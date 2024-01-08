Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. The offers that appear on this site are from companies from which Bankrate.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they may appear within listing categories. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and the likelihood of applicants' credit approval, also impact how and where products appear on this site. Bankrate.com does not include the entire universe of available financial or credit offers.
14 Best 0% interest credit cards: 0% intro APR period until 2025
Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough strives to make navigating credit cards and credit building smooth sailing for his readers.
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice.
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert who has been contributing to online publications since 2008.
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at Reviews.com and worked as the loans editor at The Simple Dollar.
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert who has been contributing to online publications since 2008. He was one of the original contributors to The Points Guy, and his work has been appearing there since 2011. He has also contributed to over 100 of the leading personal finance and travel outlets.
The best 0 percent APR credit cards help you avoid interest for up to 15 months or longer, so you may not see any interest charges until up to September 2025. If you need as much time as possible, a few cards still offer intro APRs lasting up to 21 months — which may be wise to snap up sooner rather than later in case these periods shrink.
Though you’ll still need to make minimum payments, with the right strategy, a 0 percent APR card is among the best tools to pay off past debt or cover emergency expenses. To find the right card for you, check out our top picks.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Wells Fargo credit card.
N/A
Rewards rate
Rewards rate is not available for this credit card.
Annual fee
N/A
What we love: This card from Wells Fargo offers one of the longest promotional interest offers on the market, has no annual fee and even comes with some useful cardholder perks. If you need as much time as possible to pay off your transferred balance or finance a large purchase, this is one of the best intro APR cards available.
It has no annual fee, so cardholders don’t have to worry about offsetting a yearly cost.
This card comes with Credit Close-UpSM — a tool that can help you not only track your credit score every month, but also provides guidance on how to maintain or raise it with personalized credit insights.
Cons
The card comes with a 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee.
The card doesn’t offer traditional rewards, which limits its long-term value.
Select "Apply Now" to take advantage of this specific offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min $5.
$0 Annual Fee.
Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
2%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Annual fee
2%
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
What we love: People who want a long-term intro APR card with long-term value in the form of flat-rate cash rewards should get this card. The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card currently boasts one of the best flat cash rewards rates on the market. Plus, there’s no annual fee.
Alternative: The Citi Double Cash® Card also earns up to 2 percent cash back on all purchases (1 percent at purchase and 1 percent upon payment) and comes with a long intro APR on balance transfers.
Pros
You can take advantage of an easily attainable welcome bonus with a terrific rate of return.
Earns a great 2 percent cash rewards flat rate on purchases, giving the card long-term value.
Cons
There is a 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee, which will be disappointing to people who enjoy traveling abroad.
Some cardholders may find this card’s lack of perks disappointing.
Select "Apply Now" to take advantage of this specific offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
$0 annual fee.
No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open.
Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% for 15 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
Annual fee
5%
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
1%
Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
What we love: This card offers a solid intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, making it a top choice in this category. The Discover it® Cash Back is for people who want long-term value with their intro APR card since the card’s quarterly bonus categories typically include everyday purchases like gas, groceries and streaming services.
The Discover it® Cash Back is light on fees and even forgives your first late payment (up to $41 late fee after).
Discover will match the amount of cash back you earn at the end of your first year.
Cons
You’ll need to enroll in and track quarterly rotating cash back categories to maximize rewards.
The intro APR offer is decent, but it’s not hard to find cards with lengthier offers.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases—automatically.
Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.24% to 28.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
1.25 Miles - 5 Miles
Rewards rate
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
1.25 Miles
1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
What we love: This card is for people who need to pay off debt but want to use their card for travel in the future. Plus, the no-annual-fee Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card has a valuable welcome bonus in addition to a high rewards rate on hotel and rental car purchases made via Capital One Travel.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% on purchases for 15 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
1% - 3%
Rewards rate
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Annual fee
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.
3%
3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
1%
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
What we love: The Amex Blue Cash Everyday has a competitive intro APR offer for both purchases and balance transfers, making it a good choice for people who want a card that covers paying down debt and financing large purchases. Plus, it earns rewards in various categories that cover common household purchases.
The Disney Bundle credit is a great perk that many families can take advantage of.
Its intro APR offer covers both purchases and balance transfers.
Cons
Other competing cash back cards offer longer intro APR offers.
There’s a spending cap per calendar year on your highest earning categories, which may limit your cash back potential.
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
No Annual Fee.
Balance Transfer is back! Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, 19.24% to 29.99% variable APR.
