While earning rewards on everyday purchases is always a win — unless you’re going into debt for it — cardholders who spend a lot stand to gain the most.

Luxury travelers, parents with high childcare costs and business owners paying for inventory and business capital expenses are just a few examples of big spenders who could cash in on big rewards.

Fortunately, some credit cards are geared toward big spenders. They come with more valuable welcome bonuses and higher rewards rates on purchases. Start your card search with the list below, considering your most common expenses and how you want to redeem rewards.

Comparing the best cards for big spenders

Card name Best for Annual fee Welcome bonus Rewards rate
Chase Sapphire Reserve® Fine dining and travel $550
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
  • 10X points on hotels, car rentals and Chase Dining purchases through Chase Travel
  • 5X points on air travel through Chase Travel
  • 3X points on general travel and restaurant purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases
The Platinum Card® from American Express Luxury travel $695
  • Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
  • 5X points on airfare, flights and prepaid hotels through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 spent each year)
  • 2X points on prepaid car rentals through American Express Travel
  • 1X points on all other purchases
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card* Hilton hotels $550
  • Earn 175,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card after you spend $6,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 4/29/2025.
  • 14X points on eligible Hilton purchases
  • 7X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel, car rentals booked directly through select car rental companies and at U.S. restaurants
  • 3X points on all other purchases
American Express® Gold Card Dining and groceries $325
  • Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
  • 4X points at restaurants (on up to $50,000 spent annually) and at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 spent annually) then 1X points for both
  • 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel
  • 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases through American Express Travel
  • 1X points on all other purchases
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Flexible rewards $95
  • Earn 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening, plus receive a one-time $250 Capital One Travel credit to use in your first cardholder year – that’s equal to $1,000 in travel.
  • 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and car rentals through Capital One Travel
  • 2X miles on all other purchases
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Business expenses $95
  • Earn 90,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
  • 3X points on travel and select business categories (up to $150,000 spent annually) then 1X points
  • 1X points on all other purchases
Citi Double Cash® Card Flat-rate cash back $0
  • Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
  • 5% cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions through Citi Travel until Dec. 31, 2025
  • 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you make purchases and 1% when you pay them off)

Top cards for big spenders

How to choose a credit card as a big spender

If you’re spending a lot, chances are you already have at least one credit card. But maybe you want to make sure you’re getting the biggest rewards bang for your buck. Here are three ways to hone in on your ideal card strategy as a big spender.

  • Check your budget for your most common spending categories. If a large portion of your spending goes toward certain categories like dining out, travel or childcare, you can find a card that offers the best rewards for those purchases. If your current card(s) doesn’t offer the same return on your top spending category, it’s worth the upgrade.
  • Consider what types of rewards and benefits you want. Depending on the card, you could redeem rewards for flights, hotels, gift cards or even online purchases with certain retailers — or all of the above, if you use multiple cards. Card benefits to look for might include travel insurance, lounge access or purchase protection.
  • Try combining cards to maximize rewards. If you spend a lot each year in several different categories, consider pairing a few cards to maximize your rewards. For example, you could make travel purchases with a high-earning travel card and pay for groceries and dining out with a bonus category cash back card. For the remainder of your purchases, you could even use a high flat-rate cash back card.
Learn more: Compare the different types of credit cards

The bottom line

Big spenders can earn big rewards by swiping the right card that matches your spending habits, but also keeping in mind that the top rewards cards tend to have high APRs, making it costly to carry a balance. If you’re making a big purchase that you can’t pay off in one month, consider using a 0 percent intro APR card or an alternative form of lower-interest payment.

Frequently asked questions about cards for big spending

*The information about the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

