“Education is an essential tool to achieving healthy personal finances. As an editor, I can help make that education accessible to everyone who wants it.”

About the author

Rebekah Hovey is an editor with nearly a decade of experience creating and shaping content in finance-related and health care fields.

Previous Experience

In her early career, Rebekah focused on transforming complex details about health insurance, retirement savings accounts and similar finance-related topics into easy-to-read guides and short videos. She then spent several years contributing to content strategy and producing and editing content and educational outreach for national and state health care initiatives. Most recently before joining the Bankrate team, she worked as a content strategist and editor in the venture capital field.

Education

Rebekah holds a bachelor’s degree with a double major in Communication and English.