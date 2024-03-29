Why you might want the Wells Fargo Active Cash

The Wells Fargo Active Cash is one of the most well-rounded cards of its kind because its rewards experience is simple and it provides intro APR periods for purchases and balance transfers.

When it comes to choosing a cash back rewards card , it’s hard to beat the flexibility of a flat-rate rewards card since you’ll earn unlimited rewards on purchases without worrying about bonus categories or spending limits.

Rewards: Top-notch flat cash rewards rate

Many cash rewards cards that provide a flat rate on all purchases only earn up to 1.5 percent, or place restrictions on how you earn and redeem rewards. Although other flat-rate cards can earn 2 percent cash rewards, the Active Cash is one of the few that wipes away caveats and spending caps while keeping valuable features, such as a welcome bonus.

For example, the Citi Double Cash card only earns up to 2 percent on all purchases once you pay your statement balance. You earn 1 percent when you buy and another 1 percent when you pay off the purchase. Several other competing cards with similar rates, like the Upgrade Cash Rewards Elite Visa® or Paypal Cashback Mastercard, require you to join a specific financial institution, manage multiple accounts or hold specific memberships to be eligible to reap the most benefits. The Wells Fargo Active Cash earns 2 percent cash rewards back for purchases, no matter when you pay your statement balance or where you bank.

Compared to other cash rewards cards, the Active Cash also gives you an impressive variety of redemption options. You can redeem your cash rewards as statement credits for as little as $1, physical cash in $20 increments at Wells Fargo ATMs, direct deposits into Wells Fargo savings or checking accounts, gift cards or travel via Wells Fargo Rewards. You can even redeem as credit for your mortgage toward your principal balance if you hold a qualifying mortgage account with Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo is one of the only issuers that lets you redeem cash rewards at ATMs, and many competing cards don’t allow you to redeem cash rewards for direct deposits.

Welcome offer: Quality cash rewards bonus

The Active Cash card’s $200 cash rewards bonus is solid for a no-annual-fee cash rewards card, and the $500 spending requirement in the first three months is quite low for the payoff. A few other cash rewards cards’ welcome bonuses require you to spend at least twice as much to earn the same bonus, this is one of the more attainable welcome offers we’ve seen.

However, it’s worth noting that you won’t be able to sign up for the Active Cash card or be eligible for its welcome bonus if you’ve opened a Wells Fargo credit card in the past six months. This buffer is standard for Wells Fargo credit cards, and several other issuers — like Capital One — require you to wait between credit card applications for just as long.