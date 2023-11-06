Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card: A top pick for everyday travel

Few no-annual-fee cards offer this variety of ongoing rewards

Written by
India Davis
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
 12 min
Snapshot

4.1

Bankrate rating
Bottom line

This card is a great option if you’re looking to earn rewards on everyday purchases — especially everyday travel — and don’t want to worry about annual fees or rotating categories. But if you’re a frequent traveler looking for maximum point values, luxury benefits and flexibility, it may not be the best fit.

Best for gas and transit
Image of Wells Fargo Autograph&#8480; Card

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card
  • Rewards value
    3 / 5
    APR
    1 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    4 / 5
    Features
    3 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$200

Offer valuation

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Wells Fargo Autograph Card overview

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card could be a great fit if you’re looking for a no-annual-fee card that earns rewards at a solid rate in popular everyday categories like restaurants, gas stations, transit, travel and more. This card also comes with a generous intro bonus and above-average perks for a no-annual-fee card. With rewards on commuter transit, select streaming services and select phone plans, the Autograph truly lives up to its reputation as a rewards card for the cardholder on the move. 

That said, if you’re a frequent traveler looking for the most valuable and flexible points, you may need to find an alternative or pair this card with another rewards card to maximize your earnings.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 3X points on purchases at restaurants, gas stations and electric vehicle charging stations, as well on travel, transit, select streaming services and phone plans
    • 1X points on all other purchases
    • Rewards value: 1 cent per point

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first three months, worth a $200 cash redemption value

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% intro APR offer

    • 0% intro purchase APR for the first 12 months
    • No intro APR on balance transfers
    • 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent, or 29.99 percent variable APR

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee
    • No foreign currency conversion fees
    • Late payment: Up to $40

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Cellphone protection: up to $600 per claim against damage or theft when paying your monthly cellphone bill with the card (up to two claims per year, minus a $25 deductible)
    • My Wells Fargo Deals 
    • Auto rental collision damage waiver coverage
    • Visa Signature® perks, including Visa Signature® Concierge service and Luxury Hotel Collection privileges

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Wells Fargo Autograph pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You'll earn points across a greater variety of everyday spending categories than you’ll find on many competing cards.

  • Checkmark

    Visa Signature® status offers additional features not commonly found on no-annual-fee cards.

  • Checkmark

    Its welcome bonus is a solid value for a no-annual-fee card.

Cons

  • Since the card doesn’t offer transfer partners, there’s not much incentive to redeem points for travel.

  • Though the card is geared toward travelers, it lacks significant travel perks compared to rival travel rewards cards.

  • You can find lengthier intro APR offers on both purchases and balances transfers on other no-annual-fee cards.

Why you might want the Wells Fargo Autograph card

The Wells Fargo Autograph card is an excellent fit if you’re someone who spends a lot on everyday purchases. You’ll earn bonus points on everyday spending and travel purchases, including on local transit such as subways, rideshares and more. 

Rewards: A terrific mix of everyday bonus categories

The Autograph card carries an excellent variety of bonus categories that can get unlimited 3X points. Many other rewards cards feature categories like gas, dining, travel and transit, but the Autograph card is one of the only rewards cards that earns points in all of these lucrative everyday categories year-round at the same rate. The card’s phone plan bonus category is also unique and potentially valuable, as some families spend as much on their phone plan as others spend on dining out. The uncommon streaming service bonus category rounds out the Autograph as a terrific choice for racking up points.

The My Wells Fargo Deals program is a nice addition to the Autograph as it lets you earn additional points on purchases with eligible retailers. Using this program requires you to log in to your Wells Fargo account or app, and you’ll need to activate any bonus deal prior to purchase to earn the bonus rewards rate. Still, this can greatly boost your overall point earnings.  

Your Wells Fargo rewards are also fairly flexible. The card offers a good variety of cash rewards redemption options and allows you to redeem points at the same value whether you opt for cash rewards or travel. 

Welcome offer: Solid value for no annual fee

The Autograph card’s current welcome offer of 20,000 bonus points (after you make $1,000 in purchases in your first three months) is worth about $200 in cash rewards. That’s similar to the value you'll find on the best no-annual-fee rewards cards, including the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card (See Rates & Fees), That said, the Autograph card’s bonus spending requirement is double that of the Freedom Flex and Quicksilver card, skewing higher than many competitors. Still, the offer seems attainable without overspending. Spending a little over $300 per month for three months should be easy enough if you use the card for most of your everyday spending.

Why you might want a different rewards card

Though it offers solid rewards rates and a nice mix of bonus categories, the Autograph card is missing useful travel benefits like airport lounge access and credits for expedited security screening. So it may not be the best choice if you’re looking for premium travel perks or want to maximize your rewards on flight or hotel bookings. 

The Autograph card's intro APR offer is also shorter than what you’ll find on competing rewards cards.

Perks: Limited value for travelers

Although the Autograph card earns rewards at a solid rate on both everyday and travel purchases, its other benefits are a bit lacking — especially for frequent travelers. In fact, the card doesn’t include any notable travel perks other than common Visa Signature® features.

The Autograph card comes with Visa Signature® Concierge, which gives you complimentary 24/7 assistance in booking travel, event tickets and dinner reservations, as well as Luxury Hotel Collection perks, including automatic room upgrades (when available), complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, breakfast for two, a $25 food and beverage credit and more.

