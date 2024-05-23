Best metal credit cards for May 2024

A metal credit card features a metal construction that adds a sleek and desirable form to your wallet. Many of the best credit cards available are made from metal, though it’s the cards’ rewards and perks that make them great. Although metal cards were once geared towards luxury travelers and wealthy individuals, you can find plenty of metal credit cards designed for the everyday consumer.

BEST OVERALL

Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,500 value
Rewards rate

1x - 5x

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR BIG SPENDERS

Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,600 value
Rewards rate

5X - 5X

Annual fee

APR

BEST FOR FOODIES

Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,200 value
Rewards rate

3X - 4X

Annual fee

APR

Best for renters

Image of Bilt Mastercard&#174;

Bilt Mastercard®

Bankrate score

4.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

1X Points - 3X Points

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for frequent travelers

Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,500 value
Rewards rate

1x - 10x

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR MARRIOTT LOYALISTS

Image of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant&reg; American Express&reg; Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$665 value
Rewards rate

2X - 6X

Annual fee

APR

BEST FOR BUDGET-CONSCIOUS TRAVELERS

Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.9
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$1,275 value
Rewards rate

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate’s top metal credit cards

Card name Rewards rate Bankrate review score

5X points on travel purchases made through Chase TravelSM

3X points on dining 

2X points on all other travel purchases.

4.8 / 5
(Read card review)
5X Membership Rewards points for prepaid hotels and flights when you book with American Express Travel or an airline directly (up to $500,000 spent in a calendar year).

4.8 / 5
(Read card review)
4X Membership Rewards points at restaurants, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 in purchases per year. then earn 1X points)

3X Membership Rewards points flights directly on airlines or with American Express Travel

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
3X points on dining 

2X points on travel

Up to 1X points on rent payments (up to a maximum 100,000 points per calendar year) and other purchases (Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period). See Rewards and Benefits terms.

4.0 / 5
(Read card review)
10X points on hotels and car rentals when purchased through Chase Travel℠

5X points on air travel when purchased through Chase Travel℠ (after earning your $300 travel credit)

3X points on all other travel and dining purchases

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
6X Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy®  program
 
3X points on flights booked directly with an airline and at restaurants worldwide
 
2X points on all other eligible purchases

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
5X miles on hotels and rental cars when booked through Capital One Travel

2X Capital One miles on all purchases

4.9 / 5
(Read card review)
Why have a metal card?

Initially seen as a status symbol, today’s metal cards are generally as accessible as their plastic counterparts. Many who seek out these cards see them as an accessory or an expression of personality. Sleek and refined, these cards command a certain presence when you take them out of your wallet (or accidentally drop them on the floor). 

Metal cards not only have the look, but also back it up with functionality and value. Higher-end metal cards are often “luxury” cards, which include helpful benefits like travel and luggage protections, as well as generous credits that help offset steep annual fees. Such cards may also allow you to transfer your earned rewards to travel partners, potentially boosting the overall value of those rewards. 

Pros and cons of metal credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Premium perks and benefits: The best metal credit cards typically come with premium benefits such as airport lounge access, elevated status with car rental and hotel brands, and annual travel credits.

  • Checkmark

    Luxury feel: Though not all metal cards are necessarily premium, there’s still a sense of luxury (and a certain “plunk” factor) associated with metal credit cards that some consumers might count as a pro.

Cons

  • Difficult to destroy: The card’s durability can become a headache at the end of your credit card account. Metal credit cards are notoriously difficult to destroy because you can’t bend them, cut them with scissors or put them through a shredder.

  • Annual fees: The elite benefits that some metal credit cards offer typically come with a hefty price tag. If you’re not strategic with the use of the card, those higher annual fees can quickly burden your finances.

What types of credit cards are metal?

Many card types can be metal, and not every metal card is going to be a good fit for you. To determine which metal card is right for you, you should first determine the type of credit card you’re looking for. Here are some of the types of credit cards that have metal options:

Some of the best travel and rewards cards are made from metal. Although you shouldn’t prioritize form over function, there are terrific card categories that feature metal cards.

  • Travel credit cards: Many of the top travel credit cards are made from metal. If you’re searching for a new travel card, it’s likely that you can find one that’s made from metal. Most (though not all) metal credit cards offer travel perks, free nights at hotels, credits for TSA and Global Entry and more.

  • Credit cards for excellent credit: Most metal credit cards, even ones we don’t consider premium cards, require excellent credit for approval. If you’ve been diligently building your credit score and are ready to take advantage of some elite benefits, it’s likely you’ll be choosing amongst metal credit cards.

You’re unlikely to find a metal card option in the following categories:

  • Credit-building cards: People recovering from credit mistakes or building credit for the first time are generally out of luck when it comes to getting a metal credit card. If you’re at this stage of your credit journey, you should prioritize good credit-building habits and worry less about the material of your credit card.
  • Cash back cards: Although many cash back cards are valuable, not many of them are metal. Most of the best cash back cards are plastic, so if you’re focused on earning cash back, you may need to ditch metal cards.
  • Student: A metal card can be tempting to have early on in your credit journey, but it’s not the best choice for students. Student credit cards typically aren’t made of metal. Not to mention any annual fees — which metal cards usually have — could weigh heavy in a student’s wallet.

Still unsure if a metal credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool to get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

What people say about metal cards

Metal credit cards can be a great mix of utility and style but often carry a higher annual fee reflective of their numerous perks. Still, they constantly have high ratings for a reason: these perks are well worth the cost of admission. 

Expert experience

It shouldn’t be your priority to get a metal credit card simply because it’s metal, but many of the best cards out there happen to be made of metal. Several members of Bankrate’s editorial staff hold one or more of these cards because of their valuable rewards or perks. 

Bilt Mastercard

“I initially was very skeptical about the value of the Bilt card. I've been proven wrong. While it's a little outside of the box, that's what gives it an edge. Doubling points earned on ‘Rent Day’ is a great feature. I'll save travel and dining purchases for that day just to earn the high rates. They always have great promos for card members, and Bilt points are one of the most valuable currencies available. The unique ability to pay rent with your card with no additional convenience fees is also vastly underrated and a great tool to have.”

— Ryan Flanigan, Writer

Prime Visa

“I have a relatively busy lifestyle and simply don’t have enough time for shopping around between superstores and home goods stores to find the best deals on household essentials. I started using Amazon to save time and became a Prime member for all its benefits, like fast shipping and discounts. Soon after, I applied for the Prime Visa. Although a Prime membership is required, the cash back I earn from Amazon purchases offsets the Prime membership fee without straining my budget.”

— Brendan Dyer, Writer

Apple Card

"As an iPhone user, I've found paying with and paying off the Apple Card very convenient. I especially love the Wallet app's notifications and straightforward interface, which help me track spending and ensure I always make my card payments on time. And I won't lie, that titanium clank you get when you set the card down is always satisfying."

— Nouri Zarrugh, Senior Editor

 

Tips on choosing the best metal credit card for you

Metal cards are often elite cards that come with a ton of perks that match their hefty price tags. The best metal credit card for you will come with benefits that fit into your overall financial goals. 

Here are a few steps to follow to help you make your decision.

All information about the Apple Card and Amazon Business Prime American Express Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer. Eligibility and benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.

*For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply

How we assess the best metal credit cards

When evaluating the best metal credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts that features a metal construction. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:  

Frequently asked questions about metal credit cards

India Davis, Editor, Credit Cards
India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has
Courtney Mihocik, Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at

