14 Best 0% interest credit cards: 0% intro APR period until 2025

Written by
Garrett Yarbrough
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Updated January 08, 2024

Based on a Bankrate survey on credit card balances, 47 percent of consumers are carrying monthly credit card debt, often because of unexpected or emergency expenses. A 0 percent APR card can help you pay down debt over time, which is especially important since intro APRs have become shorter, and credit card interest rates are forecast to remain high in 2024.

The best 0 percent APR credit cards help you avoid interest for up to 15 months or longer, so you may not see any interest charges until up to September 2025. If you need as much time as possible, a few cards still offer intro APRs lasting up to 21 months — which may be wise to snap up sooner rather than later in case these periods shrink.

Though you’ll still need to make minimum payments, with the right strategy, a 0 percent APR card is among the best tools to pay off past debt or cover emergency expenses. To find the right card for you, check out our top picks.

Info
BEST LONGEST INTRO APR CARD
Image of Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
4.3
Info
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

N/A

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Info
awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for flat-rate cash rewards
Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
4.3
Info
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

2%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Best for rotating bonus categories
Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back
4.4
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

0% for 15 months

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

BEST FOR TRAVEL REWARDS
Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
4.1
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

0% intro on purchases for 15 months

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Info
awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR FAMILY SPENDING
Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
4.6
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

0% on purchases for 15 months

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Info
awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for dining and entertainment
Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
5.0
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

0% intro on purchases for 15 months

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1% - 8%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Info
Best for Bank of America customers
Image of Bank of America&reg; Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
3.8
Info
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1.5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Best for business purchases
Image of Ink Business Unlimited&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
4.2
Info
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 Months

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1.5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Info
awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for flexible rewards
Image of Citi Custom Cash&reg; Card

Citi Custom Cash® Card
4.4
Info
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

0% for 15 months on purchases

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Info
Best for simplicity
Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
3.8
Info
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

0% intro on purchases for 15 months

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1.5% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Best for balance transfers + rewards
Image of Discover it&#174; Balance Transfer

Discover it® Balance Transfer
4.6
Info
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

0% for 6 months

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Info
awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for grocery shoppers
Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.4
Info
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

0% on purchases for 12 months

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

1% - 6%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Info
Best for flexible payment options
Image of Citi&reg; Diamond Preferred&reg; Card

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
4.1
Info
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

0% for 12 months on Purchases

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

N/A

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

BEST FOR active military and veterans
Image of USAA Preferred Cash Rewards Credit Card

USAA Preferred Cash Rewards Credit Card
3.1
Info
Apply now Lock
on USAA's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases, then 17.15% to 31.15% variable regular APR

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

N/A

Intro offer

Info

1.5% cash back

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Compare Bankrate's top 0% intro APR credit cards

Card Name Our pick for
Balance Transfer Intro APR offer
 APR & Intro Offer
Bankrate score

Longest intro APR card
21 months 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Intro Offer: N/A
Regular APR: 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR

4.3 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Flat-rate cash rewards
15 months 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Intro Offer: $200 cash rewards
Info
Regular APR: 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR

4.3 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Best rotating cashback 

 
15 months 0% for 15 months
Intro Offer: Cashback Match
Info
Regular APR: 17.24% - 28.24% Variable APR

4.4 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Travel
15 months 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months
Intro Offer: 20,000 miles
Info
Regular APR: 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

4.1 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Family spending
15 months 0% on balance transfers for 15 months
Intro Offer: Earn $200
Info
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.99% Variable

4.6 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Dining and entertainment
15 months 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months
Intro Offer: $200
Info
Regular APR: 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

5.0 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Well-rounded value 
15 billing cycles 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any BTs made in the first 60 days. A 3% fee applies.
Intro Offer: $200
Info
Regular APR: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

3.8 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Bank of America's secure site
Business purchases
N/A
Intro Offer: $900
Info
Regular APR: 18.49% - 24.49% Variable