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.
3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year then 1%.
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
Thinking about getting the Disney Bundle which can include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+? Your decision made easy with $7/month back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your Blue Cash Everyday® Card. Enrollment required.
Enjoy up to $15 back per month when you purchase a Home Chef meal kit subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
1% - 8%
Rewards rate
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply) 3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 1% Cash Back on all other purchases
Annual fee
8%
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
5%
5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
3%
3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
1%
1% Cash Back on all other purchases
What we love: Social butterflies and foodies who want a card with intro APR offers should find substantial rewards for eating out and eating in with the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
1.5%
Rewards rate
1.5% cash back on all purchases.
Annual fee
1.5%
1.5% cash back on all purchases.
What we love: The intro APR offer with the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards card can give you some relief on purchases and balance transfers, which is a feature you won’t find on every rewards card. The solid cash back rate on eligible purchases also means this card has plenty of value after the intro APR period.
Alternative: The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card offers a higher flat cash back rate on purchases.
Pros
The card has an easy-to-obtain welcome offer, which boosts the card’s short-term value.
Bank of America Preferred Rewards members with qualifying balances can boost their cash rewards earnings by 25 to 75 percent.
Cons
Other cards on the market have a longer intro APR period.
You can find better cash back rates on other reward cards and the Preferred Rewards boost requires high account balances that may be out of reach.
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 1.87%-2.62% cash back on every purchase with Preferred Rewards.
No annual fee.
No limit to the amount of cash back you can earn and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee applies to all balance transfers.
Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 Months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
1.5%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Annual fee
1.5%
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
What we love: The Ink Business Unlimited card is a great option because of its boosted flat rate on day-to-day purchases. Plus, it comes with an intro APR period on those purchases. Business owners with personal Chase credit cards can also enjoy pooling rewards they earn with this card.
Alternative: The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is a solid alternative for small-business owners since it earns a flat 2 percent cash back rate on the first eligible $50,000 spent per year (then 1 percent back).
Pros
The flat rewards rate on this card makes it easy to earn on business spending.
You can take advantage of a decent intro APR offer on purchases with a chance at a low ongoing APR afterward.
Cons
With no intro APR on balance transfers, it's a poor choice if you have credit card debt you want to pay down interest-free.
Business cards with bonus categories could out-earn the Ink Business Unlimited.
Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
No Annual Fee
Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% for 15 months on purchases
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Annual fee
5%
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter.
1%
Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
What we love: The Citi Custom Cash Card combines introductory APR offers with a boosted cash back structure that automatically adjusts to your highest eligible spend category each billing cycle. It’s a great hands-off cash back card even after the intro APR period ends.
This card offers a high cash back rate in one category every month, but applies it automatically to make it easy to earn rewards.
You can enjoy a relatively lengthy intro APR on balance transfers to help consolidate credit card debt.
Cons
Bonus rewards are subject to a spending cap, which could limit your rewards earnings.
You can’t transfer your points to any Citi travel partners unless you have another Citi card that offers point transfers.
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% - 29.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.
No Annual Fee
Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash® Card account per person.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
1.5% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
5%
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
1.5%
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
What we love: If you're looking for low-maintenance, unlimited cash back rewards with a solid introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card might be for you. Factor in no annual fee and you have the potential for a low-cost addition to your wallet that remains valuable after the intro APR period ends.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% for 6 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.
Annual fee
5%
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
1%
Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.
What we love: A lengthy intro APR offer on balance transfers gives this card exceptional value if your focus is paying off debt. Consider this card if you want the best of a cash back card and a balance transfer card.
Alternative: Considerthe Citi Custom Cash® Card if you want a solid intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers, plus an easy-to-earn high cash back rate.
Pros
If you want to pay down your card balance over time and enjoy ongoing value, this card is hard to beat.
You won’t be charged a late payment fee on your first late payment (up to $41 after).
Cons
There is a quarterly spending limit on your elevated cash back rewards.
It has a shorter intro APR offer for purchases, so it may not be handy for large expenses.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases—automatically.
Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% on purchases for 12 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
1% - 6%
Rewards rate
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Annual fee
6%
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6%
6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3%
3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more.
The base reward program is uber-lucrative, making this card a good choice for people looking for long-term value.
The card touts ancillary benefits, including purchase protection, return protection and an extended warranty.
Cons
Purchases at wholesale clubs, superstores (like Walmart), and specialty stores (bakeries, farmers markets, etc.) are excluded from the card’s U.S. supermarket bonus category and only earn 1 percent back.
