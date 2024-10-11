Best credit cards for shopping

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

A credit card that earns rewards for shopping can lighten the load of your spending and even give you money back. Plus, shopping rewards credit cards often offer great shopping perks like purchase protection for eligible items that get lost, damaged or stolen. They’re a must-have for accessing the best savings and rewards on all routine or holiday spending, which can be one of the most financially stressful times of the year for spenders.

We analyzed the best credit cards for all types of shopping to help you decide on the best card to complement the way you spend.

Compare the best cards for shopping

Best for online shopping Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Swap your highest-earning category once per calendar month to match your spending. Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members can boost rewards rates by up to 75 percent. Cons Earnings could be limited by the quarterly spending cap if you spend a lot. Other cards have potentially higher welcome offers with lower spending requirements.



Best for seasonal spending Discover it® Cash Back Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Rotating categories can offer some of the highest rewards on a no-annual-fee card. If you spend a lot in your first year, the Cashback Match program could be the highest welcome offer among no-annual-fee cash back cards. Cons Rotating bonus categories may not match your spending. Bonus category spending is capped at $1,500 per quarter, which can be restrictive if you spend more than that each quarter.



Best for grocery and online shopping Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Earn generous rewards across multiple categories for no annual fee. It’s a terrific combination of everyday categories, especially since the U.S. online retail shopping reward category is a unique offering compared to other rewards cards. Cons Wholesale clubs and superstores like Target and Walmart aren’t considered U.S. supermarkets, so you won’t earn boosted rewards there. If you are willing to pay an annual fee, you could earn more rewards if you spend upwards of $6,000 at U.S. supermarkets with the American Express Blue Cash Preferred® card.



Best for foodies on a budget Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5 4.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros There’s no spending limit on this card’s bonus categories, so you can earn unlimited rewards throughout the year. This card does not have an annual fee so there’s no cost to offset. Cons This card lacks commonly found credit card perks available on competing cards, such as roadside dispatch and auto rental collision damage waivers. The card’s best cash back rates are reserved for bookings through Capital One Entertainment and Capital One Travel.



Best for customizable categories U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can take advantage of an introductory APR on purchases with this card. Tailor cash back rewards to the products and services you spend the most on. Cons The card requires you to re-select from rotating bonus categories every quarter, or it defaults to the base rate of earning 1 percent on all purchases. This card does have a spending cap on its bonus categories, so your earnings will be limited.



Best for Amazon and Whole Foods Prime Visa Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its high earning rate makes every day and grocery store purchases exceptionally rewarding when you shop on Amazon or at Whole Foods. Redeem rewards for cash back, travel and Amazon purchases, without reducing the value of your rewards. Cons To access top rewards rates, it requires a $139 Amazon Prime membership which is a steep fee for a card, but the Prime savings can be worth it. There is no option to transfer reward points to Chase travel partners, so you can’t increase the value of your rewards with strategic transfers.



How to choose the best credit card for shopping

When you’re looking for a good shopping credit card, you’ll want to look for a card that will pay you back in cash, credit card points or even airline miles for the purchases you make. The best credit card for you will be the one that aligns with the way you shop and where you shop, whether you shop most often online or in person, in superstores, brand-name retail stores, department stores or at your local grocery store.

Some cards will offer rewards for specific types of shopping, while other cards let you choose the categories that would benefit you the most. Comparing all these different factors will help you determine which card fits your shopping style best.

Frequently asked questions

Should you get a credit card for shopping? Caret Down Getting a credit card for shopping can be beneficial if used responsibly because they offer perks like cash back, rewards points and frequent-flyer miles. Additionally, credit cards typically provide fraud protection, a grace period for payments and can help build your credit score. However, it’s crucial to pay your balance in full and on time to avoid debt and interest charges.

Are credit cards better than debit cards for shopping? Caret Down Credit cards have several advantages over debit cards for shopping. Credit cards offer better consumer protections against fraud compared to debit cards. They also help build your credit history, which can be beneficial for future financial endeavors. However, it’s important to use credit cards responsibly to avoid debt and interest charges.

What is the difference between debit and credit cards when shopping? Caret Down Debit and credit cards can both be used to pay for goods or services, but they differ in where the money comes from. When you use a debit card, the funds are taken directly from your checking account almost instantly. In contrast, a credit card charges the amount to your line of credit, which means you pay the bill at a later date, giving you more time to make the payment. Debit cards help you avoid debt and manage spending since you can only use the money available in your account. Credit cards, on the other hand, offer benefits like building credit history, better fraud protections and rewards but may lead to debt if not managed carefully.

The bottom line

No matter if you mostly shop online, at the grocery store or at department stores, it’s smart to use a credit card that helps you earn rewards or cash back to help offset some of your spending each year. Choosing the right credit card for your shopping needs can help you maximize rewards and save money, while also helping you to better protect your purchases.

*All information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.