Best credit cards for big spenders
While earning rewards on everyday purchases is always a win — unless you’re going into debt for it — cardholders who spend a lot stand to gain the most.
Luxury travelers, parents with high childcare costs and business owners paying for inventory and business capital expenses are just a few examples of big spenders who could cash in on big rewards.
Fortunately, some credit cards are geared toward big spenders. They come with more valuable welcome bonuses and higher rewards rates on purchases. Start your card search with the list below, considering your most common expenses and how you want to redeem rewards.
Comparing the best cards for big spenders
|Card name
|Best for
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Rewards rate
|Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|Fine dining and travel
|$550
|
|
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|Luxury travel
|$695
|
|
|Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card*
|Hilton hotels
|$550
|
|
|American Express® Gold Card
|Dining and groceries
|$325
|
|
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
|Flexible rewards
|$95
|
|
|Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
|Business expenses
|$95
|
|
|Citi Double Cash® Card
|Flat-rate cash back
|$0
|
|
Top cards for big spenders
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
American Express® Gold Card
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Citi Double Cash® Card
How to choose a credit card as a big spender
If you’re spending a lot, chances are you already have at least one credit card. But maybe you want to make sure you’re getting the biggest rewards bang for your buck. Here are three ways to hone in on your ideal card strategy as a big spender.
- Check your budget for your most common spending categories. If a large portion of your spending goes toward certain categories like dining out, travel or childcare, you can find a card that offers the best rewards for those purchases. If your current card(s) doesn’t offer the same return on your top spending category, it’s worth the upgrade.
- Consider what types of rewards and benefits you want. Depending on the card, you could redeem rewards for flights, hotels, gift cards or even online purchases with certain retailers — or all of the above, if you use multiple cards. Card benefits to look for might include travel insurance, lounge access or purchase protection.
- Try combining cards to maximize rewards. If you spend a lot each year in several different categories, consider pairing a few cards to maximize your rewards. For example, you could make travel purchases with a high-earning travel card and pay for groceries and dining out with a bonus category cash back card. For the remainder of your purchases, you could even use a high flat-rate cash back card.
The bottom line
Big spenders can earn big rewards by swiping the right card that matches your spending habits, but also keeping in mind that the top rewards cards tend to have high APRs, making it costly to carry a balance. If you’re making a big purchase that you can’t pay off in one month, consider using a 0 percent intro APR card or an alternative form of lower-interest payment.
Frequently asked questions about cards for big spending
*The information about the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.