The annual fee is an added cost that cuts into cardmembers’ cash back earnings.
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
Low Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.24% - 29.99%. Variable APRs will not exceed 29.99%.
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations.
3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Get up to $120 in statement credits annually when you pay for an auto-renewing subscription to Equinox+ at equinoxplus.com with your Blue Cash Preferred® Card. That's $10 in statement credits each month. Enrollment required.
Thinking about getting the Disney Bundle which can include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+? Your decision made easy with $7/month back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your Blue Cash Preferred® Card. Enrollment required.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% for 12 months on Purchases
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Citi credit card.
N/A
Rewards rate
Rewards rate is not available for this credit card.
Annual fee
N/A
What we love: If you want a no-frills card that helps you focus on paying down debt without distractions, the Citi Diamond Preferred comes with a top-of-the-line intro APR offer for balance transfers, helping you minimize charges. And features like the Citi Flex Pay Plan can offer additional ways to help pay off an unexpected purchase.
This card’s ongoing APR could end up on the low side, helping people mitigate interest charges after the intro offer ends.
Citi offers a number of lucrative rewards cards you may be able to switch to after you pay off debt with the Diamond Preferred.
Cons
It doesn’t come with rewards, which limits its long-term value, but may not be a deal-breaker for people focusing on paying down debt.
This card’s fees include a 5 percent balance transfer fee ($5 minimum), which is higher than a lot of other cards’.
0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
Recommended Credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Recommended Credit
0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases, then 17.15% to 31.15% variable regular APR
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this USAA credit card.
1.5% cash back
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, no category restrictions, no caps on cash back.
Annual fee
1.5% cash back
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, no category restrictions, no caps on cash back.
What we love: This card is a great pick for military members, veterans and their families who travel frequently or need a streamlined rewards card. Along with an intro APR on new purchases, the card comes with a decent flat rewards rate and travel perks you won’t find on many no-annual-fee credit cards.
Recommended Credit
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
They go by different names — 0 percent APR credit cards, zero-interest credit cards, introductory APR credit cards — but they all have the same purpose: a 0 percent intro APR is a temporary break from interest charges as you steadily pay off large credit card purchases or balance transfers.
Purchase APR: A temporary interest offer where no interest is automatically applied to new purchases made on the card. These offers typically last 12 to 15 months, although zero-interest cards might have offers 18 to 21 months.
Balance transfer APR: A temporary interest offer where no interest is applied to the debt balance transferred onto the card from another card. These offers typically last 12 to 15 months, although zero-interest cards might increase the timeframe to 18 to 21 months.
Variable APR: The range of possible credit interest rates on the card. This rate is based on a cardholder's creditworthiness and can change with the prime rate, which the Federal Reserve decides.
Ongoing interest rate: The interest rate that will apply to your balance after the introductory APR period ends.
How does credit card interest work?
Credit card interest is the cost of borrowing money in the form of a percentage of your credit card balance at the end of each billing cycle and is one of the main ways that credit card companies make money. You won’t have to pay interest on your purchases if you pay your balance off each cycle. If you still have a balance on your credit card past the grace period of a billing cycle, the credit card issuer will tack on your interest charges for that cycle.
How much interest you pay depends on the APR you qualify for when you are approved for a card, determined partly by your creditworthiness. At the end of each billing cycle, the credit card issuer calculates your interest charges using your average daily balance, APR and the number of days in the billing cycle.
0% APR credit card pros and cons
A 0 percent APR credit card is a great way to save money on interest, whether on new purchases or your existing credit card debt. It’s best to understand these cards’ benefits and drawbacks before applying.
Pros
The gift of time: A primary goal of 0 percent APR credit cards is to give you time to pay off a large debt. The best intro offers are 18 months or longer.
Saving on interest: You could potentially save hundreds of dollars on interest charges via an introductory 0 percent APR on purchases and balance transfers.
Lower monthly payments: Having several months (or even longer) to pay off a balance during the introductory period could result in lower monthly payments.
Potentially improving your credit score: Responsibly managing debt can help your credit score in the long run and show lenders that you’re a low-risk borrower.
Cons
Missing payments could forfeit your introductory APR period: If you miss a payment on your new 0 percent APR credit card, the issuer could consider it a violation of terms and change to the standard APR.
Credit score impact: Applying for a new credit card means a hard credit inquiry on your credit reports and a temporary dip in your credit score. Luckily, hard credit inquiries fall off your report after a year.
