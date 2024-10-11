Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for shopping

Brendan Dyer Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Written by
Brendan Dyer,
Edited by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Published on October 11, 2024 | 3 min read

A credit card that earns rewards for shopping can lighten the load of your spending and even give you money back. Plus, shopping rewards credit cards often offer great shopping perks like purchase protection for eligible items that get lost, damaged or stolen. They’re a must-have for accessing the best savings and rewards on all routine or holiday spending, which can be one of the most financially stressful times of the year for spenders.

We analyzed the best credit cards for all types of shopping to help you decide on the best card to complement the way you spend.

Compare the best cards for shopping

Card Best for Welcome Bonus Annual Fee Bankrate Score
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Online shopping  $200 online cash rewards after spending $1,000 within the first 90 days of account opening $0 4.3
Discover it® Cash Back Seasonal spending First-year Cashback Match $0 4.4
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Grocery and online shopping $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases in the first six months $0 4.6
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Foodies on a budget $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within three months of account opening $0 4.9
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card* Customizable categories $200 bonus after spending $1,000 within the first 90 days of account opening $0 3.2
Prime Visa Amazon and Whole Foods Amazon gift card worth $150 for Prime members
$0 ($139 Prime membership required)		 4.2
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card image
Best for online shopping

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Discover it® Cash Back image
Best for seasonal spending

Discover it® Cash Back

Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express image
Best for grocery and online shopping

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card image
Best for foodies on a budget

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card image
Best for customizable categories

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5
3.2
Prime Visa image
Best for Amazon and Whole Foods

Prime Visa

Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2

How to choose the best credit card for shopping

When you’re looking for a good shopping credit card, you’ll want to look for a card that will pay you back in cash, credit card points or even airline miles for the purchases you make. The best credit card for you will be the one that aligns with the way you shop and where you shop, whether you shop most often online or in person, in superstores, brand-name retail stores, department stores or at your local grocery store.

Some cards will offer rewards for specific types of shopping, while other cards let you choose the categories that would benefit you the most. Comparing all these different factors will help you determine which card fits your shopping style best.

Frequently asked questions

The bottom line

No matter if you mostly shop online, at the grocery store or at department stores, it’s smart to use a credit card that helps you earn rewards or cash back to help offset some of your spending each year. Choosing the right credit card for your shopping needs can help you maximize rewards and save money, while also helping you to better protect your purchases.

*All information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

