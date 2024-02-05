Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card
*The information about the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
$150
Intro offer
Earn a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months
1.5% - 1.8%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on purchases. 1.8% cash rewards on digital wallet purchases including Google Pay™ or Apple Pay® during the first 12 months from account opening.
$0
Annual fee
14.49%-24.99% (Variable)
Regular APR