Although the travel protections attached to this card can come in handy, they’re often beneficial only when something goes wrong, like collision damage waivers for auto rentals, pay-per-use roadside dispatch and other travel and emergency assistance services (Terms apply). There’s little proactive value in the card’s perks.

However, the card’s cellphone protection perk offers great value, especially considering this benefit is becoming harder to find on credit cards. The Autograph card’s protections make it one of the best cards for cellphone insurance: If your phone is damaged or stolen, you can be reimbursed up to $600 for the cost of repair or replacement (up to $1,200 per 12-month period, subject to a $25 deductible per claim). To use this benefit, you must consistently use the Wells Fargo Autograph Card to pay your monthly cellphone bill.

Redemption: Limited value for travel bookings

The Wells Fargo Autograph’s redemption options are all worth one cent per point. Many competing no-annual-fee travel cards make your points less valuable when you redeem as cash rewards. Plus, the Autograph is also one of the only rewards cards that lets you withdraw rewards from an ATM or automatically redeem rewards.

That said, though the Autograph card offers a nice mix of redemption options, Wells Fargo Rewards points carry limited value when redeemed for travel. For instance, you can’t transfer your points to airline and hotel partners. For other cards, points typically get a slight boost in value when you redeem points for travel rather than cash back. This drags down the card’s overall value compared to other travel-oriented rewards cards. 

Competing travel cards from issuers like Capital One also offer several airline and hotel transfer partners, allowing you to move your points to another loyalty program, which, in some cases, can almost double the value of your points. The Autograph is also the issuer’s only card that earns Wells Fargo Rewards points. This means that, unlike competing no-annual-fee rewards cards, the Autograph card won’t let you pool your points with a premium travel card for potentially more redemption value either.

It’s also worth noting that several redemption options require you to earn a minimum number of points before you can redeem. You can manually redeem for several rewards options starting at just 1 point, but automatic cash reward and paper check redemptions have to be in $25 cash rewards increments (2,500 points). Similarly, Wells Fargo ATM cash reward withdrawals can only be completed in $20 cash rewards increments (2,000 points). 

APR: Subpar introductory offer

The Autograph Card comes with a 0 percent introductory APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening (20.24 percent, 25.24 percent, or 29.99 percent variable APR after that). While this is a welcomed feature, the intro APR length is a bit short even for a no-annual-fee rewards card. Several competing rewards cards offer intro APRs of 15 months or longer.

The Autograph card is also missing an intro APR on balance transfers, so it won’t be of much help if you need to chip away at existing debt. If that’s your goal, another Wells Fargo card, such as the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, would be a better fit since it offers one of the longest intro APR periods on the market.

On the bright side, the Autograph card’s fees are relatively low. There is no annual fee and no foreign currency conversion fees, which is great if you frequently travel abroad. Many cards charge a foreign transaction fee of 3 percent.

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

Longtime Wells Fargo member and Bankrate credit cards writer Re’Dreyona Walker has found the issuer’s cards valuable for both earning rewards on everyday spending and building positive credit history. 

This card can be an excellent choice for Wells Fargo bank members like me. I already hold Wells Fargo’s flat-rate cash rewards card, but if I up my travel spending, I’ll definitely consider this one thanks to its practical mix of bonus categories and travel perks, which can help you save while you work on building even better credit.

Re’Dreyona Walker, Writer, Credit Cards

How the Wells Fargo Autograph Card compares to other rewards cards

This card offers some nice perks that make it worth considering if you’re looking for a new rewards card, but it’s not without flaws. Consider these alternatives, which offer rewards in other popular categories and more benefits.

Image of Wells Fargo Autograph&#8480; Card
Bankrate Score
4.1
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

20,000 bonus points
Rewards rate

1X - 3X
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Bankrate Score
4.3
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200
Rewards rate

1% - 3%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card
Bankrate Score
4.8
Annual fee

$95

Intro offer

75,000 bonus points
Rewards rate

1x - 5x
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Best cards to pair with the Wells Fargo Autograph

The best way to take advantage of this card is by pairing it with another rewards card that earns bonus rewards on groceries or a flat-rate cash back on all purchases (like a no-annual-fee 1.5 or 2 percent cash back card). This way, you can earn 3X points at restaurants, gas stations, transit and more, then use your other card to help close up any gaps.

Who is the Wells Fargo Autograph right for?

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Wells Fargo Autograph Card worth it?

With no rewards limits and no annual fee, the Wells Fargo Autograph Card could be a great addition to your wallet if you spend heavily on everyday travel and transit, dining or phone plans. It offers a great mix of practical bonus categories and a simple rewards program that makes it ideal for newbies and minimalists alike.

But it’s not the best choice if you’re interested in a long intro APR since competing cards carry far better offers. And though the card’s bonus categories are a key part of its appeal, frequent travelers will likely find Wells Fargo’s rewards program and perks cannot compete with those of Chase, American Express or Citi in terms of rewards or value or travel features. If you’re looking for more flexibility in rewards, transfer options and travel benefits, you might benefit more from a dedicated travel card with cash back redemption options.

The Autograph is a great card to add to your collection if you’re looking for broad category coverage and value simplicity when earning rewards. However, if you’re looking for more flexibility in rewards, transfer options and travel benefits, you might benefit more from a dedicated travel card with cash back redemption options.

Dig deeper: Is the Wells Fargo Autograph worth it?

The information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

 

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best rewards credit cards
