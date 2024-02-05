Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card review

 8 min
Bottom line

This card offered straightforward rewards on all purchases, as well as elevated rewards for digital wallet payments for the first year — but when it comes to extra benefits, this card wasn’t the best choice.
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

$150

Intro offer

1.5% - 1.8%

Rewards rate

$0

Annual fee

14.49%-24.99% (Variable)

Regular APR

 As of June 2021, the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card has been retired in favor of the issuer’s newer cash back card: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. Fortunately, the Wells Fargo Active Cash is a major step up and stands as a good Wells Fargo card for rewards, including offering top-tier intro APRs and competitive terms compared to rival cards.

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card Overview

(*This card is no longer available.)

The Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card* was a solid option if you wanted a simple, uncomplicated cash rewards credit card. Instead of having to juggle multiple cards, track spending in specific categories or enroll in a new bonus category each quarter, you could earn rewards at the same flat rate on every purchase, no matter where, when or what you buy. You’d pay no annual fee and could also enjoy a slightly elevated cash back rate on Google Pay and Apple Pay purchases during your first 12 months as a cardholder.

But the Cash Wise Visa was far from the best cash back card on the market. For instance, it fell short of a number of flat-rate cash back cards due to its unimpressive sign-up bonus. Although the card would have certainly done the job as a low-maintenance cash back card, it simply didn’t stand out from the competition.

    Rewards

    • 1.5 percent cash rewards on purchases
    • 1.8 percent cash rewards on digital wallet purchases including Google Pay or Apple Pay during the first 12 months from account opening

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

    Welcome offer

    • Earn a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee
    • 0 percent purchase intro APR for 15 months from account opening
    • 0 percent balance transfer intro APR for 15 months on qualifying balance transfers
    • 14.49 percent to 24.99 percent variable ongoing APR

    Expert Appraisal: Good

    Other cardholder perks

    • FICO score access
    • Cellphone protection
    • Wells Fargo Rewards Program

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive

Alternatives to the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa

Even though the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa is no longer available, you can still find flat-rate cash back cards that are fairly similar — if not better.

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa pros and cons

Pros

    Though this card is no longer accepting new applicants, rewards won’t expire as long as the account is open for current cardholders.

    The ongoing APR has the potential to be lower than the current average credit card interest rate.

    There's no yearly cost to continue carrying this card.

Cons

  • The cardholder perks are barebones and don’t stand out against other cash back credit cards.

  • The balance transfer fee is on the higher side.

  • You'll have to pay a foreign currency conversion fee if you use this card abroad.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa worth it?

Its cash back potential may not be the highest available in the market, but the ease and simplicity of the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa make it a good option for those who like effortless rewards. However, the Cash Wise card isn’t the most lucrative option, so be sure to check out some alternatives before you decide if you want to continue carrying it.

The information about the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer. The Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card is no longer available. Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Compare the best cash back credit cards
