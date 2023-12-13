Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card review: A low-cost travel card with a few good perks

An affordable card for easy travel earnings on everyday purchases

Written by
Ashley Parks
and
Garrett Yarbrough
Edited by
Tracy Stewart
Reviewed by
Rebekah Hovey
 /  16 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

4.1

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The VentureOne Rewards card has just enough features to make it worthwhile for occasional travelers looking for a no-annual-fee travel card. But upgrading to the Capital One Venture Rewards card might make more sense if you want more rewards, more perks and better long-term value.

Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
  • Rewards value
    3.7 / 5
    APR
    2 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    4 / 5
    Features
    3.5 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

$340

Offer valuation

Info

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Overview

If you’re an occasional traveler looking for a low-maintenance, low-cost travel rewards card, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card may be the right choice.

This no-annual-fee card (See Rates & Fees) earns a fair unlimited flat rate on all purchases, but it stands apart from other no-annual-fee travel cards by also earning elevated rewards mile rates on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Plus, the solid sign-up bonus and intro APR offers on purchases and balance transfers add up to an intro value on par with that of several top travel cards for beginners.

The VentureOne is also one of the few no-annual-fee travel cards that earns rewards transferable to partner loyalty programs. This gives its flat-rate rewards an edge over competitors if you want easy-to-earn miles that can be worth more than 1 cent each with a little effort.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 5X miles on hotels and rental cars when you book through Capital One Travel
    • 1.25X miles on all purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • 20,000 bonus miles if you spend $500 within the first three months

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% Intro APR offer

    • 0 percent intro APR on purchases for the first 15 months 
    • 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for the first 15 months (balance transfer fee applies) 
    • 19.99 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR
    • 3 percent balance transfer fee for the first 15 months; 4 percent at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you at any other time 
    • (See Rates & Fees)

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Travel Assistance Services* - Available 24/7 to help connect you with local emergency and assistance resources when you're away from home
    • Concierge* - Enjoy 24/7 assistance booking travel, getting hard-to-get reservations at a favorite restaurant, finding that perfect gift, and more
    • Extended Warranty* - Doubles the original manufacturer's warranty, up to a maximum of twenty-four (24) months, for eligible items purchased with your card
    • Auto Rental Insurance* - Use your card to rent an eligible vehicle

    Expert Appraisal: Typical 
    See our expert analysis

Capital One VentureOne pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Unlike the rewards program other travel cards offer, you can transfer miles to travel partners to potentially increase your miles’ value.

  • Checkmark

    The intro APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers gives you time to save money on large purchases or existing debt.

Cons

  • There are no big ticket travel perks commonly found on some travel cards, such as trip cancellation and interruption insurance or annual travel credits.

  • The flat rewards rate is lower than the typical 1.5X rewards seen on most competing travel cards, and your miles are worth less when redeemed on anything other than travel.

  • You’ll need a good to excellent (670 to 850) credit score for approval, which limits the accessibility of the VentureOne as a starter travel card.

Why you might want the Capital One VentureOne

The Capital One VentureOne is ideal if you want to earn travel rewards, but don’t travel enough to justify a premier card with a hefty annual fee. Its flexible rewards, low-spend welcome offer, generous intro APR offers and overall affordability make this travel card worth considering. 

Bankrate's image file
Dig deeper:

7 reasons to get the Capital One VentureOne

Arrow Right

Transfer value: Transfer partners can outrank rival cards’ redemptions

One of the VentureOne card’s biggest advantages over its competition is its transfer partner redemptions. According to Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations, your rewards can be worth about 1.7 cents with the right Capital One transfer partner

The seemingly weak 1.25X miles you’ll earn on your purchases could add up to around 2.13 cents in reward value earned per dollar spent. That’s significantly higher than the usual 1.5-cent value flat-rate rival cards earn per dollar spent, as the points or miles from their 1.5X rewards rates are often only redeemable at a 1-cent value.

Welcome offer: Reasonable spending requirement for solid rewards

You only have to spend $500 in the first three months with the card to earn 20,000 bonus miles. The 20,000 miles are worth $200 at 1 cent per mile when you redeem them for travel booked through the Capital One portal, or approximately $340 when transferred to the right  partner, based on Bankrate’s estimated value of 1.7 cents cents per mile.

A $200 bonus is solid compared to the typical welcome offer that no-annual-fee travel cards carry. You could earn more than $200 in rewards with the welcome offers from the Discover it® Miles card or the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, but the VentureOne card’s offer could be one of the most valuable if you’re up for transferring your points to travel partners. 

Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight:

The Capital One VentureOne previously offered a higher sign-up bonus, so there’s a chance for more rewards you can wait for a better offer. In the spring of 2023, for instance, you could have earned 40,000 miles after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months. However, the current offer has been in place for a while, so a stronger offer might not come around very often.

Intro APR offer: Generous for a travel credit card

Premium travel credit cards — and many travel cards in general — aren’t known for lengthy intro APR offers. While the intro offer on the VentureOne isn’t the longest available, it’s still competitive, especially for a travel card. Paired with a $0 annual fee (See Rates & Fees), the intro offers on the VentureOne elevate this card’s status as a budget-friendly travel credit card.

Just keep in mind that there’s a 4 percent balance transfer fee after the intro APR period (See Rates & Fees), which could be higher than the 3 percent transfer fee some competitors charge.

