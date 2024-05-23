Best Visa credit cards for June 2024

Brendan Dyer
Courtney Mihocik
Jason Steele
Updated May 23, 2024

Millions of people worldwide carry credit cards that use Visa's electronic payment network. While it doesn’t directly issue its own cards, Visa partners with credit card issuers like Chase and Bank of America to offer cards on the Visa network. Whether you’re looking for a cash back card for everyday spending or a travel rewards card to use on your next vacation, you've got plenty of options with Visa.

Check out Bankrate's picks for the best Visa cards of 2024 from our credit card partners.

Intro offer

$1,500 value
Rewards rate

1x - 5x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for luxury travel perks

Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

5.0
Info
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
Info
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,500 value
Rewards rate

Info

1x - 10x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for low-interest spending

Image of Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa&reg;

Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®

Bankrate score

4.2
Info
Recommended credit score: 580 - 740
Info
Intro offer

Rewards Rate

1.5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for fair credit scores

Image of Credit One Bank&reg; Platinum X5 Visa&reg;

Credit One Bank® Platinum X5 Visa®

Bankrate score

3.8
Info
Recommended credit score: 580 - 740
Info
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for occasional travelers

Image of Bank of America&#174; Travel Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.1
Info
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Intro offer

$250 value
Rewards rate

1.5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate's top Visa credit cards of 2024

Card name Best for Bankrate review score

Best overall

4.8 / 5
Luxury travel perks

5.0 / 5
Low-interest spending

4.2 / 5
Fair credit scores

3.8 / 5
Occasional travelers

4.1 / 5
What to know about Visa credit cards

Several credit card issuers and banks use the Visa payment network. Networks like Visa, along with Discover, American Express and Mastercard, facilitate electronic transactions of funds between buyers and sellers. They generally charge a small fee for each transaction.

While Visa technically acts as the facilitator for all payments made with a Visa credit card, it is not a credit card issuer or bank. It simply provides the technology that credit card issuers and banks use for Visa cards.

Visa is at the top of the payment processing industry as the largest of the four major U.S. credit card networks. If you have a debit, credit or prepaid card in your wallet, there's a good chance that the card is partnered with Visa.

With over 1 billion credit cards in circulation worldwide (an estimated 798 million outside the U.S.), Visa's international presence is undeniable. Visa cards are accepted in more than 200 countries and can be used with more than 10 million merchants in the United States. In the first three quarters of 2022, Visa's worldwide credit payments were more than  $2 trillion, according to Bankrate.com Market Share Statistics.

Visa credit card benefit tiers

All Visa cards fall under one of three benefit tiers: Traditional, Signature and Infinite. Each card tier offers different benefits, but your card issuer will determine the exact benefits that come with your card.

It’s worth checking the terms and conditions of any Visa card you’re considering to see what protections and benefits it includes. While Visa designates benefit tiers and includes a list of perks available in each tier, not every card issuer offers those benefits. For instance, you may carry a Visa Signature card, but whether that card comes with all Visa Signature benefits will be at the discretion of your card issuer — not Visa.

Visa credit card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Worldwide acceptance: Visa cards are accepted in over 200 countries and territories, making it one of the most widely accepted payment networks in the world.

  • Checkmark

    Travel benefits: The Visa benefit tiers feature an array of travel-related perks ranging from roadside dispatch at the lowest tier to lost luggage reimbursement at the highest tier.

  • Checkmark

    Straightforward benefit tiers: Clearly defined tiers make understanding benefits a bit easier, though you’ll have to carefully review the specific benefits that come with your card.

Cons

  • High annual fees on certain cards: Visa cards can come with annual fees ranging from $35 to over $500. Plenty of Visa cards don’t charge an annual fee, though the reward offers on those cards may not be as luxurious.

  • More focus on travel protection, less on discounts/experience: Competitors like Mastercard feature travel experience benefits like airport concierge service, a feature that isn’t offered at Visa Signature or Infinite tiers.

How popular are the best Visa cards?

According to our data, Visa cards on this page received a combined total of over 21,000 applications in 2023, suggesting that Visa has partnered with a number of popular card issuers. 

That said, the vast majority of applicants applied for these cards via a different “Best of” page (like Best Credit Cards, Best Cash Back Cards and the like). This suggests that very few people are specifically seeking a Visa credit card — Visa just so happens to be the payment network associated with the cards they want, and their choice of card is based not on its payment network, but its rewards, perks, cost and other details.

Who should get a Visa card?

Choosing a Visa credit card is the same as choosing the best card from any credit card network. You should find the one that best suits your overall financial situation. Knowing your goals and how your spending aligns with the following profiles will help you gauge which Visa card is right for you:

If you aren’t sure where to start with your search for a Visa credit card, consider looking at Visa Signature cards. This mid-level Visa tier includes cards that come with a handful of solid perks and usually have fairly decent rewards rates. If you can familiarize yourself with Visa Signature cards, you can determine if they’re enough to meet your needs or if you need to consider Visa Traditional or Infinite cards.

Still unsure if a Visa credit card is right for you? Check out our CardMatch tool to get personalized credit card recommendations and prequalification offers based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Expert advice for Visa cards

Visa credit cards are worth considering because they’re part of the most prevalent credit card network available and can have valuable benefits. Merchants almost anywhere in the world will be able to accept payments with a Visa credit card. Since the Visa network includes many credit card types, it should also be easy to find a Visa card you can make the most of.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when you’re looking for your next Visa card or hoping to maximize one you hold:

  • Moneybag

    Earn your welcome offer

    The best Visa cards carry valuable welcome offers that bring a lot of value to your first year with your new card. Use your card whenever possible in your first few months to meet any spending requirement attached to your sign-up bonus. It may be tempting to spend in excess, so plan your purchases ahead of time to avoid spending beyond your means. If you overspend chasing a welcome offer and end up carrying a balance, the interest charges could negate rewards.

  • Add Card

    Check card acceptance

    Visa may be the largest of the credit card networks with the widest acceptance rate, but you might run into a merchant that won’t take Visa cards. If this is the case, they might not take any credit cards. However, it pays to remain aware so you aren’t left stunned in the checkout process.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Maximize your rewards categories

    Visa cards include several reward categories across many cards. You should know where and in which categories your card(s) earn the most points, cash back or miles when you’re maximizing rewards categories. It can help to calculate how much you’ll spend in a given month, quarter or year in each of your spending categories when thinking about how you’ll use a credit card.

    Like with any card, you should avoid spending for the sake of earning rewards or cash back.

  • Rates

    Be aware of rates and fees

    Some of the most common credit card fees to watch for include annual fees, late payment fees, foreign transaction fees and balance transfer fees. And while you should strive to avoid carrying a balance, you’ll want a low ongoing APR if you anticipate not paying your balance in full.

How we assess the best Visa credit cards

When evaluating the best Visa credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standout Visa cards.  We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:  

Frequently asked questions about Visa credit cards

