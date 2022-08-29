The World of Hyatt Credit Card review

Written by
Kendall Little
 /  4 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

4.4

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The World of Hyatt credit card is the only Hyatt rewards card currently accepting applications, so if you frequent Hyatt hotels and resorts, or even just stay there more than once per year, this card is likely a great addition to your wallet, as long as you don’t mind paying the annual fee.

Otherwise, you may be better off with a general travel rewards credit card that can offer more flexibility or cash back card with higher-earning rewards in the categories you frequent.

Image of The World of Hyatt Credit Card

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

*
4.4
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

2X - 9X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

The World of Hyatt Credit Card overview

If you plan to stay at a Hyatt hotel at least once per year, The World of Hyatt Credit Card by Chase’s rewards structure, elite status and annual free night certificate more than make up for its $95 annual fee.

This card may be a no-brainer if you prefer Hyatt properties, but it does come at the price of additional perks offered by some more premium hotel cards or the flexibility of a more general travel rewards card.

A deeper look into the current card offer

For a relatively minimal $95 annual fee, Chase’s World of Hyatt card offers a comprehensive rewards structure, especially for a co-branded hotel card. You’ll earn:

  • 4 Bonus Points per dollar spent at Hyatt hotels
  • 2 Bonus Points per dollar at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from the airline, local transit and commuting expenses and on fitness clubs and gym memberships
  • 1 Bonus Point per dollar on anything else

This rewards structure is a step up from the old Hyatt Credit Card, which is no longer available. That card earned just 3X points on Hyatt purchases and its 2X category was more restrictive, including purchases with restaurants, airlines and car rental agencies only.

Both cards also allott one free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort every year. The World of Hyatt card goes one step further, offering an additional free night if you spend more than $15,000 on your card during the year (beginning on your cardmember anniversary).

The World of Hyatt card offers additional benefits, like travel and purchase coverage, no foreign transaction fees and automatic Discoverist elite status with Hyatt. Discoverist benefits include preferred room at check-in, early check-in and late check-out (all based on availability).

The card’s APR is 21.49% - 28.49% Variable.

How much are rewards worth?

The World of Hyatt card’s maximum sign-up bonus already puts its first-year value around $1,380.

Combine that with the annual one free night certificate benefit which can be used on Category 1-4 Hyatt properties. If you redeem your reward night at a Category 4 hotel (the higher end on the spectrum of eligible properties), which usually runs 15,000 points per night, your savings can equal $315, per Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations.

You can also earn another night free if you spend at least $15,000 on your card each year, which you can maximize for another $315 in value.

That’s already $2,010 in first-year value before accounting for Bonus Points earned through the card’s reward structure. If you frequent Hyatt locations or spend frequently in the card’s other categories and are looking to redeem your rewards for hotel stays instead of airline tickets or cash back (which can be of more value with another card), then this card can easily save you money on an ongoing basis, even after you’ve maxed out the sign-up bonus.

How to maximize rewards

You should redeem your rewards for nights at Hyatt properties to fully maximize their value. You may also redeem points for dining and spa services at some Hyatt locations or transfer to airline and rental car partners, but those redemptions are never as high as simply redeeming for free nights or upgrades with Hyatt.

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

Bankrate credit cards writer Ryan Flanigan uses The World of Hyatt Credit Card as one of his main hotel credit cards for valuable points and free nights.

Hyatt points are my most valuable hotel currency, so earning extra points and elite night credits makes this card very useful. I always try to spend towards the $15,000 free night as early in the year as possible, since I always need more with Hyatt. That yearly free night is a great value for the annual fee, making this card a mainstay for me. It’s also helpful to spend extra if I need a few more elite night credits to push me to the next status level. Hyatt’s elite perks are the best in the industry.

— Ryan Flanigan, Writer, Credit Cards

Bankrate’s Take: Is The World of Hyatt Credit Card worth it?

If you are a current Hyatt cardmember or you’re a previous cardholder of any Hyatt card and earned a sign-up bonus in the past 24 months, you’ll be ineligible for the World of Hyatt card’s sign-up bonus, worth up to 60,000 Bonus Points.

The card has a tiered sign-up bonus structure. Earn up to 60,000 Bonus Points – earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more bonus points by earning 2 bonus points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 bonus point, on up to $15,000 spent.

According to Bankrate’s valuations, those 60,000 World of Hyatt Bonus Points are currently worth $1,380 in monetary value. Combined with the annual night free, that’s a lucrative deal if you’re planning a vacation at any Hyatt location this year.

The World of Hyatt card’s revamped rewards structure is pretty comprehensive compared to other co-branded hotel cards, but you’ll likely find the most value in pairing it with another card if you spend a lot of money on categories not included, like grocery stores or utilities. Even if your spending is concentrated in restaurant and airfare spending, you may want to choose another card worth more for those categories or a co-branded airline card.

For Hyatt purchases, though, there’s not many options worth more than this card’s 4X Bonus Points, especially when you consider the extra 5 base points per eligible dollar you can earn as a World of Hyatt member. Consider how often you stay at Hyatt hotel or resort locations and whether your savings will offset the $95 annual fee.

You may also consider a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which charges the same $95 annual fee and it lets you enjoy new benefits such as a $50 annual Chase Travel℠ hotel credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X points on dining and 2X points on all other travel purchases, plus more. You can transfer to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio. With its similar rewards structure, this could be an alternative option if you’re looking for more redemption options and don’t mind sacrificing the automatic elite status or annual free night benefits.

The information about the World of Hyatt Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Compare the best zero interest credit cards
Written by
Kendall Little
Former Reporter, Credit Cards

Kendall Little is a former personal finance writer who previously covered credit card news and advice at Bankrate. Kendall currently is a staff writer for NextAdvisor. She is originally from metro Atlanta and holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of Georgia in both journalism and film studies.

Before joining Bankrate in August 2018, Kendall worked in digital communications throughout various industries, including education, health care and television.

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more 0 APR

Capital One Spark Cash Select for Good Credit Review

3.0 Bankrate Score