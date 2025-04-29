Guide to Capital One Lounges

Key takeaways Similar to other major card issuers like American Express and Chase, Capital One offers its own selection of airport lounges for cardholders.

The issuer launched its airport lounge program in 2021 with the release of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.

Amenities in Capital One lounges include high-speed internet, food and drinks, exercise areas and family and multifaith rooms.

When Capital One launched its own airport lounge program in 2021, it joined the ranks of other card issuers with branded airport lounges, including American Express Centurion lounges and Chase Sapphire airport lounge locations. Of course, there are other airport lounge conglomerates you can access with a credit card, including lounges in the popular Priority Pass collection.

Capital One is still building out its lounge network, so there are relatively few you can visit for now, although more are on the way. In addition to Capital One lounges, there are also Capital One Landing lounges, which work like a traditional lounge with an elevated dining experience. Only one Capital One Landing location has opened so far, but more are expected.

Individuals who don’t have a Capital One credit card can enter Capital One airport lounges for a daily rate (at least for now), which makes them unique from airport lounges offered through Amex or Chase.

Who has access to Capital One Lounges?

Consumers with eligible Capital One credit cards receive Capital One airport lounge access for free, along with one or two complimentary guests. Here’s which travel credit cards from this issuer make you eligible for lounge access, as well as the rules and fees required for entry:

Per-visit entry fee Guest policy Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Complimentary for Capital One lounges and Capital One Landing locations Two complimentary guests; a $45 fee per guest thereafter*



One complimentary guest in Capital One Landing; a $45 fee per guest thereafter Capital One Venture X Business Complimentary for Capital One lounges and Capital One Landing locations Two complimentary guests; a $45 fee per guest thereafter*



One complimentary guest in Capital One Landing; a $45 fee per guest thereafter Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card $45 fee $45 fee per guest Capital One Spark Miles for Business $45 fee $45 fee per guest

Capital One cardholder access

Cardholders with the Capital One Venture X or Capital One Venture X Business get complimentary access to Capital One airport lounges and Capital One Landing locations. Cardholders can bring two guests for free into Capital One lounges, but they are limited to one complimentary guest at Capital One Landing locations.

Venture X and Venture X Business cardholders also get Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership, which includes entry to more than 1,700 airport lounges around the world. And while Capital One no longer advertises entry into Plaza Premium airport lounges with its credit cards, most of these lounges are still available to members through the Priority Pass network.

Cardholders with the Capital One Venture Rewards or Spark Miles card can get a discounted entry fee of $45 for themselves and each additional guest.

Other ways to get Capital One Lounge access

All other Capital One cardholders or anyone else visiting the airport can enter Capital One lounges for a flat fee of $90 per visit. Children under the age of two are also welcome to enter for free with a paid guest.

Which airports offer Capital One Lounges?

The first Capital One airport lounge opened at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport in Terminal D by Gate D22.

Since then, several other Capital One airport lounge locations have opened , with more scheduled for arrival soon. Below are their locations and hours.

Capital One airport lounge locations and hours

Hours Location Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST Terminal D by Gate D22 Denver International Airport (DEN) 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MST Concourse A near Gate 34 at the Mezzanine level Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST Main terminal just beyond TSA PreCheck security with access from Z gates Harry Reid International Airport International Airport (LAS) 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. PST Terminal 2 in the National Hall near Concourse D

Capital One Landing locations and hours

Hours Location Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST Terminal 2 in the National Hall near Concourse D

At the time of writing, Capital One has two additional lounges on the way at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

What’s offered in Capital One Lounges?

Some of Capital One’s lounge amenities vary depending on the location you visit. However, the perks and features you’ll find will include the following:

High-speed internet access

All Capital One airport lounges have high-speed internet access that’s easy to use. Guest access is free and unlimited, so you can browse the web or get some work done while you wait for your flight.

Food and drinks

Lounge visitors will also find food and drinks, including grab-and-go dining options for convenience, dining stations with hearty appetizers and entrees and even coffee bars at some locations. Capital One also serves special meal options for vegetarians, vegans and guests who are gluten-free.

