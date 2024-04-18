Best hotel credit cards of June 2024: Free nights and more

India Davis
Nouri Zarrugh
Stephanie Zito
Nouri Zarrugh
Stephanie Zito
Updated April 18, 2024

Hotel credit cards can earn you free nights, upgrades, luxury perks and more. The best credit cards for hotel stays offer larger reward rates on hotels than you’d find on general rewards cards, along with free nights and other perks that can add more value to your travel. Whether you’re loyal to a specific chain or would prefer some flexibility, you could find the right fit in a hotel card. Check out the best hotel cards of 2024 from our partners and find a better way to stay.

Best no annual fee hotel card

Image of Hilton Honors American Express Card

Hilton Honors American Express Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$420 value
Rewards rate

3X - 7X

Annual fee

APR

Best for business travel

Image of The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

Bankrate score

4.2
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$1,050 value
Rewards Rate

3X - 12X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for loyal Marriott customers

Image of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant&reg; American Express&reg; Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$665 value
Rewards rate

2X - 6X

Annual fee

APR

Best for everyday spending

Image of Hilton Honors American Express Surpass&reg; Card

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Bankrate score

4.7
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Rewards rate

3X - 12X

Annual fee

APR

Best for business owners who prefer Marriott hotels

Image of Marriott Bonvoy Business&reg; American Express&reg; Card

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card

Bankrate score

4.7
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$1,750 value
Rewards Rate

2x - 6x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for flexibility

Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.1
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

$340 value
Rewards rate

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for luxury business travel

Image of The Business Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$3,000 value
Rewards rate

1X - 5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for luxury benefits

Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$1,600 value
Rewards rate

5X - 5X

Annual fee

APR

What is a hotel credit card?

A hotel credit card is a travel card that typically rewards its users for their loyalty to a specific hotel brand. You earn points in a hotel chain’s loyalty program by using the card to book rooms at the chain’s hotels or resorts and, in some cases, by making eligible non-travel purchases. Other incentives may include free nights, upgrades and access to the hotel chain’s travel partners.

You’ll often find two types of hotel credit cards. One is a co-branded hotel card that works through a partnership between an issuer and a hotel brand. These cards usually include enrollment in the hotel's loyalty program. Another type of hotel credit card is a general travel rewards card that offers hotel-related perks and benefits without being exclusively associated with a single hotel chain. 

Pros and cons of hotel credit cards

Whether or not a hotel card is the right choice for you depends on your travel habits, budget and financial priorities. Make sure to weigh the pros and cons before choosing a particular card.

Pros

    Exclusive sign-up bonuses: Hotel cards regularly offer lucrative welcome offers or sign-up bonuses for new cardholders who meet the spending requirements within a specified period.

    Earn extra points: A co-branded hotel card will likely offer a higher-than-average rewards rate compared with a general travel card. You could earn up to 10 points per dollar spent on eligible hotel purchases and even more in some cases.

    Special perks and status: Late check-in, complimentary breakfast and room upgrades are fairly standard across co-branded hotel credit cards. Many hotel cards also offer expedited pathways to elite status with even more perks.

Cons

  • Complicated redemption process: To get the most value from your card, you might have to navigate complicated rewards programs and redemption processes. The value can also decline significantly when you transfer points to travel partners or redeem for merchandise.

  • Low-value points: Although rewards rates are high with some co-branded hotel cards, the points’ redemption values are generally not worth as much as those earned with non-branded travel cards.

  • Higher annual fees: Whether you opt for a co-branded hotel card or a general travel rewards card, you’ll most likely have to pay an annual fee of $95 or more if you want noteworthy perks at hotels.

Tips for choosing the best hotel credit card for you

The right hotel card for you will vary based on your travel habits and preferences. Here are a few first steps to help you in your search.

What people say about hotel credit cards

With so many hotel rewards programs, it can be hard to tell which one is as great as it says it is. We explored what people had to say about their experience with hotel credit cards

Expert tips & tricks for hotel credit cards

Hotel credit cards can be worthwhile, but once you have one, it’s best to know how to manage it effectively. We’ve laid out some of our top tips for hotel credit cards so you can get the most out of yours. 

Many hotel credit cards offer cardholders a fast-track to elite status, at least one complimentary award night each year or at least enough points in their welcome offers to qualify for free nights. The three main ways to earn free nights at hotels outside of redeeming your rewards are: leaning into hotel loyalty programs, earning sign-up bonuses and via a card’s annual award night perk.

Here’s how a Bankrate expert uses his hotel credit card

Bankrate credit cards writer Ryan Flanigan appreciates the everyday value he can get from the Hilton Honors Amex Surpass. 

This card has great practical use for my everyday needs. I go to this card early and often in the year to earn the free night as quickly as possible. If I spend just in the 6X bonus categories, that’s 90,000 points in my pocket. That’s great value for the annual fee. The quarterly Hilton credits also give me a boost while staying on property. This card can almost always be found in my wallet.

— Ryan Flanigan, Writer, Credit Cards

Learn more about hotel cards and loyalty programs

When it comes to hotel credit cards and travel tips, Bankrate's Travel Toolkit and a huge collection of resources are at your service:

How we assess the best hotel credit cards

When evaluating the best hotel cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best hotel cards.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about hotel credit cards