Balance transfer fees: Most credit card issuers charge a balance transfer fee, usually 3 percent or 5 percent of the amount transferred. This might be a factor when you are trying to pay down debt.
Intro APR offers don’t last forever: Remember that intro APR offers end. If you still have a balance on your card, the ongoing APR the issuer sets will then take effect.
Opening a credit card with zero interest offers is a solid choice in the following situations:
If you have an expensive upcoming purchase, it can be a good idea to open a 0 percent APR credit card and charge the purchase to the new card. As long as you make payments each month and pay off the balance before the intro period ends, you can avoid interest charges.
Many of the best 0 percent APR cards are balance transfer cards, which let you move the balance from one credit card onto a new one and make payments, interest-free, for a certain period. This could save you hundreds of dollars in interest charges, especially if you can pay off your balance before the intro period ends.
When a 0% APR card isn’t a good idea
While getting a credit card with no interest for a year or longer is appealing, it may not be the best choice in these situations:
If you’re already making payments on a 0 percent APR balance transfer card, it may not be a good idea to open another credit card. The application’s hard credit pull can negatively affect your credit score, and the additional credit may entice you to overspend. It’s best to first focus on paying down your debts.
Intro APR offers typically require cardholders to make timely payments or else the APR offer is void and ends early. If you frequently make late payments on credit cards, a 0 percent APR credit card may not do you any good.
Still unsure if a 0 percent APR credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.
How much could you save with a zero-interest card?
With interest rates constantly increasing since 2022, knowing your interest rate is crucial. The current average interest rate is around 20 percent, and this high rate could easily accumulate hundreds of dollars in interest payments before you settle your balance, especially if you charge most of your purchases to the card.
Current credit card interest rates
Interest spiked in early October and has stayed steady since. While the changes seem small on the surface, they can add up. Even a small change can make a difference in how long it takes to pay off your credit card balance.
With an intro APR offer, you can pay down your debt through lower payments without racking up additional interest. While the offer won’t last forever, it’ll give you a window that makes paying off your debt easier. With Bankrate’s credit card payoff calculator, the table below shows that an 18-month 0 percent APR offer could save you around $400 in interest on a $3,000 credit card balance.
APR
With 3% balance transfer fee
Monthly payment
Total interest
Total amount paid
20% for 18 months
$3,000
$194
$497
$3,497
0% intro on balance transfers for 18 months
$3,090
$167
$0
$3,090
Tips on choosing the best 0% APR card for you
A zero-interest card can be a great tool for anyone looking for a break from interest or a way to lower their debt. That said, you’ll get more out of your card if you have a clear purpose for it. Consider the following when choosing a 0 percent intro APR offer card.
Determine if the intro period is long enough: Make sure you can pay off the balance before the intro period ends. For instance, a credit card with only 12 months of 0 percent APR may not be your best choice if you need more than a year to pay the balance.
Check the card’s fees: Many credit cards charge an annual fee and offer an intro APR period. Most balance transfer cards come with a 3 percent to 5 percent balance transfer fee added to your total transfer amount. Understand all the fees associated with the card before you apply so you’re not surprised by any charges.
Decide the card's value after the intro APR period: Some cards offer a lengthy APR period, but no other benefits or rewards, making them nearly useless after the intro period. However, many rewards cards might offer shorter intro APR offers, but they earn points, miles or cash back. Determine if you want the long-term value but shorter APR period that rewards cards offer or if you want to focus solely on paying off a balance before the period ends.
How a Bankrate editor used his 0% APR card offer
Bankrate editor Brendan Dyer used the Citi Custom Cash card and its introductory APR on purchases to carry a balance so he could focus on loan payments. Here’s his experience with Citi’s intro offer:
“I bought a car and shortly after I applied for the Citi Custom Cash card because it had an introductory APR offer I wanted to take advantage of alongside my new car loan. I used the card to buy groceries and occasionally, gas. I never had a loan before so making car payments was new to me. I wanted to get it over with as quickly as possible, or at least get far enough ahead on the loan that I could trim the overall interest I would pay on it.
The Citi Custom Cash card and its introductory APR offer let me carry a balance for all my regular purchases for a little more than one year while I focused on paying off my car. I knew I needed to pay off my card balance eventually, but the intro APR offer helped me avoid a lot of interest on my car loan because I didn’t need to pay my card off right away and could keep paying down the principal on my loan.”
