can withdraw your rewards at any time without paying a fee.

That said, the Apple Card is more limited than other credit cards since the reward redemption options are restricted — the card, after all, is designed for Apple enthusiasts and the rewards are geared toward keeping you that way.

How does the Apple Card’s cash back work?

When you rack up cash back with the Apple Card, you’ll be rewarded in the form of Daily Cash. For the most part, the term “Daily Cash” is only used to describe the amount of cash back you’ve accrued in your rewards account. Unlike other cash back credit cards that award you once per month when your credit card statement closes, Daily Cash accrues every day as you earn it.

As Daily Cash accrues, it will automatically be added to your Apple Cash account or Apple Savings account (if you have one). Apple Cash is a component of Apple Pay that lets you maintain a cash balance you can use toward purchases or sending money to friends, among other options. For instance, when you shop with Apple Pay and have a balance in your Apple Cash account, you can use it to pay for purchases instead of using another form of payment tied to your account.

How to find your Daily Cash

Finding your Daily Cash is simple. Just unlock your iPhone, open the Wallet app, and choose your Apple Card. Then tap on the three dots in the top right corner and choose Daily Cash. That’s where you can see how much Daily Cash you’ve earned, where it’s depositing to and any special offers.

Expand EXPAND

Your Daily Cash doesn’t expire or lose value, so you’ll find it in one of the three places you can choose to leave it —

In your Goldman Sachs savings account. In your Apple Cash, from which you can transfer it to your bank account. Accumulating on your Apple Card (if you haven’t set up the other two options).

If you didn’t set up either of those options, the Daily Cash keeps growing and can be redeemed as a statement credit to your Apple Card, which counts as a payment.

Money Bag Bankrate insight It’s important to note that if you choose to deposit your Daily Cash to Apple Cash, that balance gets combined with any other Apple Cash you’ve received. For example, if someone sent you $25 Apple Cash to cover their half of lunch and you deposited $1 of Daily Cash, you would see a balance of $26.

How to change the destination of your Daily Cash

Want to change where your Daily Cash gets sent to? Take the same steps as finding your Daily Cash and look under the Daily Cash Election heading. As long as you have the Savings or Apple Cash set up, you can just tap on which one you’d like to change it to. It typically takes at least one business day for your selection to go into effect. The one you’ve chosen successfully will have a blue checkmark next to it.

Expand EXPAND

If you elect to send it to savings, you’ll earn interest on your balance. However, if it’s set to contribute to your Apple Cash balance, you can use it to make purchases and send money to people you know. Choose which way works best for your purposes and switch it up anytime you want.

What can you redeem Apple Card’s Daily Cash for?

You can use your Daily Cash rewards for:

Buying items via Apple Pay

Sending money to friends

Paying down your credit card balance

Growing your savings in a high-yield Apple Savings account

When you use your cash back to make purchases through Apple Pay, the options for redeeming your cash back rewards are nearly endless since you can use Apple Pay anywhere it’s accepted — in grocery stores, boutiques, restaurants and more.

You can also use Apple Cash to make purchases in iTunes, Apple Music, the App Store, iCloud and Apple News+.

Pros and cons of Apple Card’s cash back program

While the Apple Card offers some generous benefits and rewards, it’s not for everyone. In fact, you need to be an Apple customer to get the most out of this cash back credit card. To access and use all of Apple Card’s features, you’ll need to add your Apple Card “to an eligible iPhone or iPad that you own with the latest version of iOS or iPadOS,” according to Apple.

To help decide if the Apple Card’s rewards program is right for you, consider these additional pros and cons:

Pros Up to 3% rewards rate is higher than the rates many cash back cards offer

No hidden fees like annual fee, late fees or foreign transaction fees

Cash back rewards accrue daily in the form of Daily Cash

Cash back can be automatically deposited into a high-yield savings account that earns 4.40 percent APY

Free laser-etched titanium card by request Cons Must use Apple Pay for the best rewards rates to apply

No way to redeem your rewards directly for options like gift cards or travel

Rewards mix with your Apple Cash balance, which may not be ideal if you’re saving cash back for a specific redemption

No welcome offer or balance transfer offer

Is Apple Card’s cash back program worth it?

If you’re a devoted Apple customer who makes a lot of purchases with the brand and already uses Apple Pay, then the Apple Card and its rewards program may fit well with how you already spend money. But if you don’t have an Apple device and also don’t plan on getting one, this card and its rewards program will be of little value to you.

At the end of the day, the Apple Card is best for consumers who already operate in the Apple universe and who mostly want to redeem their rewards toward purchases or for statement credits or deposit their rewards in a high-yield savings account.

The bottom line

While the Apple Card can be ideal for Apple enthusiasts, don’t forget to compare it with other options out there. There are still plenty of top rewards credit cards that let you earn a similar rate of rewards in popular bonus categories. Plus, these cards’ rewards structures won’t be tied to your mobile device, and you may have more options for cashing in rewards.

As always, you should compare credit card offers you’re considering in terms of the rewards rates, benefits, welcome offers and fees before you choose a card.

*The information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.