Bankrate's image file
Learn more:

Best travel credit cards with 0 percent intro APR offers

Arrow Right

Rates and fees:  One of the most affordable travel credit cards 

Many of the top travel credit cards on the market charge annual fees as high as  $600, and even some of the best travel cards for beginners have annual fees close to $100. If you don’t travel enough to offset these annual fees, the VentureOne is a much more cost-effective alternative. Capital One also won’t charge any foreign transaction fees (See Rates & Fees), which is a boon on any good travel credit card.

Why you might want a different travel card

With fewer costs come fewer perks, benefits and other premium features. Outside of basic Capital One benefits, this card doesn't offer many additional perks. If you’re a frequent traveler looking for the most luxurious, high-end experiences, you might want to explore other options.  

Other cardholder perks: Minimal outside of what’s exclusive to Capital One 

The VentureOne comes with many of the same perks you’d get on any Capital One card. Some of these features include Capital One Dining, Capital One Entertainment and Capital One Shopping. All of these perks are Capital One’s version of your basic issuer shopping portals, offering you a few exclusive discounts for being a Capital One cardholder. Many other credit card issuers offer similar features for their own cards, so these Capital One features aren’t particularly unique or extensive. 

You can also enjoy a few other standard travel perks, like travel accident insurance, extended warranty coverage and secondary insurance for eligible car rentals. These benefits can be useful, but they aren’t remarkable and in a best-case scenario you’ll never need them.

Bankrate's image file
Learn more

Capital One VentureOne benefits guide

Arrow Right

Rewards rate: Low earning rate and poor value outside of travel

You can use the VentureOne to earn travel rewards on everyday purchases like groceries and gas, but the unlimited rewards rate is one of the lowest flat rates for a travel card at 1.25X miles. Other flat-rate rewards cards with no annual fee (See Rates & Fees) offer at least 1.5X miles (or 1.5 percent cash back) on all purchases, and some cards could even earn up to 2X miles as a base rate for a relatively low annual fee. 

Aside from the low flat rate, the value of miles earned is reduced by half when redeemed for cash back in the form of statement credits or a check, with each mile valued at 0.5 cents rather than the initial 1 cent.

Ultimately, while the opportunity to earn travel rewards on all types of spending is appealing, this card’s flat rewards rate isn’t much to brag about if you don’t take advantage of Capital One's transfer partners.

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

Bankrate editor India Davis chose the Capital One VentureOne as her first credit card. She maximized the card’s value during her international travels, but she’s traveled infrequently since. The card’s affordability and emphasis on everyday spending to earn travel miles work well for her lifestyle.

“The Capital One VentureOne is the first credit card I’ve ever had, and I still use it regularly a decade later. I took advantage of the introductory APR offer on purchases, which was very helpful in giving me time to pay off plane tickets. I also appreciated the lack of foreign transaction fees, as I was living abroad at the time. Now that I’m living back in the States and don’t travel as much, I’ve switched to using the card for everyday purchases and I still get the same rate of rewards. It has definitely maintained its value for me over the years and is a great card for purchases that usually wouldn’t be rewarded, like Target purchases and travel upgrades.”

— India Davis, Editor, Bankrate

How the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card compares to other travel rewards cards

The VentureOne is a solid option for people who don’t travel often, but it doesn’t offer the most competitive flat rate on purchases. Like most no-annual-fee travel cards, it’s light on additional benefits and perks. Here are two options for anyone who wants to earn a higher flat rate without paying an annual fee or is considering upgrading to a card with more features.

Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.1
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

20,000 miles
Info

Rewards rate

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Discover it&#174; Miles
Bankrate Score
4.1
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Discover Match®
Info

Rewards rate

1.5X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.9
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site

Annual fee

$95

Intro offer

Earn 75,000 miles
Info

Rewards rate

2 Miles - 5 Miles
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair with the Capital One VentureOne

A credit card with bonus categories that greatly reward your personalized spending habits would make a great partner for your VentureOne travel card. You can use that card to earn higher rewards for purchases you make regularly, and then use your VentureOne card for all other eligible purchases.

Who is the Capital One VentureOne right for?

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card worth it?

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards credit card may be the right fit for you if you want a low-cost card to earn occasional miles. With no annual fee to pay (See Rates & Fees), you don’t have to invest anything to start earning 1.25X miles on every dollar you spend, and you can get a sizable welcome bonus too.

However, the big edge it has over its competitors is the capability to transfer miles to Capital One’s partner travel programs, potentially increasing the value of rewards. This is a common feature among premium travel cards, and it can make the VentureOne’s lower flat rewards rate much more lucrative if you are willing to put in the effort.

But if you don’t mind spending more to earn more and have good credit, a higher-tier Capital One card or another one of the best travel rewards cards can potentially offer you better value.

Dig deeper: Is the Capital One VentureOne worth it?

*Benefit available to accounts approved for the World Elite Mastercard product, subject to terms, conditions, and exclusions in the World Elite Mastercard Guide to Benefits. See Account Terms or Application Terms for more details.

*For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply. 

How we rated this card

Document
150+
cards rated
Congrats
50+
rewards programs valued
Search
1800
data points analyzed
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best no annual fee credit cards
Written by
Ashley Parks
Former Editor, Credit cards

As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.

Co-written by
Garrett Yarbrough
Writer, Credit Cards
Edited by
Tracy Stewart
Former Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Reviewed by
Rebekah Hovey
Former Editor, credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more No Annual Fee

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Review

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citi Rewards+® Card Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

USAA Rate Advantage Credit Card Review

3.0 Bankrate Score