— Brendan Dyer, Editor, Bankrate
How to make the most of a 0% APR offer
Zero-interest cards can be a great tool for managing debt and avoiding added charges. Here’s how to maximize a 0 percent APR offer and get ahead of your finances.
Apply at the right time
A simple but effective way of maximizing a 0 percent APR card is to apply for the card at the right time. For example, if you have home renovations coming up or need to do some holiday shopping, applying for a 0 percent APR card for purchases just before you start spending can help you get the most time possible to save on potential interest.
Transferring a balance after the promotional window
The intro period only applied to certain transactions
Avoid these mistakes by setting up automatic payments, transferring your balance immediately after approval, and reading the terms and conditions of the offer carefully before you open a card.
Calculate your monthly payments
To ensure the total balance is paid before the intro period ends, calculate what you will have to pay each month to reach a balance of zero in that timeframe. You can use online tools like Bankrate’s minimum payment calculator to help you calculate the amount. If you’re able, you should pay over the minimum amount needed to help you pay off the debt more quickly.
Avoid adding to your debt
Introductory 0 percent interest credit cards work well as an intentional debt management tool. Avoid using your 0 percent APR card for unnecessary costs. For example, if you’re using the card to finance a large purchase, try keeping that card’s usage to only that purchase and immediately start paying it off. If you’re using a 0 percent APR card for a balance transfer, make paying down that total balance a priority before adding more charges.
Don’t close the card after the intro APR period ends
Closing the card immediately after paying off the balance could hurt your credit score by reducing your available credit and the average age of your credit accounts. Together, these factors account for 45 percent of your credit score. Plus, many of these cards come with perks and benefits that can add value to your wallet even after the introductory offer expires. If you want the longest value possible, make sure to check out features like the card’s rewards rates, welcome bonus and annual fee.
In the news: How to recover from holiday spending
It’s no secret that the holiday season puts a strain on your budget. A new Bankrate study showed that more than half of holiday shoppers said they expected to feel some financial burden in the holiday season.
This is where a 0 percent intro APR card can really come in handy, especially if you’re one of the 53 percent of holiday shoppers who plan to pay for at least some of their holiday purchases with a credit card. If you have any necessary big purchases you have in the new year, you can cover those with the card and pay them off throughout the year. If you have a large amount of debt on one card, you can transfer it to your new 0 percent intro APR card to relieve yourself of interest as you make payments.
When evaluating the best zero-interest cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders.
This includes users who need to carry a balance long term, need as much time as possible to chip away at debt or are looking for maximum long-term value via rewards.
We analyzed over 100 of the most popular zero-interest cards and scored each based on its introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup.
Here are some of the key factors that we considered:
The primary factor in a balance transfer or low-interest card’s rating and its inclusion in our list is the quality of its introductory APR offer and ongoing APR. This includes both the introductory rate itself and the length of the intro APR promotional on both balance transfers and new purchases.
For cards designed primarily for balance transfers, the intro APR offer on balance transfers has the largest impact on overall score. The quality of these cards’ intro APR on new purchases is also considered, but holds less weight than the intro APR on balance transfers.
For general low-interest cards, the intro APR offer on new purchases has the largest impact on overall score, followed by the ongoing APR and intro APR offer on balance transfers. This weighting assumes cardholders considering a card in this category will prioritize payment flexibility on new purchases or may need to carry a balance long term, whereas cardholders trying to pay off debt will opt for a dedicated balance transfer card.
The cards that score the highest in these categories and are most likely to be included in our list tend to offer long 0 percent intro APRs on both balance transfer and new purchases as well as a lower-than-average low-end APR.
Along with evaluating each card’s intro APR offers, we score balance transfer and low-interest cards based on their fees.
Of primary importance is a card’s balance transfer fee, since this can play a large role in the total cost of a balance transfer. We rate each card’s balance transfer fee based on how it stacks up against the fee you’ll find on competing cards.
While this fee carries less weight when we assess general low-interest cards than dedicated balance transfer cards, it still factors into our evaluation since cardholders may decide to transfer debt to a low-interest card even if it offers no intro APR or an intro APR higher than 0 percent.
And while a lower balance transfer fee could save you more overall than a few extra months of 0 percent APR, this fee carries less weight in our scoring system than a card’s introductory APR and intro APR period. This is because many users prioritize getting as much time as possible to pay off debt while avoiding interest.
Other fees considered in our assessment include the presence of annual, foreign transaction, cash advance and late payment fees, along with penalty APRs. Annual fees are weighted most heavily since these are the only “unavoidable” fees in the list and tend to be less common on dedicated balance transfer and low-interest credit cards.