4.2 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site
Flexible rewards
15 months 0% for 15 months on balance transfers
Intro Offer: $200
Info
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)

4.4 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Simplicity
15 months 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months
Intro Offer: $200
Info
Regular APR: 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

3.8 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Balance transfers + rewards
18 months 0% for 18 months
Intro Offer: Cashback Match
Info
Regular APR: 17.24% - 28.24% Variable APR

4.6 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Grocery shoppers
12 months 0% on balance transfers for 12 months
Intro Offer: Earn $250
Info
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.99% Variable

4.4 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Flexible payment options
21 months 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers
Intro Offer: N/A
Regular APR: 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)

4.1 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees

USAA members
0 None
Intro Offer: N/A
Regular APR: 17.15% to 31.15% variable regular APR

3.1 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on USAA's secure site
See Rates & Fees

What to know about 0% APR credit cards

They go by different names — 0 percent APR credit cards, zero-interest credit cards, introductory APR credit cards — but they all have the same purpose: a 0 percent intro APR is a temporary break from interest charges as you steadily pay off large credit card purchases or balance transfers. 

How does credit card interest work?

Credit card interest is the cost of borrowing money in the form of a percentage of your credit card balance at the end of each billing cycle and is one of the main ways that credit card companies make money. You won’t have to pay interest on your purchases if you pay your balance off each cycle. If you still have a balance on your credit card past the grace period of a billing cycle, the credit card issuer will tack on your interest charges for that cycle.

How much interest you pay depends on the APR you qualify for when you are approved for a card, determined partly by your creditworthiness. At the end of each billing cycle, the credit card issuer calculates your interest charges using your average daily balance, APR and the number of days in the billing cycle.

0% APR credit card pros and cons

A 0 percent APR credit card is a great way to save money on interest, whether on new purchases or your existing credit card debt. It’s best to understand these cards’ benefits and drawbacks before applying.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The gift of time: A primary goal of 0 percent APR credit cards is to give you time to pay off a large debt. The best intro offers are 18 months or longer.

  • Checkmark

    Saving on interest: You could potentially save hundreds of dollars on interest charges via an introductory 0 percent APR on purchases and balance transfers.

  • Checkmark

    Lower monthly payments: Having several months (or even longer) to pay off a balance during the introductory period could result in lower monthly payments.

  • Checkmark

    Potentially improving your credit score: Responsibly managing debt can help your credit score in the long run and show lenders that you’re a low-risk borrower.

Cons

  • Missing payments could forfeit your introductory APR period: If you miss a payment on your new 0 percent APR credit card, the issuer could consider it a violation of terms and change to the standard APR.

  • Credit score impact: Applying for a new credit card means a hard credit inquiry on your credit reports and a temporary dip in your credit score. Luckily, hard credit inquiries fall off your report after a year.

  • Balance transfer fees: Most credit card issuers charge a balance transfer fee, usually 3 percent or 5 percent of the amount transferred. This might be a factor when you are trying to pay down debt.

  • Intro APR offers don’t last forever: Remember that intro APR offers end. If you still have a balance on your card, the ongoing APR the issuer sets will then take effect.

Want to learn more? Read our full guide on the pros and cons of 0 percent APR credit cards.

When a 0% APR credit card is a good idea

Opening a credit card with zero interest offers is a solid choice in the following situations:

When a 0% APR card isn’t a good idea

While getting a credit card with no interest for a year or longer is appealing, it may not be the best choice in these situations:

Still unsure if a 0 percent APR credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

How much could you save with a zero-interest card?

With interest rates constantly increasing since 2022, knowing your interest rate is crucial. The current average interest rate is around 20 percent, and this high rate could easily accumulate hundreds of dollars in interest payments before you settle your balance, especially if you charge most of your purchases to the card.

Current credit card interest rates

Interest spiked in early October and has stayed steady since. While the changes seem small on the surface, they can add up. Even a small change can make a difference in how long it takes to pay off your credit card balance.

