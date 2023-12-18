— Holly D. Johnson

"I write expert content with the goal of helping consumers make the most of their credit, their money and their lives."

Highlights

Author of personal finance book “Zero Down Your Debt: Reclaim Your Income and Build a Life You’ll Love," available on Amazon

Best Contributor/Freelancer at the 6th Annual Plutus Awards

Frequent consultant for the credit card industry and loyalty programs

Provides expert commentary on credit cards for publications like New York Magazine, Time Magazine, CNBC, Reader's Digest and more

Experience

Holly Johnson began her career working in the funeral industry, which may make you wonder why she works in personal finance now. Yet, the funeral industry taught the author everything she needs to know about the value of one's money and time. Johnson left the mortuary business a decade ago in order to explore her passion for personal finance and travel the world, and since then, she and her husband have built a debt-free lifestyle that has them on the path to retire very wealthy in their 40s. Holly's love of budgeting also led to the creation of her debt payoff book, “Zero Down Your Debt: Reclaim Your Income and Build a Life You’ll Love."

Currently, Johnson writes expert content on personal finance, credit cards, loyalty and insurance topics. In addition to writing for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Johnson does ongoing work for clients that include CNN, Forbes Advisor, LendingTree, Time Magazine and more.