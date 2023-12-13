Why you might want the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture Rewards card offers an outstanding balance of flexibility and rewards value as a general travel card. It’s an ideal pick for occasional travelers who aren’t dedicated to one airline and want to use rewards from their everyday spending to fund their next trip.

Rewards rate: Solid, flat-rate cash back for every purchase

The Capital One Venture earns flat-rate rewards, meaning it earns unlimited Capital One miles at the same rate on all purchases. It also earns a boosted rewards rate on hotels and rental cars you book using Capital One Travel.

Most other travel credit cards earn rewards primarily from travel-related spending, like airfare and hotel purchases. But the Venture card’s flat-rate approach and the Capital One Travel portal make it easy to earn and redeem travel miles without sacrificing top-tier rewards value.

Other cards may offer higher rewards rates in specific categories but if you frequently make purchases not in staple rewards categories like groceries, dining, gas or streaming subscriptions, then a flat-rate card like the Capital One Venture can help you get a nice sum of rewards compared to other cards.

Redemptions: Miles are flexible and valuable for bookings or transfers

Capital One provides more redemption options than many competitors, including a comprehensive list of 1:1 transfer partners and the option to use miles to cover outside travel purchases. Your miles don’t expire for the life of your account and there are no blackout dates, so you’d be better off saving them for a rainy day than cashing them in for a half-sized check. You can also combine miles with other Capital One cards or transfer them to a friend or family member, offering even more flexibility.

Based on Bankrate's latest credit card point valuations, Capital One miles could be worth around 1.7 cents each on average when you transfer to a top airline or hotel travel partner, making that a potentially more lucrative option. However, if the transfer partner list or travel portal doesn’t meet your needs, you can shop externally and cover the cost with miles you redeem as a statement credit. You can apply any amount of miles to past travel purchases within 90 days, allowing you time to accumulate more rewards to cover the purchase and flexibility if you can’t cover the entire purchase. Points redeemed this way are worth 1 cent a piece, however.