Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card review: Promoting wellness with uncapped rewards
Get rewarded for taking care of yourself and the planet.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict ,this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Snapshot
3.6
Bottom line
The unique set of high-earning bonus categories may earn a place in your wallet if self-care and green purchases are a large part of your spending.
Intro offer
$100 cash rewards
Rewards Rate
1% - 4%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR
Bankrate Score
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card overview
The Wells Fargo Attune Card takes an unconventional approach to cash back by rewarding you for taking care of yourself and the planet. This card offers some of the highest uncapped cash back rates available on any of our best cash back credit cards in categories that don’t regularly earn bonus rewards, such as self-care, entertainment and planet-friendly purchases.
By rewarding cardholders for making purchases that promote the wellness of themselves and the planet, Wells Fargo Attune has carved out a unique niche that can compete with or complement any of the best credit cards on the market.
-
Rewards
- Unlimited 4 percent cash rewards on self-care purchases
- Unlimited 4 percent cash rewards on select sports, recreation and entertainment purchases
- Unlimited 4 percent cash rewards on planet-friendly purchases
- Unlimited 1 percent cash rewards on all other purchases
Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
See our expert analysis
-
Welcome offer
- $100 cash rewards bonus for spending $500 in the first three months
- $50 donation by Wells Fargo to Capital Link when you qualify for the $100 cash rewards bonus
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
-
0% intro APR offer
- 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 12 months
- 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent or 29.99 percent variable ongoing APR after
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $0
- Foreign currency conversion fee: 3 percent
- Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 3 percent of the amount of each transfer (whichever is greater) for the first 120 days, then 5 percent of the amount of each transfer (minimum $5)
- Cash advance fee: Either $10 or 5 percent of the amount of each transfer (whichever is greater)
- Cash advance APR: 29.99 percent variable
- Penalty fees: None
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- Cellphone protection (up to $600 per claim, $25 deductible)
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
- Mastercard World Elite benefits
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card pros and cons
Pros
-
You can earn significant rewards in many areas that other cards don’t offer bonuses.
-
There’s no limit to the amount of cash rewards you can earn.
-
Cash rewards can be combined with other Wells Fargo cards for added value and flexibility.
Cons
-
The welcome and intro APR offers are mediocre compared to other no-annual-fee cards.
-
This card may not work for you if you don’t spend in the niche categories.
-
Bonus categories generally fall outside of everyday spending needs.
Why you might want the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card
The Wells Fargo Attune Card offers high rates in many unconventional categories and a solid set of perks for a no-fee card.
Rewards: Top rates in many unconventional categories
The Wells Fargo Attune Card earns high cash rewards on categories you can’t find on many other cards. While it doesn’t focus much on everyday typical spending, there are a wide variety of merchants where you can earn unlimited 4 percent cash rewards for the highest available return.
The Wells Fargo Attune incentivizes you to spend on categories promoting the wellness and health of your body and mind: You’ll earn the top rates on self-care purchases, sports, recreation and entertainment purchases. You’ll also earn rewards for making planet-friendly purchases. Here are some of the categories where you can earn top rates:
Here is a list of merchant examples from Wells Fargo that qualify for unlimited 4 percent cash back. Since not all merchants use the same merchant codes, you may need to make a test purchase to see if your merchant qualifies for the bonus cash back.
While the Wells Fargo Attune doesn’t have the traditional everyday categories like groceries, gas, or dining, there are likely a few categories on the list that can offer you solid value month-over-month. You’ll occasionally see these categories in quarterly rotating bonuses on some cards, but nothing consistent like the Wells Fargo Attune offers.
Perks: Solid Mastercard and cell phone protections
Perks and benefits are largely standardized across the best Wells Fargo credit cards. You’ll get a solid set of Mastercard World Elite benefits, which include the following:
- Concierge services
- Mastercard travel and lifestyle services
- Zero fraud liability
- ID theft protection
- Mastercard global services
- Shopping offers and discounts with numerous merchants
In addition, you’ll get Wells Fargo’s excellent cell phone protection. When you pay your bill with your card, Wells Fargo will cover you for up to $600 per claim (with a $25 deductible) against damage and theft. There is a maximum of $1,200 or 2 claims per calendar year.
You’ll also get secondary auto rental collision damage protection for up to $50,000 when you pay the entire cost of your car rental with your card and decline the rental company’s collision insurance.
These features can provide tangible value and while they aren’t necessarily unique to this card, they are worth having.
Why you might want a different cash back card
If you prefer a card with more significant initial value, you may want a different card that offers an intro APR or larger welcome offer.
Welcome offer: Charitable contributions instead of a higher cash offer
The Wells Fargo Attune card offers a modest bonus compared to similar no-annual-fee cards while adding a bit of a twist. You’ll earn a $100 cash rewards bonus for spending $500 in the first three months of card membership. Additionally, once you qualify for this bonus, Wells Fargo will make a $50 charitable donation to Capital Link, a national nonprofit organization working to create resilient, clean energy for medical facilities.
This is an easy to obtain bonus and fits well with the card’s focus on caring for the earth. However, many other cards offer better sign-up bonuses and more substantial initial value.
Intro APR offer: Lacking compared to other reward cards
This card comes with a 0 percent APR rate on purchases for 12 months, followed by a variable rate of 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent, or 29.99 percent after that.
The intro APR offer on the Wells Fargo Attune offers more initial value than its welcome bonus, but it still can’t compete with the best intro APR cards. While any intro APR can help you make large purchases, there are other cards with better intro APR rates that may also cover balance transfers and purchases, allowing you to consolidate your debt better.
Rates and fees: Nothing to write home about
While the Wells Fargo Attune doesn’t have an annual fee, it does charge a 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee, making it a poor choice for traveling abroad. This is especially true considering its bonus categories don’t pair well with international travel.
You’ll get a slightly lower balance transfer fee in the first 120 days of either $5 or 3 percent of the amount of each transfer (whichever is greater). After that, you’ll pay 5 percent of the amount of each transfer (minimum $5), which can prove expensive depending on how much you’re transferring. The variable APR rates of 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent or 29.99 percent also aren’t anything special.
How the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card compares to other cash back cards
While the Wells Fargo Attune Card provides unique access to high cash rewards, there are other cards on the market that can prove just as valuable depending on your spending.
Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Rewards rate
Unlimited 4% cash rewards on gym memberships, salons and spas, select sports, recreation, entertainment, public transit, electric vehicle charging, and select thrift stores. 1% cash rewards on other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Rewards rate
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply). 3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). 1% Cash Back on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Rewards rate
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Best cards to pair with the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card
You can combine cash rewards earned on the Wells Fargo Attune Card with a points-earning Wells Fargo card to further boost your balance towards travel redemptions. You might also pair it with a flat-rate card to cover all your spending categories.
Who is the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card right for?
The Wells Fargo Attune Card is ideal for a few types of health-chasing cardholders.
Bankrate’s Take — Is the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card worth it?
The Wells Fargo Attune Card offers exceptional rewards value for a no-annual-fee card with massive returns in many niche areas. It’s also a noble effort to lead people towards purchases that can have long-term health benefits mentally, physically and environmentally.
If you already have your traditional everyday spending categories covered, it’s worth considering this card if your spending needs align with the bonus categories or if you want to incentivize wellness in your everyday life.
How we rated this card
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
Frequently asked questions
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.