With an intro APR offer, you can pay down your debt through lower payments without racking up additional interest. While the offer won’t last forever, it’ll give you a window that makes paying off your debt easier. With Bankrate’s credit card payoff calculator, the table below shows that an 18-month 0 percent APR offer could save you around $400 in interest on a $3,000 credit card balance.

APR With 3% balance transfer fee Monthly payment Total interest Total amount paid
20% for 18 months $3,000 $194 $497 $3,497
0% intro on balance transfers for 18 months $3,090 $167 $0 $3,090

Tips on choosing the best 0% APR card for you

A zero-interest card can be a great tool for anyone looking for a break from interest or a way to lower their debt. That said, you’ll get more out of your card if you have a clear purpose for it. Consider the following when choosing a 0 percent intro APR offer card.

  • Determine if the intro period is long enough: Make sure you can pay off the balance before the intro period ends. For instance, a credit card with only 12 months of 0 percent APR may not be your best choice if you need more than a year to pay the balance.
  • Check the card’s fees: Many credit cards charge an annual fee and offer an intro APR period. Most balance transfer cards come with a 3 percent to 5 percent balance transfer fee added to your total transfer amount. Understand all the fees associated with the card before you apply so you’re not surprised by any charges.
  • Decide the card's value after the intro APR period: Some cards offer a lengthy APR period, but no other benefits or rewards, making them nearly useless after the intro period. However, many rewards cards might offer shorter intro APR offers, but they earn points, miles or cash back. Determine if you want the long-term value but shorter APR period that rewards cards offer or if you want to focus solely on paying off a balance before the period ends.

How a Bankrate editor used his 0% APR card offer

Bankrate editor Brendan Dyer used the Citi Custom Cash card and its introductory APR on purchases to carry a balance so he could focus on loan payments. Here’s his experience with Citi’s intro offer:

“I bought a car and shortly after I applied for the Citi Custom Cash card because it had an introductory APR offer I wanted to take advantage of alongside my new car loan. I used the card to buy groceries and occasionally, gas. I never had a loan before so making car payments was new to me. I wanted to get it over with as quickly as possible, or at least get far enough ahead on the loan that I could trim the overall interest I would pay on it.

The Citi Custom Cash card and its introductory APR offer let me carry a balance for all my regular purchases for a little more than one year while I focused on paying off my car. I knew I needed to pay off my card balance eventually, but the intro APR offer helped me avoid a lot of interest on my car loan because I didn’t need to pay my card off right away and could keep paying down the principal on my loan.”

— Brendan Dyer, Editor, Bankrate

How to make the most of a 0% APR offer

Zero-interest cards can be a great tool for managing debt and avoiding added charges. Here’s how to maximize a 0 percent APR offer and get ahead of your finances.

  • Circle Check

    Apply at the right time

    A simple but effective way of maximizing a 0 percent APR card is to apply for the card at the right time. For example, if you have home renovations coming up or need to do some holiday shopping, applying for a 0 percent APR card for purchases just before you start spending can help you get the most time possible to save on potential interest.

  • Lightbulb

    Understand the offer entirely

    Here are some instances that could cause your zero-interest card to charge interest:

    • Missing a payment could void the offer entirely
    • Transferring a balance after the promotional window
    • The intro period only applied to certain transactions

    Avoid these mistakes by setting up automatic payments, transferring your balance immediately after approval, and reading the terms and conditions of the offer carefully before you open a card.

  • Calculator

    Calculate your monthly payments

    To ensure the total balance is paid before the intro period ends, calculate what you will have to pay each month to reach a balance of zero in that timeframe. You can use online tools like Bankrate’s minimum payment calculator to help you calculate the amount. If you’re able, you should pay over the minimum amount needed to help you pay off the debt more quickly.

