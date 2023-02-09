Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles rewards program guide
The Hawaiian Airlines rewards program, HawaiianMiles, offers a way for people who travel frequently with the airline to earn rewards, free flights and elite status perks.
Liz Bingler joined the Bankrate team in 2021 as a credit cards editor. Since then, she’s focused on producing reliable and educational content to help people better understand how credit cards and their rewards systems work, along with how they can be useful tools for building credit and paying off debt.
Before joining Bankrate, Liz worked as a freelance account manager, content manager, writer and editor for Prose Media, a content marketing agency based in New York. During her five-plus years at Prose, she wrote and edited content for 45 Prose clients in more than 20 industries, including clients in the financial services and fintech industries.
Liz has a B.A. in English Literature and Fiction Writing from the University of Pittsburgh. Outside of work, Liz loves long road trips and old movies, and she never leaves her home without a book — or three.
Everyone should have at least one credit card. If used responsibly, credit cards are helpful and easy tools for building and maintaining good credit — which is crucial for getting an apartment, mortgage or car loan. Utility companies, employers and insurers may also check your credit to gauge what kind of risk you are, too. Credit cards are also safer to use than debit cards since they have more fraud and purchase protections in place, and they can allow you to book a hotel room, rent a car and get gas for your car without a significant cash hold tying up your account.
The Hawaiian Airlines rewards program, HawaiianMiles, offers a way for people who travel frequently with the airline to earn rewards, free flights and elite status perks.
The Wells Fargo Reflect card has a number of perks, including no annual fee intro APR offers.
If you don’t travel enough to get a travel card, try a cash back card instead.
Select Petal 2 cardholders have been downgraded to a card with added fees.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card has a new welcome bonus worth 80,000 points.
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card has a new welcome bonus worth 80,000 points.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred offers an exceptional earning rate on groceries, gas and transit.
The Amex Green card offers several different payment options and a very generous rewards scheme.
Which Bank of America secured credit card would work better for you?
Find out if the Business Platinum Card from American Express is worth the annual fee.
Balance transfer fees are hard to avoid, but that isn’t always a bad thing.
Learn how to choose between the Wells Fargo Reflect and Wells Fargo Active Cash.
Is the Amex Blue Cash Everyday worth using when it has a higher-tier sibling card?
If you are considering the Delta SkyMiles gold, now is a great time to sign up. Learn about the welcome offer and the best ways to use it.
These credit-builder cards can help drive down the cost of your next trip.
The best cards for business travelers can make the journey more comfortable, more affordable and even more luxurious.
The Best Western Rewards program features plenty of attractive benefits.
The Delta SkyMiles Gold offers more frequent flyer perks, while the Amex Gold offers a better earning rate. Read on to learn how to decide between these two rewards cards.
A starter card can be a great tool for building credit while practicing good habits, like paying off balances each month.
Here’s why the card is great for big spenders on gas and groceries.
For frequent travelers, the Hilton Honors rewards program features plenty of perks.
In terms of hotel credit cards, Marriott co-branded credit cards can be a great choice.