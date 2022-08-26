Best hotel perks you can get with a credit card
Hotel rewards credit card holders can get access to room upgrades, late checkout, free breakfast, lounge access and free nights among other perks.
Your possibility for seeing the world is not contingent on having a lot of money, and you can experience luxury beyond your means without breaking your budget or going into debt.— Stephanie Zito
Stephanie Zito is a professional traveler, self-employed humanitarian consultant and collector of credit card points. She shares savvy travel tips that she’s learned firsthand circling the globe for more than 25 years. She’s a backpacker, expert and premium traveler who’s visited more than 130 countries and all seven continents. Her life motto is “See the world, change the world, have fun doing it!” and her mission is to inspire others along the journey.
Zito loves teaching aspirational travelers how to access the world. And she shares her tips in her two books: “Upgrade Unlocked: The Unconventional Guide to Luxury Travel on a Budget” and "The Honeymoon Hack.” She’s also presented at many events, including Women’s Travel Fest, The World Domination Summit, Frequent Traveler University, Econome and Creative Live.
Zito's favorite travel hack is a hotel upgrade that lands her in a soaking tub with a view of the ocean. When she isn’t working from an airport lounge or an over-the-water bungalow somewhere exotic, she can be found hiking and camping in Portland, Oregon. Zito studied journalism at Samford University where she also discovered her love for international travel while completing studying abroad programs in London and China.