  • Debt

    Avoid adding to your debt

    Introductory 0 percent interest credit cards work well as an intentional debt management tool. Avoid using your 0 percent APR card for unnecessary costs. For example, if you’re using the card to finance a large purchase, try keeping that card’s usage to only that purchase and immediately start paying it off. If you’re using a 0 percent APR card for a balance transfer, make paying down that total balance a priority before adding more charges.

  • Remove Card

    Don’t close the card after the intro APR period ends

    Closing the card immediately after paying off the balance could hurt your credit score by reducing your available credit and the average age of your credit accounts. Together, these factors account for 45 percent of your credit score. Plus, many of these cards come with perks and benefits that can add value to your wallet even after the introductory offer expires. If you want the longest value possible, make sure to check out features like the card’s rewards rates, welcome bonus and annual fee.

In the news: How to recover from holiday spending

It’s no secret that the holiday season puts a strain on your budget. A new Bankrate study showed that more than half of holiday shoppers said they expected to feel some financial burden in the holiday season.

This is where a 0 percent intro APR card can really come in handy, especially if you’re one of the 53 percent of holiday shoppers who plan to pay for at least some of their holiday purchases with a credit card. If you have any necessary big purchases you have in the new year, you can cover those with the card and pay them off throughout the year. If you have a large amount of debt on one card, you can transfer it to your new 0 percent intro APR card to relieve yourself of interest as you make payments. 

Considering that the average offer length is longer than 12 months, you have plenty of time to adjust your budget and pay off your debt.

More information on 0% APR credit cards

Debt
How to get rid of credit card debt Caret Right
Close X
How to stop wasting money on credit card interest Caret Right
Credit Poor
U.S. credit card debt reaches all-time high Caret Right
Credit Card Balance Transfer
Why are credit card APRs so high? Caret Right
Dollar Reload
Should you get a 0% APR credit card? Caret Right
Error Alt
How to wisely navigate impulse buying, especially on credit cards Caret Right

How we assess the best zero-interest credit cards

Document
100+
card ratings
Credit Card Apr
400+
APRs tracked
Search
3000
data points analyzed
Congrats
40+
perks evaluated

When evaluating the best zero-interest cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders. 

This includes users who need to carry a balance long term, need as much time as possible to chip away at debt or are looking for maximum long-term value via rewards.

We analyzed over 100 of the most popular zero-interest cards and scored each based on its introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.


For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply

Frequently asked questions about 0% APR credit cards

Ask the experts: What are the best ways to avoid paying interest on a credit card?

Thomas Nitzsche

Financial Educator, Debt and Credit

Whenever possible, pay off your credit cards every month. If you have a balance with a high interest rate, look for balance transfer opportunities and try to pay off the balance within the promotional rate time frame. If you have bad credit and are struggling to pay down your balance, look into a debt management plan through a nonprofit credit counseling agency. Some creditors offer as low as 0 percent through a debt management plan, and multiple monthly payments can be consolidated into one. On average, a debt management plan lasts four years, but there is no prepayment penalty if you are able to pay it off sooner. Keep in mind that a debt management plan will close the accounts you’re consolidating, so this isn’t something you want to do as a first option.

Stephanie Zito

Contributor, Personal Finance

Hands down, the best way to avoid paying any interest is to set every one of your card accounts to auto-pay the full balance each month on or before the due date. This method to set it and forget it always works — as long as you’re never spending more than what is in your bank account.

Erica Sandberg

Contributor, Credit Cards

I’m a big fan of the “pay as you charge” method. Make sure you have your bank’s app on your phone — it should be connected to your checking account. Then use your credit card for the things you want and can afford, and immediately pay off the balance at the end of the day. You’ll never pay another penny in interest, you’ll rack up the rewards (if your card has a rewards program) and you won’t face a big balance at the end of the month that you may be tempted to partially pay off.

Garrett Yarbrough Arrow Right Writer, Credit Cards
Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough strives to make navigating credit cards and credit building smooth sailing for his readers. After regularly featuring his credit card,
Linkedin
Email
Courtney Mihocik Arrow Right Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.