Fully stocked bars

In addition to non-alcoholic drinks, Capital One lounges serve various types of wine, beer and liquor at full-service bars. These bars also feature local options on tap.

Quiet work zones

Plenty of separate quiet zones are available in these lounges, including spaces geared toward work. There are also semi-private work areas with outlet access at every seat.

Exercise areas

Some Capital One airport lounges boast exercise space for stretching, yoga and cycling. Peloton bikes are available at some locations.

Luggage lockers

Luggage lockers provide plenty of secure space to house your suitcases and bags while you relax or dine in the lounge.

Relaxation rooms

Some lounges have dedicated relaxation rooms with specialty sleeping chairs to help guests get some rest between flights.

Space for families

Capital One airport lounges are also comfortable for families. These lounges include family areas with kid-friendly furniture and parents’ rooms with space for diaper changes.

Multifaith rooms

Capital One has also added multifaith rooms to its airport lounges for meditation and prayer, which are open to people with any religious background. These rooms give travelers a quiet place to reflect and relax during opening hours.

Capital One Lounges vs. Amex Centurion Lounges vs. Chase Sapphire Lounges

Capital One airport lounges Amex Centurion lounges Chase Sapphire lounges Number of locations Five domestic lounges with two more domestic locations on the way 26 airport lounges worldwide with four more locations on the way Seven airport lounges worldwide with two more locations on the way Credit cards that offer membership Capital One Venture X



Capital One Venture X Business

The Platinum Card® Card from American Express



The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Chase Sapphire Reserve® J.P. Morgan Reserve



Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card

Cost to enter $90 day passes available No day passes available No day passes available Guest policy Cardholders get free entry and two complimentary guests into Capital One lounges



*Only one complimentary guest for Capital One Landing locations $50 fee for each guest



Cardholders who spend $75,000 on their cards within a calendar year get free access for up to two guests per visit Cardholders get free entry and two complimentary guests

How Capital One Lounges compare to Amex Centurion Lounges

Capital One airport lounges are newer and offer a smaller selection of snacks and side dishes, whereas Amex Centurion lounges feature full buffets with a few main entrees, salads and snacks. Both types of lounges offer a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as free Wi-Fi access and plenty of spaces to rest and relax.

The biggest difference you’ll notice in these lounges is just how crowded Amex Centurion lounges tend to be. It’s not uncommon for Amex lounges to run out of seating during peak travel times throughout the week, which can make a visit seem stressful and chaotic. Because Capital One airport lounges are newer, they tend to be less crowded overall.

Star Icon Keep in mind: Unlike Capital One lounges, Amex lounges don’t offer day passes. You have to have an eligible credit card from the issuer to enter.

How Capital One Lounges compare to Chase Sapphire Lounges

Chase Sapphire airport lounges are as modern and new as Capital One lounge locations, yet they tend to offer elevated dining options and more amenities overall. For example, some Chase Sapphire lounges offer dining with table service, as well as beer gardens, tap rooms and curated art collections with pieces from around the world.

Star Icon Keep in mind: Unlike American Express, Chase Sapphire lounges allow one visit per year with a Priority Pass membership. Outside of that, Chase Sapphire lounges don’t offer day passes, so you need an eligible credit card to enter.

The bottom line

Capital One airport lounge access is a smart amenity to aim for, and you can get it for free if you sign up for the Capital One Venture X or the business version of the card. Capital One Venture Rewards and Spark Miles cardholders can enjoy a discounted entry fee of $45 per person, and anyone else can visit if they’re willing to fork over $90 for a day pass. Although the fee may be quite high, this is a unique feature of these lounges since the same cannot be said for similar lounges from American Express or Chase.

Plus, credit cards that offer airport lounge access with Capital One also include a Priority Pass Select membership. This lounge program features more than 1,700 airport lounges worldwide, which offer comfortable seating, a selection of food and drinks, free internet access and an array of other amenities.