While getting a generous intro APR offer and low ongoing APR are likely to be the biggest priorities for someone looking for a low-interest or balance transfer card, we also consider how much value a card can offer after its intro APR comes to an end.
Balance transfer and low-interest cards receive a higher rating and are more likely to be included in our list of best cards if they also include an ongoing rewards program or unique and valuable perks. Such features make a card more useful long term and make it less likely you’ll need to apply for a new card (and temporarily hurt your credit score) after you pay off debt.
With this in mind, our best cards list often includes a number of rewards and cash back cards alongside dedicated balance transfer cards. These cards tend to offer slightly shorter intro APR periods, but could help you save more overall, either via rewards earned on everyday spending, valuable perks or a lower balance transfer fee.
Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply
Frequently asked questions about 0% APR credit cards
The best way to qualify for a 0 percent APR credit card — especially the ones on this list — is to have at least a good credit score. An excellent credit score would give you the best odds and rates (a FICO score of 800 or higher, or a VantageScore of 781 or higher). While there are cards that accept lower scores and still have an introductory APR offer, often these cards have limited perks and shorter-term value overall.
From there, you can find preapproved card offers either through the issuer or services like Bankrate’s CardMatch.
When your 0 percent intro APR offer ends, the card’s regular, ongoing interest rate will apply to any future balance you carry month to month. For example, if your intro APR period is over and you still have a balance of $200 on your card, your next credit card statement will show that you owe $200 plus any additional interest you’ve gained.
All of the longest intro APR offers on the market currently hover around 21 months. However, these lengthy offers may become harder to find.
The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card offers a 0 percent intro APR for 21 billing cycles on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. The ongoing variable APR is 18.74 percent to 29.74 percent thereafter; balance transfers made within 60 days qualify for the intro APR (balance transfer fee of 3 percent, min $5).
The Wells Fargo Reflect Card offers a 0 percent intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. The ongoing variable APR is 18.24 percent, 24.74 percent or 29.99 percent thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro APR (balance transfer fee of 5 percent, min $5).
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has a 0 percent intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers made within four months of account opening, then 18.24 percent to 28.99 percent variable APR. On the other hand, its 0 percent intro APR on purchases only lasts 12 months.
The Citi Simplicity® Card also has a lengthy 0 percent intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers, then 19.24 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR. Balance transfers made within four months of account opening qualify for the intro APR. However, its 0 percent intro APR on purchases is also limited to 12 months.
It's very unlikely that the issuer of your current credit card would agree to cut your APR to 0 percent. On the other hand, many cardholders are able to get a lower rate (even if it's not zero) by contacting their issuers. It's an easier case to make if you're a longtime customer with a record of making on-time payments.
No, the two are very different. With deferred interest, interest starts to build when you open the account but is forgiven once you pay off the charges in the specified time period. If you don't pay them off before the deadline, however, the interest that's been building up is added to your balance.
A 0 percent intro APR credit card won't charge interest retroactively this way, although the card's standard APR will apply on any balance carried over after the introductory offer expires.
Ask the experts: What are the best ways to avoid paying interest on a credit card?
Whenever possible, pay off your credit cards every month. If you have a balance with a high interest rate, look for balance transfer opportunities and try to pay off the balance within the promotional rate time frame. If you have bad credit and are struggling to pay down your balance, look into a debt management plan through a nonprofit credit counseling agency. Some creditors offer as low as 0 percent through a debt management plan, and multiple monthly payments can be consolidated into one. On average, a debt management plan lasts four years, but there is no prepayment penalty if you are able to pay it off sooner. Keep in mind that a debt management plan will close the accounts you’re consolidating, so this isn’t something you want to do as a first option.
Hands down, the best way to avoid paying any interest is to set every one of your card accounts to auto-pay the full balance each month on or before the due date. This method to set it and forget it always works — as long as you’re never spending more than what is in your bank account.
I’m a big fan of the “pay as you charge” method. Make sure you have your bank’s app on your phone — it should be connected to your checking account. Then use your credit card for the things you want and can afford, and immediately pay off the balance at the end of the day. You’ll never pay another penny in interest, you’ll rack up the rewards (if your card has a rewards program) and you won’t face a big balance at the end of the month that you may be tempted to partially pay off.
We use primary sources to support our work. Bankrate’s authors, reporters and editors are subject-matter experts who thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate, timely and relevant.
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at…
