Everything you need to know about the Capital One mobile app
Capital One offers a mobile app for quickly performing most account management.
“Education is an essential tool to achieving healthy personal finances. As an editor, I can help make that education accessible to everyone who wants it.”— Rebekah Hovey
Rebekah Hovey is an editor with nearly a decade of experience creating and shaping content in finance-related and health care fields.
In her early career, Rebekah focused on transforming complex details about health insurance, retirement savings accounts and similar finance-related topics into easy-to-read guides and short videos. She then spent several years contributing to content strategy and producing and editing content and educational outreach for national and state health care initiatives. Most recently before joining the Bankrate team, she worked as a content strategist and editor in the venture capital field.
Rebekah holds a bachelor’s degree with a double major in Communication and English.
“Education is an essential tool to achieving healthy personal finances. As an editor, I can help make that education accessible to everyone who wants it.”— Rebekah Hovey
Capital One offers a mobile app for quickly performing most account management.
Whether you’ve signed up for the Apple Card to take advantage of the special financing terms on Apple products or for its unique features, you might be wondering how to increase your credit line on the [...]
A fine choice for bank customers, but there's nothing particularly special here for others.
The Avant Credit Card is an unsecured credit card designed for someone with a fair or average credit score or a limited credit history. It requires no deposit and can help you build credit with responsible use, but doesn't offer many other benefits.
A flexible rewards card for those who want decent returns without paying a premium price.
Discover it® Student chrome offers generous cash back rewards to those who dine out or drive frequently.
The Delta SkyMiles Blue American Express credit card has no annual fees and a welcome offer of 10,000 miles for $1,000 spent in your first six months.
This top-notch, flat-rate card is more well-rounded and streamlined than rivals, making it a solid standalone or partner rewards card.
The Chase Freedom Flex card is at the top of the cash back game. Its familiar rotating categories are paired with year-round earning categories to ensure maximum rewards.
If you’re looking for a convenient way to pay with a Chase card, Chase Pay may be the solution you’re looking for.